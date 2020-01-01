Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Dortmund eye Sancho replacements

Goal takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Hazard, Griezmann and Joao Felix headline record transfer spend in 2019

2020-01-22T22:40:38Z

FIFA has revealed a record amount was spent on transfers in 2019.

Deals for Eden Hazard, Antoine Griezmann and Joao Felix topped the bill as part of an expensive year, which saw spending increase 5.8 per cent on the previous year.

Minnesota chasing Boca midfielder

2020-01-22T22:15:40Z

Minnesota United are closing in on Boca Juniors midfielder Emmanuel Reynoso, reports ESPN.

Loons technical director Mark Watson is currently in South America attempting to finalize a deal for the midfielder.

The 24-year-old has scored five goals in 64 league and cup appearances with Boca.

 

Championship clubs chasing Bournemouth's Simpson

2020-01-22T22:00:16Z

Middlesbrough, Stoke and Derby are all hoping to bring Bournemouth's Jack Simpson in on loan, reports Sky Sports.

The Cherries will make a decision on the defender's future by the end of the week.

Simpson has made six appearances for the club this season with three of those coming in the Premier League.

Sevilla complete signing of Johansson

2020-01-22T21:45:39Z

Sevilla have completed a deal with Bayern Munich to sign Ryan Johannsson, the club announced.

Johannsson will initially play with the club's reserves while training with the Sevilla first team. 

The midfielder is eligible to play for Luxembourg, Sweden and Ireland on the international level.

Toronto FC considering Altidore sale

2020-01-22T21:30:38Z

Toronto FC are open to selling Jozy Altidore after the forward criticised the club, reports ESPN.

The USMNT striker was critical of how the club handled an injury to captain Michael Bradley.

Moving Altidore within MLS would be difficult given the forward's contract, however.

Dortmund eye Sancho replacements

2020-01-22T21:15:41Z

Borussia Dortmund are eyeing Gremio's Everton and Sao Paulo's Antony to replace Jadon Sancho should the winger move on, reports Sport Bild.

Sancho has been linked with Real Madrid, Liverpool and Chelsea and Dortmund are prepared to chase the Brazilian duo once a sale goes through.

Whoever comes in would be expected to join Erling Braut Haaland, who joined the club this winter.

Spurs hold talks with Real Sociedad regarding Willian Jose deal

2020-01-22T21:01:53Z

Tottenham have had talks with Real Sociedad over a possible deal for William Jose, reports Sky Sports.

Spurs are in need of a striker following an injury to Harry Kane and have turned towards the Brazilian No. 9.

The forward was held out of Real Sociedad's squad for their Copa Del Rey clash with Espanyol as he asked to "remain on the sidelines until his situation is clarified".

'Haaland could move to Premier League someday'

2020-01-22T20:45:26Z

Erling Haaland's decision to join Borussia Dortmund does not mean he won't end up in the Premier League, according to agent Mino Raiola.

The Norwegian star joined Dortmund from RB Salzburg this month, but Raiola says that Haaland is preparing himself for another step up.

'He is not going any further' - Chong's agent says Man Utd exit looms

2020-01-22T20:27:59Z

Tahith Chong's agent has said that his client is set to leave Manchester United imminently. 

The 20-year-old's contract will expire at the end of the season and he has been linked with a move to Italy, with Juventus and Inter keen on his services.

Chong has managed just seven appearances in all competitions with United this season.

Lyon to sign €15m Kadewere from Le Havre

2020-01-22T20:04:29Z

Lyon have completed the €15 million (£13m/$17m) transfer of striker Tino Kadewere from Le Havre, reports L'Equipe.

The 24-year-old Zimbabwean has signed a deal through 2024 and will return on loan to the Ligue 2 club for the rest of the season.

Kadewere has been prolific in the French second tier this season, scoring 18 goals in 20 games.

Raiola unsure over Pogba's future at Man Utd

2020-01-22T19:45:39Z

Paul Pogba's agent Mino Raiola has cast doubt on the Frenchman's future at Old Trafford. 

Raiola has said that both player and club need to remain happy for Pogba to stay, which has not always been the case during his time with United.

Pogba has only played eight times for United this term as he's battled chronic ankle problems. 

Juventus' Pjaca set for Cagliari loan switch

2020-01-22T19:23:05Z

Juventus winger Marko Pjaca is set to spend the rest of the season on loan with Cagliari, sources have confirmed to Goal

The 24-year-old has seen his playing time limited this season under Maurizio Sarri, making just one appearance for Juventus.

This will be his third loan spell in as many seasons, having spent time at Schalke in 2017-18 and at Juve's Serie A rivals Fiorentina last term.

Piatek, Jovic and Alcacer options for Man Utd

2020-01-22T19:01:16Z

AC Milan's Krzysztof Piatek, Luka Jovic at Real Madrid and Dortmund's Paco Alcacer are among the strikers Manchester United are considering, claims Bleacher Report.

With Marcus Rashford sidelined due to a back injury, the Red Devils are looking at adding a striker during the January transfer window. 

