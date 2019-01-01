Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man City still keen on Cancelo

Buffon snubbed Premier League offers
Gianluigi Buffon turned down offers from the Premier League in order to make an emotional return to Juventus, claims the iconic goalkeeper’s agent.
Silvano Martina has told the Daily Mail: “He had many offers, especially from the Premier League and from other large teams."
Burnley waiting on Crouch call
Burnley manager Sean Dyche is waiting to discover if Peter Crouch wishes to prolong his playing career.
He has said: “We enjoyed having him with us, and he did well in the time he had. He’s kept himself fit, and he would be welcome back.”
‘Futile for Spurs to try and keep Eriksen’
Tottenham have been warned that trying to keep Christian Eriksen is “futile”, with club legend Ossie Ardiles calling on Mauricio Pochettino to part with a player being linked with Real Madrid.
He told talkSPORT: “I won’t say he’s not happy with us, because he is, but his mind is trying to play somewhere else, and the best thing is to part company.”
Albiol links up with Villarreal
Yellows, let's see what you can find in this word search... 🤔 pic.twitter.com/CPefxUJJow— Villarreal CF English (@Eng_Villarreal) July 4, 2019
Drogba to join Lampard at Chelsea
USA starlet pens Everton contract
Nico Hansen has penned a two-year contract with Everton, the club has announced.
The 17-year-old USA youth international has earned a first professional deal with the Toffees after impressing in their academy system.
Atletico Madrid new boy
Norwich closing in on Fahrmann
Ralf Fahrmann is undergoing a medical at Norwich ahead of a season-long loan move from Schalke, reports Sky Sports.
The 30-year-old goalkeeper is being acquired by the Canaries to provide competition for Tim Krul in their upcoming Premier League campaign.
Man City wrap up Rodri deal
✍️Done deal! Welcome to the Champions, Rodri 🔥— Manchester City (@ManCity) July 4, 2019
🔵 #mancity pic.twitter.com/CJobsdj7lI
Leicester land Perez
Leicester City (@LCFC) July 4, 2019
Atletico deny Rebic approach
Atletico Madrid have denied having any contact with Eintracht Frankfurtregarding a bid for Ante Rebic.
Rumours had linked the Croatia international forward with a €40 million (£36m/$45m) switch from Germany to Spain, but Atletico president Miguel Angel Gil Marin has moved to quell those stories.
Looking to make his mark at Celtic
"It feels amazing to be part of the Celtic Family. Hopefully I can help the club win more titles and trophies.” 👊— Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) July 3, 2019
🎥 @CelticTV exclusive: @BBolingoli speaks after signing a four-year deal with the #TrebleTreble winners. pic.twitter.com/vDqqpmAlkb
'Fraser is ideal for Arsenal'
Arsenal have been informed by Jack Wilshere that Bournemouth winger Ryan Fraser is the “ideal candidate to load the bullets for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette to fire”.
The former Gunners star has told football.london: "I think Ryan Fraser would be a great signing. I know him well. He's probably the hardest working player I've ever worked with."
De Gea returns to Man Utd
David de Gea has returned to Manchester United for pre-season training, reports the Manchester Evening News.
The Spanish goalkeeper is yet to extend his contract with the Red Devils beyond the summer of 2020, with speculation continuing to suggest that he could move elsewhere.
Man City still keen on Cancelo
Juve defender wanted by Guardiola
Manchester City remain interested in Joao Cancelo and could still press ahead with a move for the Juventus right back, according to Sky in Italy.
It had been suggested earlier in the summer that they would only make a move if Danilo agreed to go in the opposite direction but that could change as the season nears.
Liverpool keen to keep Lovren
Liverpool are ready to fight off interest from AC Milan in defender Dejan Lovren, according to Sky Sports.
Sky in Italy report Croatia international Lovren is among the names of interest to Milan this summer but have yet to make an official approach.
The 29-year-old started just 11 Premier League games last season following the dominant displays of Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip and Joe Gomez.
Raul de Tomas completes Benfica move
Benfica have completed the signing of Raul de Tomas from La Liga giants Real Madrid for €20 million.
The 24-year-old striker emerged from Madrid's youth team but never made a senior appearance.
'Selling Aubameyang or Lacazette would be disastrous for Arsenal'
Selling Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang or Alexandre Lacazette would be “disastrous” for Arsenal, says club legend Ian Wright.
Instead, the former Gunners striker is looking for Unai Emery to bolster his ranks by making additions from back to front.
Villa to make £8m move for Trezeguet
Aston Villa are readying an £8 million ($10m) approach for Egypt international Trezeguet, reports The Sun.
The highly-rated forward is currently on the books of Turkish outfit Kasimpasa, but may be offered the chance to test himself in the Premier League.
Marcelo wants out of Real Madrid
Marcelo has received offers to leave Real Madrid this summer, claims Sport, and is now open to the idea of moving on.
The Brazil international left-back is said to have attracted interest from Juventus, Arsenal, AC Milan and Paris Saint-Germain.
