Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Thiago agrees to Liverpool move

Pochettino on Inter and Juve's radar
Former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino is being considered by both Inter and Juventus if they decide to bring in a new coach over the summer.
The Telegraph reports that the Argentine is viewed as an attractive coaching option in Italy but the man himself would favour a return to the Premier League.
Thiago agrees to Liverpool move
The Spaniard is eager to call Anfield home
Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago has agreed to personal terms over a move to Liverpool, claims Bild.
But though the player is ready to make the transfer happen, both Bayern and the Reds are yet to agree a price for the Spaniard.
Bayern reportedly want £36 million (€39m/$45m) for Thiago, while Liverpool value the player at around £22m (€24m/$27m).
Watford, West Ham circling for Kipre
PSG making progress on Neymar extension
The attacker could be staying in France for even longer than first expected
Paris Saint-Germain are holding "positive" talks with Neymar about extending his current deal with the club, reports RMC Sport.
The Brazilian is currently contracted until 2022 with Barcelona reportedly deciding against trying to re-sign him this summer.
While PSG and Neymar have been in talks about an extension for some time, it appears some small progress is now being made.
Red Bull demanding Rangnick fee ahead of AC Milan move
Ralf Rangnick is set to become AC Milan's next manager but Red Bull are first demanding compensation in the region of 8 million, reports Gianluca DiMarzio.
The franchise currently have the German under contract and won't let him leave for free.
It's currently unclear whether Rangnick or AC Milan will be forced to pay the compensation.