Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Real Madrid move for Sancho

Major League Soccer and the Players Association have officially ratified a new Collective Bargaining Agreement, paving the way for a return to play in 2020 while avoiding a potential lockout.

The two sides announced the deal on Wednesday after several days of negotiations that threatened to undo the progress made during the winter months.

As a result of the agreement, the league is cleared for a return to play for a widely-reported tournament in Orlando that is set to begin in July.