The club are considering a number of short-term options, with all three players presently out of favour with their current clubs. ​

West Ham eye Fraser move

2020-01-22T18:40:41Z

West Ham are eyeing a move for Bournemouth winger Ryan Fraser this summer, reports the Mirror

The 25-year-old will see his contract expire at season's end and will have plenty of suitors looking to land him on a free transfer.

After a standout 2018-19 campaign that saw him tally 14 assists, Fraser has just one goal and three assists for the Cherries this term. 

Mendes: No guarantees Bruno Fernandes will join Man Utd

2020-01-22T18:22:37Z

Jorge Mendes says there are no guarantees that Bruno Fernandes will join Manchester United from Sporting CP this month.

The midfielder has been widely tipped to make the move to Old Trafford, and the super-agent says he will leave Sporting either this month or in the summer. 

But Mendes said that other clus are in for Fernandes as well, casting doubt on his potential move to United.

Newcastle have scouted Atlanta's Martinez

2020-01-22T18:00:21Z

Newcastle United have scouted and are monitoring Atlanta United forward Josef Martinez, according to the Chronicle.

Martinez broke the MLS single-season goal-record in 2018 and helped lead Atlanta to an MLS Cup.

One of his team-mates with that Atlanta side was Miguel Almiron, who joined Newcastle after forming a successful partnership with the Venezuelan.

Celtic add midfielder

2020-01-22T17:45:31Z

Celtic have signed Ismaila Soro after the midfielder completed his medical on Wednesday.

Soro comes to Scotland from Israeli club Bnei Yehuda and has signed a four-and-a-half-year deal with the club.

The 21-year-old Ivorian has also previously featured for Belarusian side Gomel and Moldovan club Saxan. 

D.C. United meet with Ozil's representatives

2020-01-22T17:30:02Z

D.C. United have met with a group of players and representatives that include Mesut Ozil, reports the Washington Post.

Ozil has been linked with D.C. since August, but a move has failed to materialize as the German has rediscovered a role at Arsenal.

The earliest a move could work out would be January 2021 as D.C. United head into the 2020 season without a marquee star following Wayne Rooney's departure.

Blackman joins Bristol Rovers on loan

2020-01-22T17:08:12Z

Jamal Blackman will spend the rest of the season on loan with Bristol Rovers, Chelsea announced.

The goalkeeper had been on loan with Dutch side Vitesse but was impacted by injury after previously dealing with a fractured bone in his leg during a loan at Leeds last season.

Bristol Rovers currently sit 13th in League One.

Mendes and Raiola among agents fighting FIFA transfer reforms

2020-01-22T16:45:26Z

High-profile agents such as Jorge Mendes and Mino Raiola are among a group who are set to fight reforms from FIFA.

FIFA are proposing to cap agents' fees, leading to Wednesday's meeting of 200 of the world's biggest football agents in London.

Chelsea and PSG in Cavani stand-off

2020-01-22T16:25:28Z

Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain have reached a stand-off over a deal for Edinson Cavani, according to the Telegraph.

Cavani's parents prefer a move to Atletico Madrid, although that hasn't put off Chelsea's chase for the Uruguayan.

While PSG would prefer to get a return for the soon-to-be out-of-contract striker, Chelsea are angling for a loan deal with a hefty loan fee. 

Klopp rules out Shaqiri Liverpool exit

2020-01-22T16:05:16Z

Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool have "no intention" of letting Xherdan Shaqiri leave the club this month.

The Swiss international has played sparingly this season and has been eyed by Sevilla and Roma for a potential transfer.

But as Liverpool chase a first Premier League title, their manager has said he doesn't want to allow any departures in January. 

Spurs players growing frustrated with Mourinho

2020-01-22T15:43:33Z

Several leading Tottenham players are growing tired of Jose Mourinho, with The Sun claiming the manager's tactics and training sessions have come under question.

There is a growing feeling that the club haven't progressed since Mourinho replaced Mauricio Pochettino, with his old-school tactics failing to win his players over. 

Some players are also concerned that Tanguy Ndombele has been tossed under the bus after Mourinho questioned his willingness to play through injury. 

Traore would consider Madrid move despite Barca past

2020-01-22T15:29:39Z

Wolves star Adama Traore has said he would consider joining Real Madrid, despite coming through the youth system at Barcelona.

The 23-year-old has been one of the Premier League's standout performers this season, with his combination of strength and speed proving to be devastating.

He's been linked with a move back to Spain, with both Madrid and his former side interested.

Bale's agent again rules out Real Madrid exit

2020-01-22T15:05:26Z

Gareth Bale's agent Jonathan Barnett has said the idea of his client leaving Real Madrid on loan is 'ridiculous.'

Bale's former club Tottenham have been linked with a loan move for the Wales star, with Jose Mourinho chasing attacking reinforcements after Harry Kane's injury.

But Barnett has strongly denied that possibility, saying his client is happy in Madrid and few clubs could afford him anyway.

Chelsea consider Kepa sale

2020-01-22T14:43:36Z

Chelsea are considering selling goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga in the summer, according to Bleacher Report.

The club's scouts are already sounding out potential replacements, with Burnley's Nick Pope a possible candidate to step in. 

