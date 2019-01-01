Cocu succeeds Lampard at Derby
Phillip Cocu is the new manager of Derby County! ⚪⚫— Derby County (@dcfcofficial) July 5, 2019
The former 🇳🇱 international has signed a four-year deal at Pride Park... ✍️#WelkomCocu
Valencia set to sign Maxi Gomez
Valencia are on the verge of signing Celta Vigo striker Maxi Gomez, in a unique player plus cash deal - according to Marca.
The Uruguayan will move to the Mestalla for €16m ($18m, £14m) with Los Ches duo Santi Mina and Jorge Saenz heading the other way.
Mina will return to Celta on a permanent deal, while Saenz completes a two-year loan switch, with an official announcement expected in the coming days.
Roma set sights on Juve's Higuain
According to Calcio Mercato, AS Roma are interested in signing Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain.
The Bianconeri are hoping to offload the Argentine during the current window after deciding he does not fit into the club's plans ahead of the 2019-20 campaign.
Higuain spent last season on loan at both AC Milan and Chelsea, scoring a combined total of 15 goals.
Norwich close in on Fahrmann loan deal
Norwich are on the verge of wrapping up the signing of Schalke goalkeeper Ralf Fahrmann, according to Sky Sports.
The 30-year-old is undergoing a medical ahead of a one-year loan deal at Carrow Road.
Fahrmann racked up 17 Bundesliga appearances in total last season as he competed for Schalke's number one jersey alongside Alexander Nubel.
Leicester eye Tarkowski swoop
Leicester are lining up a move for Burnley's James Tarkowski, in case Harry Maguire leaves the club to join Manchester United.
According to Birmingham Mail, the Red Devils have already submitted a £70m ($88m) opening bid for the Foxes ace and the club are already preparing for his potential exit.
Tarkowski has also been linked with a switch to Wolves, after an impressive 2018-19 campaign at Turf Moor.
Arsenal enquire about Kannemann
Arsenal have made contact with Gremio to discuss a possible deal for Walter Kannemann, as Globe Esporte reports via Metro Sport.
The Brazilian outfit value the Argentine centre-back at around £12 million ($15m) and Unai Emery may need to raise extra funds before launching a bid.
Kannemann, 28, has five caps to his name at international level for Argentina.
Club Brugge sell young Aussie
Riley McGree has been sold by the Belgian giants back to A-League side Adelaide United.
The now 20-year-old was purchased by Club Brugge in 2017 but failed to make an appearance for them as he was twice sent out on loan.
Adelaide United haven't hesitated to bring the attacker back to South Australia and have paid an undisclosed fee to seal his return.
McGree spent last season on loan with Melbourne City and scored seven goals across 27 appearances.
Rafinha wants Neymar's Barcelona return
Barcelona midfielder Rafinha is keen for Neymar to come back to the Nou Camp, with the Paris Saint-Germain star linked to a shock transfer.
Neymar, 27, is heavily linked with a return to Camp Nou, two years after the Brazilian's €222 million($250 million/£199 million) move to PSG shook the footballing landscape while breaking a world record in the process.
His Brazilian compatriot Rafinha is hoping Neymar decides on a switch back to recommence his partnership with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez.
"I hope Neymar comes back. He is a great player that would be really good for Barcelona," Rafinha said on Thursday, via Spanish media.
"I have never seen anything like the Messi-Ney-Suarez trident, pure magic. And I hope [Antoine] Griezmann comes, too."
Napoli tempt Icardi with mega-offer
Napoli have joined the race to sign Mauro Icardi as they look to tempt the Inter striker with a mega-offer, according to Corriere dello Sport.
The club has offered the forward a salary of €10 million ($11.3 million/ £9 million) in an effort to sign him.
Icardi is expected to depart Inter this summer following a prolonged row with the club in the spring.
De Jong excited to play with 'idol' Messi
Frenkie de Jong is in dreamland after officially joining Barcelona and becoming a team-mate of his idol Lionel Messi.
Barca announced the signing of De Jong from Ajax in January, with the move effective ahead of the 2019-20 season, agreeing to potentially pay the Dutch club a remarkable €86 million (£77m/$97m).
A supremely gifted and technical midfielder, De Jong has impressed at Ajax over the past few years but really rose to prominence last term, when he helped Ajax to the Champions League semi-finals.
What are Woodward's plans to appoint Man Utd's technical director?
While 21-year-olds Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka have been added to Manchester United’s roster so far, supporters have been keen for momentum to be raised in the market as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to stamp his authority on a side which struggled for form and energy at the end of a rollercoaster 2018-19 season.
But what does Ed Woodward plan to do about the vacancy which remains for technical director?
Liverpool seek investigation into Lazio
Liverpool are looking for FIFA to launch an investigation into allegations that Lazio 'tapped up' their former academy player Bobby Adekanye, according to The Sun.
The 20-year-old decided against an extension on Merseyside earlier this month and has now joined the Serie A outfit.
The Reds however feel that the Italian club may have been in contact with Adekanye during the last six months of his deal, in a practice that is forbidden by the sport's governing body.
United to get Bale, Kroos for Pogba
Red Devils to net two players plus lump sum
Manchester United will not only net an extraordinary £70m (€78m/$88m) transfer fee for Paul Pogba from Real Madrid but also Gareth Bale and Toni Kroos in part-exchange, claims the Express.
The Red Devils midfielder and World Cup winner has stoked speculation that his time at Old Trafford is over after something of a muted second spell at the club.
Los Blancos are apparently desperate to bring the Frenchman to Santiago Bernabeu - and are willing to pony up a significant cash fee plus two major players to get their man.
Rodri hails Man City move
Manchester City signing Rodri has lavished praise on his new club, claiming that they belong on the podium among the world's top football teams - while taking aim at Manchester United.
Rodri, 23, was presented as a City player on Thursday after completing a transfer from Atletico Madrid.
With a fee worth €70 million (£63m/$79m) the midfielder becomes the most expensive signing in City history, and signed a five-year contract at the Etihad Stadium.
Orient reject Spurs bid for Happe
Tottenham have been knocked back in their attempt to sign highly rated centre-back Dan Happe by Leyton Orient, says the Sun.
The defender is also a target of Premier League rivals Leicester City and Norwich City, as well as Leeds United.
The 20-year-old was a member of the Orient squad that claimed promotion back to League 2 from the National League last season.
Milan eye up Bennacer
Milan are close to signing Algeria international Ismael Bennacer from Serie A rivals Empoli, per Calcio Mercato.
The 21-year-old Frenchman had previously been on the radar of Fiorentina but now looks set to make the move to San Siro.
Bennacer would be the latest signing made by Milan this transfer window, following the arrivals of Rade Krunic and Theo Hernandez.