Juventus table offer for De Ligt
Juventus have placed an opening bid of £58.3 million ($75m) for Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt, according to Sky Sports.
The offer on the table will see £49.3 paid up front, with the rest of the fee made up in add-ons as the battle to land a much sought-after Dutch centre-half intensifies.
Buffon arrives for Juve medical
📍 Time to check into JMedical pic.twitter.com/hmmC6P9yud— JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) July 4, 2019
Hayden coy on Newcastle future
Isaac Hayden has stopped short of committing his future to Newcastle, with there fears that he could be lured away from St James' Park.
He has said in The Chronicle: "It’s not [about] what’s best for just me. I have to sit there and think about it."
Spurs could sell both England full-backs
Tottenham could sell England international full-backs Kieran Trippier and Danny Rose this summer, according to The Mirror.
Spurs are eager to freshen up their ranks and have Fulham starlet Ryan Sessegnon in their sights.
Will Inter land Lukaku?
New Newcastle boss to be handed massive transfer budget
Newcastle are planning on handing their new boss a transfer war chest over £100 million ($125m).
The Star claims that the club had already offered Rafa Benitez £60m and will add the £30m from selling Ayoze Perez to Leicester City on top of that. Isaac Hayden is also expected to be offloaded for around £15m, handing the new boss plenty of money to improve the side.
Arsenal set to make second Tierney bid
Arsenal are set to make a second bid for Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney, the Mirror claims.
The Gunners have had one bid of £15 million ($19m) rejected and are ready to move back in with a bid of £22m in the coming days.
The London side hope to fight off interest from Napoli, with the Serie A side having shown and interest in the 22-year-old.
Lampard to be annonuced by Chelsea on Thursday
Frank Lampard will be announced as Chelsea boss on Thursday, according to The Guardian.
The report claims Lampard was at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday putting the final touches on the deal.
Sky Blues midfielder to defect to City
Sydney FC look set to suffer a blow for their A-League championship defence with midfield general Josh Brillante on the verge of joining Melbourne City.
The 26-year-old's future in the Harbour City has been in doubt since a move to K-League side Pohang Steelers fell through in March.
The Sky Blues appeared confident to retain the five-time Socceroo after he returned to play a crucial part in their run to the championship, but City have managed to nab him with deal around $500,000-a-season, Goal reports.
Brillante's expected defection completes a busy week for the Sky Blues in the transfer market, with the club announcing the signings of Alexander Baumjohann and Ryan McGowan.
Celtic squash potential Rogic move
Australian midfielder Tom Rogic has reportedly attracted interest from Zenit, but the Celtic star is going nowhere according to the Hoops.
Celtic coach Neil Lennon has declared there's been no firm interest shown in the Socceroo, who has also been linked to a possible move to the Premier League.
Ocampos makes €15m Sevilla switch
Argentine winger Lucas Ocampos has become Sevilla’s latest signing of the summer after making a €15 million switch (£13m/$17m) from Marseille.
The 24-year old left-sided player has signed a five-year contract at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium after passing a medical on Wednesday afternoon.
Despite reported interest from Everton and Burnley, Ocampos becomes Sevilla’s sixth signing of the summer as they seek to improve on their sxith place finish in La Liga last season.
Spurs hold meeting with Real over Ceballos
Real Madrid and Tottenham have held a meeting over a possible transfer involving Dani Ceballos, reports AS.
Ceballos is a top priority for Spurs and Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has encouraged the midfielder to leave on loan to seek more playing time.
Madrid are not interested in a permanent sale at the current time, but Spurs believe they could get a permanent move done next summer, though the price tag would be upwards of €60 million (£54m/$68m).
Arsenal hold talks over increasing transfer budget
Arsenal are planning to appeal to owner Stan Kroenke for more money in order to land the club's transfer targets this summer, according to the Daily Mail.
Lack of Champions League football have left the Gunners with £40 million ($50m) budget before player sales, while the club targeting the likes of Wilfried Zaha and Kieran Tierney.
But a £40m bid for Zaha has already been rejected, and the club need to spend more if they want to meet manager Unai Emery's transfer demands.
Juventus offer Dybala for Pogba
The Serie A champions look to counter Real Madrid's use of Gareth Bale in a swap deal
Juventus are looking to counter Real Madrid's interest in Paul Pogba by offering Manchester United Paulo Dybala, reports Marca.
Real have offered Gareth Bale for the France international, which has prompted the Serie A champions to offer up the Argentina international.
It's possible either Alex Sandro or Blaise Matuidi could be used in a Pogba deal as well, since the arrival of Maurizio Sarri has added uncertainty to both players' club future.
Brighton wants £40m for Dunk
Leicester City are eyeing Lewis Dunk as a replacement for Harry Maguire, but Brighton want £40 million ($50m) for the defender, according to the Sun.
The Foxes do not want to lose Maguire, but with both Manchester clubs lurking, the England international wants the chance to play at a higher level.
And Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers views both Dunk and Burnley's James Tarkowski as the possible replacements for Maguire.