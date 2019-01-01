Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd alerted as Varane considers Real Madrid exit

Varane considering Real Madrid exit
Raphael Varane is seriously considering leaving Real Madrid this summer according to L'Equipe.
Varane has a strong relationship with Zinedine Zidane, but, despite weathering the worst of it, is disappointed by the state of the current Real Madrid season.
The defender wants to test himself in a new environment as he feels he has become too comfortable due to the lack of competition for a spot.
Manchester United are said to be interested and a move would almost certainly surpass the fee Liverpool paid for Virgil van Dijk last winter.
Goalkeeper Steer agrees to new deal with Villa
Jed Steer has agreed to a one-year contract extension to remain with Aston Villa, according to Express & Star.
The new deal will keep him with the club through 2020 with his current deal set to expire this summer.
Steer has started Villa’s last five Championship games, keeping three clean sheets for the club as they chase promotion.
El Sharaawy ready to renew Roma deal
Stephan El Shaarawy is set to renew his deal with Roma, according to Calcio Mercato.
The Italian international's current deal is set to expire in 2020, but he is set to renew despite interest from West Ham.
He has appeared in 20 league matches this season and has scored nine goals while adding two assists as well.
Nara: Icardi close to making peace with Inter
Mauro Icardi is close to making peace with Inter following a prolongued absence, according to his wife and agent Wanda Nara.
The forward has missed the last nine matches after being stripped of the club's captaincy, but it appears a return is near.
Rice in line for England start
Declan Rice appears to be in line to start at Wembley on Friday in his first match since switching allegiances from Ireland to England, according to the Mirror.
With Jordan Henderson nursing an injury, the West Ham midfielder is seen as a candidate to start as the Three Lions face the Czech Republic.
Rice recently switched allegiances from Ireland having played three friendlies fo