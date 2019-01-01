Europe’s top clubs monitor unhappy Cutrone
Tottenham, Borussia Dortmund, Atletico Madrid and Torino are all interested in signing AC Milan striker Patrick Cutrone.
The Italian is reportedly unhappy at San Siro and his grumbles have alerted some of Europe’s biggest clubs.
While no official bid has been made for Cutrone, Calciomercato claim he could cost any interested parties as much as £26 million (€30m).
Klopp not planning massive summer spending spree
The manager has said he does not think Liverpool will spend like last summer
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said he doesn't believe his side will spend big this summer.
The Reds added Naby Keita, Fabinho and Allison in 2018 during an expensive off-season on Merseyside, however the German does not think the same will happen this year.
“I don’t want to talk exactly what we will do, but I don’t think this is a team at the moment where we have to spend the big money or whatever,” said Klopp.
Rodgers tried to sign Chilwell at Liverpool
Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has revealed he tried to sign Foxes left-back Ben Chilwell when he was the manager at Liverpool.
“I’m just in the door and I can see he’s a huge talent,” Rodgers said. “I tried to take him to Liverpool when I was there - so I know how good he is.
"The club were keen to keep him here as he was a boy that was recognised as a talent at the time. He’s a wonderful young player and he’s still got a lot to learn in his game."
Real Madrid plan Sterling swoop
The Man City winger could be part of a massive overhaul at the Bernabeu
Real Madrid want to sign Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling this summer, according to the Mirror.
Sterling is one of several world-class stars Los Blancos plan to target ahead of the 2019-20 season, including Neymar, Eden Hazard and Christian Eriksen.
Real also reportedly scouted Sterling in 2014 and Zinedine Zidane has already voiced his admiration of the England international in the past.
Solskjaer ‘looking for quality’ amid Man Utd Bale links
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has refused to be drawn on the rumours linking his side with a move for Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale.
The Red Devils boss was asked about the Welshman in his weekly press conference and would only say he is looking to add ‘quality’ players to his squad.
“I can’t really comment on Gareth Bale or specific players because they’re property of other clubs but we should look for quality players, definitely, and players who could improve us as a team,” claimed Solskjaer.