Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Eriksen set to complete €20m Inter move

Tottenham target Willian Jose calls out reporters' "lies"
Real Sociedad striker Willian Jose called out reporters for the "lies" they've told regarding his proposed move to Tottenham during a training session on Friday.
According to AS, the 28-year-old is in talks with Spurs but he doesn't want the deal to be jeopardised by rumours that an agreement has already been finalised.
Willian Jose was heard shouting at the press on the training pitch: "Record, record it so that you can tell your lies."
Dybala admits nearly leaving Juventus
Paulo Dybala admitted he was close to leaving Juventus in the close season and the star attacker said his future was in the Serie A champions' hands.
Dybala was linked with a move to Manchester United and Tottenham, but ended up staying in Turin.
The Argentina international has impressed this season, scoring 11 goals in 26 games, but admitted he almost left Juventus.
Man Utd still keen on Maddison
Manchester United haven't given up on signing James Maddison from Leicester - according to The Independent.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will look to bring in the 23-year-old during the summer transfer window, but the Foxes are likely to demand a huge fee for a prized asset.
Maddison has contributed six goals and three assists to Leicester's Premier League cause this season.
Roma close to agreeing deal for Januzaj
Roma are on the verge of finalising a deal for Real Sociedad winger Adnan Januzaj - according to HLN.
The Giallorossi will have the option to buy the Belgian for €18 million (£15m, $20m) at the end of his six-month loan at Stadio Olimpico.
Manchester United will receive 30% of the final fee due to a clause they inserted in Januzaj's contract when he left Old Trafford in 2017.
Man Utd ready to offer Gomez bumper new deal
Manchester United are hoping to tie Angel Gomes down to a lucrative new contract - according to The Sun.
The Red Devils are willing to treble the 19-year-old's £10,000 per week wages, in order to fend off interest from clubs in Spain and Italy.
Gomes is due to become a free agent this summer, and has only featured in six matches across all competitions for the Red Devils in 2019-20.
Genoa keen on Lille ace Soumaoro
Genoa are hoping to negotiate a deal to sign Adama Soumaoro from Lille before the winter transfer deadline - according to Maxifoot.
The 27-year-old has grown frustrated with a lack of playing time at Stade Pierre Mauroy and could head to Italy in the coming days.
Soumaoro has been restricted to just six Ligue 1 appearances in total for Lille this season.
Man Utd prepared to offload Rojo
Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo might be heading back to boyhood club Estudiantes this month - according to Ole.com.
Negotiations between the two clubs have already begun over a loan deal until the end of the season.
Rojo could join the club permanently thereafter, with his current contract at United set to expire this summer.
Bournemouth interested in Leipzig winger Lookman
Leipzig winger Ademola Lookman is the subject of interest from Bournemouth - according to the Daily Mail.
The Cherries are eager to sign the 22-year-old on a six-month loan deal, but his current employers want an option to buy included in the final agreement.
Lookman has only featured in three Bundesliga matches for Leipzig this term.
Milan ace Suso set for Sevilla move
Milan forward Suso is close to completing a loan move to Sevilla - according to Calcio Mercato.
The Rossoneri are eager to bring in the 26-year-old on a six month deal with an obligation to buy, with talks between the two clubs ongoing.
A number of Premier League clubs have also expressed an interest in Suso, but he now looks set for a transfer to La Liga.
Roma in talks to sign Barca ace Perez
Roma are in talks to sign Carles Perez from Barcelona - according to Gianluca Di Marzio.
The 21-year-old is set for a move to Stadio Olimpico this month, as the Giallarossi look to replace the injured Nicolo Zaniolo.
Perez has appeared in 10 La Liga matches for Barca this season, scoring once.
Elrich leaves Wanderers, set to sign with Perth
Former Socceroos defender Tarek Elrich is set to link up with Perth Glory after being released by Western Sydney Wanderers.
The 33-year-old had become a back-up player at Wanderland after the emergence of young full-back Tate Russell.
According to the World Game, Glory will imminently announce the signing of Elrich as cover following the loss of centre-back Dino Djulbic.
Lampard: Chelsea still not interested in Lyon striker Dembele
Frank Lampard has denied that Chelsea will move for Lyon forward Moussa Dembele this month.
The Blues manager was giving his latest update on transfers as he targets an attacking signing in January amid concerns around his side's chance conversion.
Celtic interested in Toney
Celtic are closely watching Peterborough striker Ivan Toney, according to the Daily Record.
The Hoops have scouted the forward, who has 19 goals in 33 League One outings, on a couple of occasions.
Barcelona set to swoop for Brazilian wonderkid
Barcelona will sign 17-year-old Coritiba right-back Yan Couto in the summer, according to Globoesporte.
The Catalans need to wait until he turns 18 before he can be officially snapped up, but only the formalities have to be concluded after they beat Arsenal and Bayer Leverkusen to the teenager.
Sagna in negotiations with Ligue 1 side
Former Manchester City and Arsenal defender Bacary Sagna is in talks with Nantes, L'Equipe reports.
A free agent after his contract with the Montreal Impact expired, the 36-year-old could make a return to his homeland.
Eriksen set to complete €20m Inter move
The Danish star's transfer saga is finally set to end
Christian Eriksen will complete a €20 million (£16.7m) move to Inter next week, the Guardian reports.
Inter had several bids for the Denmark star knocked back before terms between the clubs were finally agreed.
Eriksena will sign a four-and-a-half-year contract worth £260,000 per week, which could rise to £320,000 with add-ons.
Newcastle boss Bruce drops Rose hint
Newcastle manager Steve Bruce has suggested that he would love to sign England international left-back Danny Rose on loan from Tottenham this January.
“The kid’s a quality player and a class act,” Bruce said. “Whether it’s possible, who knows.”
Rose, 29, has made 12 Premier League appearances for Spurs in 2019-20.
Moyes rejects Payet transfer talk
Despite reports linking Dimitri Payet with a move back to West Ham, manager David Moyes has rubbished the rumours.
Payet starred for West Ham for a season and a half before forcing a move to Marseille in 2017.
Leeds set for Augustin swoop
Leeds United are close to signing Jean-Kevin Augustin, according to L'Equipe.
Currently on loan at Monaco from RB Leipzig, the striker is not getting game time in the principality and could make the switch to the Championship side.