Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man City see pathway to Haaland deal

Goal takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Updated
Comments (0)
Haaland Dortumund Brugge 2020
Getty

Solskjaer admits pandemic affects transfer plans

2021-02-06T12:30:58Z

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admits Manchester United's transfer plans could be affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

“I still think we’re doing the same planning, preparation but of course the pandemic has changed the market and it’s changed the world and it might affect what we can do,” Solskjaer told reporters.

“We just have to see where we’re at in the next few months of course but we’re looking at players and targets as we normally would do."

Todibo explains Benfica & Schalke struggles

2021-02-06T11:30:56Z

Barcelona defender Jean-Clair Todibo has given his take on why he failed to impress on loan at Benfica and Schalke.

"I had a difficult time at Benfica," he told reporters. "The coach already had his group, and then I got injured twice.

"At Schalke I got everything I needed. I learned a lot, but I lacked humility."

Foden: I can't see myself at another club

2021-02-06T11:00:15Z

Phil Foden says he struggles to imagine himself playing for any club other than Manchester City.

“I can only see myself playing for Manchester City, considering how much I’ve supported them from a young age,” Foden told BBC Sport.

“It always helps when you play for a club you support.”

Juventus still want Zaniolo

2021-02-06T10:30:45Z

Juventus are still interested in signing Nicolo Zaniolo and could move if Roma don't qualify for the Champions League, reports the Gazzetta dello Sport.

The 21-year-old has not played at all this season due to a cruciate ligament injury but is still anticipated as a future star of Italian football.

Chelsea reignite Sancho interest (Sport1)

2021-02-06T10:00:14Z

Dortmund expect winger to leave

Chelsea are ready to reignite their interest in Jadon Sancho, according to Sport1.

It is claimed Borussia Dortmund expect the England winger to leave at the end of the season and Chelsea are 'very interested' in signing him.

Manchester United are also said to still be in the running for his signature.

Jadon Sancho Dortmund 2020-21
Getty Images

Madrid waiting on PSG for Mbappe move

2021-02-06T09:30:52Z

Real Madrid will bide their time and wait for PSG to put Kylian Mbappe on the market before making a move, Marca reports.

Mbappe has a contract offer on the table but if he does not sign it, PSG could look to sell rather than risk losing him for free.

Liverpool tracking Leeds winger Raphinha

2021-02-06T09:00:13Z

Liverpool are keeping tabs on Leeds winger Raphinha, according to Football Insider.

Raphinha has scored four goals in the Premier League this season and has reportedly hugely impressed the recruitment department at Anfield.

Pique: I will never leave Barcelona

2021-02-06T08:30:23Z

Gerard Pique says he will retire at Barcelona as he can't see himself ever playing for another club.

"I will retire at Barca," he told Ibai Llanos. "I've always said that. I play football because I'm representing Barca. I don't see myself on another team. I wouldn't have the motivation, it would be a drama." 

Gerard Pique Barcelona 2020-21
Getty

Wilder unhappy with lack of transfers

2021-02-06T08:00:56Z

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder was unhappy with the club's board after he wasn't able to make any signings in the January window.

"I put my recommendation to the board regarding strengthening in January with a couple of deals that I believe would have helped us," Wilder told reporters.

"As much as I respect other people's opinion I think people should respect mine, which was to bring a couple of players in.

"But the owner makes the decisions at a football club and he has to carry that burden and responsibility to do the best for the football club and I respect the decisions made. It's football, there are disappointments all along."

Arteta explains Willock & Maitland-Niles exits

2021-02-06T07:30:43Z

Mikel Arteta has explained the thinkng behind Arsenal's decision to send Joe Willock and Ainsley Maitland-Niles out on loan.

Read what he had to say here on Goal!

Leicester open contract talks with Tielemans

2021-02-06T04:45:56Z

How Roma won 'bidding war' with Juventus for Reynolds

2021-02-06T03:40:27Z

Despite it initially looking like Juventus won the race to sign Bryan Reynolds, it was Roma that ultimately came out victorious in the battle to sign the American star.

Reynolds cited his development as a reason for his move to Roma, who will give him a realistic chance at first-team minutes this season.

Read the full story on Goal!

Former Montreal midfielder Piatti eyeing MLS return

2021-02-06T02:45:48Z

Former Montreal Impact midfielder Ignacio Piatti could return to MLS, reports The Athletic.

Piatti was a star for the club, now called CF Montreal, before departing for San Lorenzo.

The Argentine was with the Canadian side from 2014 to 2019 and was a three-time MLS All-Star.

Arteta expects summer decision on Maitland-Niles & Willock

2021-02-06T01:40:20Z

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has said decisions on the futures of Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Joe Willock will be made in the summer after the two youngsters went out on loan in January.

Maitland-Niles moved to West Brom while Willock will spend the rest of the season at Newcastle, but their futures at Arsenal remain up in the air.

Read the full story on Goal!

Sampaoli linked with Marseille gig

2021-02-06T00:45:26Z

Former Argentina and Chile coach Jorge Sampaoli could take over as manager at Marseille, reports Le10Sport.

Marseille parted ways with Andre Villas-Boas this week after a transfer dispute between club and manager turned ugly.

And now the French side could turn to Sampaoli, who is currently in charge of Atletico Mineiro.

City expect Premier League title to pave way to Haaland deal (Daily Star)

2021-02-05T23:26:01Z

Guardiola sets his sights on Haaland

Manchester City believe that a Premier League triumph this season would convince Erling Haaland to join the club.

According to the Daily Star, Pep Guardiola has made the Dortmund star his top choice to replace Sergio Aguero and the club is ready to sanction a move.

City are hoping to bring Haaland to England as soon as this summer, and they believe winning the title will be the clincher when it comes to the potential transfer. 

Chelsea look to hijack Alaba deal

2021-02-05T23:17:09Z

Chelsea are looking to hijack Real Madrid's deal for David Alaba, reports The Guardian.

Alaba is set to leave Bayern Munich this summer as a free agent, with Real Madrid widely expected to sign the Austrian star.

But new Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is an admirer of the defender, and has set his sights on Alaba as a key piece of a back line overhaul.

'Dias has brought a winning mentality like Van Dijk at Liverpool'

2021-02-05T23:10:10Z

Former Manchester City defender Joleon Lescott says that Ruben Dias' signing has been a game-changer for Manchester City, just like the Virgil van Dijk signing at Liverpool.

Dias joined City from Benfica in September, and the club has since won 20 of their 27 matches, keeping 16 clean sheets while conceding just nine times.

Read the full story on Goal!

Several clubs backed out of deal due to Maitland-Niles agent fees

2021-02-05T23:05:44Z

Leicester, Newcastle and Southampton all backed out of potential deals for Ainsley Maitland-Niles due to agent fees, reports the Daily Mail.

The Arsenal youngster made the move to West Brom on deadline day as he departed the Emirates on loan in search of first-team minutes.

West Brom were willing to pay the fees required to bring in Maitland-Niles as the club looks to push out of potential relegation.

Pogba 'happy' at Man Utd as Solskjaer responds to transfer talk

2021-02-05T23:01:58Z

Ole Gunnar Solskajer insists Paul Pogba is "happy" at Manchester United as the midfielder's future remains uncertain.

Pogba's contract is set to expire in 2022 and, after the Frenchman's brother stated he believes Man Utd should sell this summer, Solskjaer insisted that he thinks his star is happy at Old Trafford.

Read the full story on Goal!