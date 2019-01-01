Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd make last-minute £95m Griezmann move

Walker to discuss new Man City contract
Kyle Walker is ready to open talks over a new contract to further extend his link with Manchester City, according to The Sun.
Walker is under contract for three further seasons at the Etihad Stadium, but is keen to pen a fresh deal that would keep him at the club until beyond June 2022.
Man Utd make last-minute £95m Griezmann move
PSG also maintain interest in Atletico star
Manchester United will attempt to hijack Antoine Griezmann's long-awaited transfer to Barcelona, claims The Sun.
The Reds hope to take advantage of Barca's delaying in making the move official with their own approach, which could total more than £95 million ($120m).
PSG are also watching intently at the lack of activity around the Atletico Madrid favourite.
Aston Villa target Leeds' Phillips
Aston Villa want to take Leeds United's young midfielder Kalvin Phillips to the Premier League for 2019-20, reports the Telegraph.
Phillips, 23, was one of the stars of the season in the middle for Leeds as they missed out narrowly on promotion under Marcelo Bielsa.
But he may be stepping up to the top flight anyway, as Villa prepare a £14 million ($17.8m) bid for his services.
Chambers and Lascelles wanted by Lazio
Lazio have placed two Premier League stars at the top of their wishlist as they look to strengthen their defence, reports Il Messaggero.
Arsenal's Calum Chambers and Newcastle's Jamal Lascelles are the duo the Romans are following, the former impressing last season during a spell on loan with relegated Fulham.
Man City to release Muric on loan
Nottingham Forest are in pole position to sign Manchester City's Aro Muric on loan, according to the Daily Mail.
City are prepared to allow the 20-year-old goalkeeper to leave for the coming season, as Claudio Bravo returns as Ederson's deputy between the posts.