Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Liverpool join race for Sancho

Cristiano Ronaldo was almost signed by Malaga as a teenager, according to the man in charge of their recruitment at the time, Carlos Rincon.

The star, who has gone on to win five Ballons d’Or in a career which has taken him to , , and now , was spotted by Malaga’s scouts during his time in youth academy.

Rincon and his team looked at Ronaldo in at the European Under-17 Championships in 2002, and as a result, began a scouting process.