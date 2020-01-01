Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Dortmund eye Sancho replacements

star Moussa Dembele has declared his intention to remain at the club for this season and potentially beyond.

“I am a Lyon player and I will remain so until the end of the season," Dembele said on Tuesday.

"I do not think that there will be a departure this winter. Lots of things are being said. It is up to me to ignore that and remain concentrated on the pitch.”

Dembele has scored 16 goals in all competitions for Lyon with and linked with possible transfers.