Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Manchester City ready to pay £127m for Kane

RB Salzburg tracking MLS starlet
RB Salzburg are keeping a close eye on Kevin Paredes, reports MLS Multiplex.
Salzburg signed fellow MLS product Brenden Aaronson last year, and now the Austrian club is keeping a close eye on the D.C. United youngster.
The 18-year-old midfielder has two goals in 12 appearances this season.
Di Maria: I don't think Mbappe could find a better team
Angel Di Maria says he doesn't expect Kylian Mbappe to leave the club as he doesn't believe the French star could find a better team.
Mbappe has been linked to Real Madrid in recent weeks, but Di Maria says he believes his team-mate will remain at PSG.
Manchester City ready to pay £127m for Kane (Guardian)
Spurs hope to pick up £150m for star striker
Manchester City are fully prepared to pay a £127m ($175m) transfer fee to sign Harry Kane, reports the Guardian.
It is believed that a fee of around £150m could tempt Tottenham to sell, but City are hoping to tie up a deal for just under that number.
Kane, meanwhile, could be in the Spurs squad for this weekend's clash with his potential future club.
Gremio add Paraguay international Villasanti
Gremio add Paraguay international Villasanti
📸: Lucas Uebel / Grêmio FBPA pic.twitter.com/QpyzQqIfry
D.C. United acquire Boca Juniors forward
D.C. United have acquired Ramón “Wanchope” Abila from Boca Juniors, the club announced.
The forward was previously on loan with Minnesota United, where he scored two goals in 10 games.
“Bringing in a player of Wanchope's quality will reinforce our squad with another proven goalscorer as we head into the second half of the season and continue our push for MLS Cup Playoffs, Dave Kasper, D.C. United President of Soccer Operations, said. “Having depth this year is more important than ever with a condensed schedule, and we are very pleased with this addition.”