Kepa only joined the Blues in August 2018 from Athletic Bilbao, becoming the world's most expensive goalkeeper after Chelsea paid a €80 million fee.

Lyon close in on €25m Guimaraes move

2020-01-22T14:22:08Z

Lyon are nearing a €25 million (£21m/$28m) deal for Athletico Paranaense midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, reports RMC Sport.

The Ligue 1 side are feeling the pressure to complete a deal quickly, with the likes of Arsenal and Atletico Madrid also credited with an interest in Guimaraes.

Lyon view Guimaraes as a replacement for Lucas Tousart, who appears close to a move to the Premier League. 

Maia returns to Brazil

2020-01-22T14:00:52Z

Flamengo have signed 22-year-old defensive midfielder Thiago Maia on an 18-month loan from Lille, with an option to buy.

Jesus wants Fiorentina switch

2020-01-22T13:45:03Z

Roma defender Juan Jesus has his heart set on a move to Fiorentina, claim the Corriere dello Sport.

The 28-year-old Brazilian has allegedly turned down offers from Turkey and elsewhere in Italy.

However, it remains to be seen whether a deal can be struck between the clubs.

AC Milan watching Forest's Cash

2020-01-22T13:30:06Z

AC Milan and Southampton have both made enquiries about Nottingham Forest defender Matty Cash, report Sky Sports News.

The 22-year-old is thought to have been monitored by a number of Premier League clubs this season.

Milan are also said to have had their attention taken by Wigan's Antonee Robinson and Hearts' Aaron Hickey at full-back.

Napoli agree Politano fee but player wants Roma

2020-01-22T13:15:01Z

Inter winger Matteo Politano is still holding out for a move to Roma despite Napoli agreeing a fee for him, according to the Corriere dello Sport.

Politano was delighted to have signed for Roma this window, only for the move to collapse at the last minute due to issues with Leonardo Spinazzola, who was involved in a swap deal.

Napoli are reported to have agreed a deal around the €25 million (£21m/$28m) mark.

Nzonzi 'agrees West Ham move'

2020-01-22T13:00:49Z

Former Blackburn and Stoke midfielder Steven Nzonzi could be set for a return to the Premier League, with Turkish outlet Gunes claiming he has a deal agreed with West Ham.

The 31-year-old has also been linked with Everton and Sheffield United as he looks to secure a place in France's squad for Euro 2020.

Nzonzi is currently on loan at Galatasaray from Roma, but hasn't nailed down a first-team place.

Nimes sign Kone from Dresden

2020-01-22T12:45:04Z

Ligue 1 side Nimes have signed 23-year-old striker Moussa Kone from Dynamo Dresden on a contract until 2023.

Palace sign Scotland youth international

2020-01-22T12:30:52Z

Crystal Palace have signed 18-year-old attacking midfielder Scott Banks from Dundee United on a three-year deal.

Spurs set €30m limit for Bale

2020-01-22T12:15:18Z

Tottenham want to re-sign Gareth Bale from Real Madrid but won't pay more than €30 million (£25m/$33m) for him, according to El Chiringuito.

It is not reported whether Madrid would be likely to accept such a figure.

Other reports this week have claimed Bale wants to see out the end of his Madrid contract and leave on a free transfer in 2022.

Don't expect Chelsea signings despite Abraham injury

2020-01-22T12:00:44Z

Chelsea fans shouldn't expect too much from their side in the final days of the January transfer window.

The Blues' disappointing draw with Arsenal on Tuesday was compounded by an injury to star forward Tammy Abraham, but Frank Lampard isn't desperate for signings.

Dortmund target €50m Camavinga

2020-01-22T11:45:56Z

Borussia Dortmund are planning a move for Rennes' 17-year-old prodigy Eduardo Camavinga, according to Bild.

It is claimed Rennes value the Angola-born France youth international at €50 million (£42m/$55m).

Camavinga made his Ligue 1 debut at the age of 16, and has played 26 times in all competitions so far this season.

Bayern sign Ajax youngster Kuhn

2020-01-22T11:15:51Z

Bayern Munich have signed 20-year-old German forward from Nicolas Kuhn from Ajax until the end of the season.

Brighton to sign Mooy on permanent deal

2020-01-22T11:02:24Z

Brighton are set to make Aaron Mooy's loan move from Huddersfield Town a permanent deal during the January window, according to The Telegraph.

Australia international Mooy has impressed for the Seagulls having joined from the Championship side late in the summer window.

And now the Amex Stadium outfit are set to sign him for £5 million ($6.5m).

Man Utd make fresh €55m Bruno Fernandes bid

2020-01-22T10:42:56Z

Red Devils keen to secure Portugal international this month

Manchester United have made a fresh bid of €55 million (£46.7m/$61m) for Sporting C.P. midfielder Bruno Fernandes, according to A Bola.

The Red Devils are keen to secure a move for the Portugal international in January, with negotiations ongoing over the final fee they will pay for the 25-year-old.

Should it be accepted, United's latest offer includes the promise of up to a further €10m in add-ons should Fernandes reach certain targets during his time at Old Trafford.

Unwanted Cavani deserves better from PSG

2020-01-22T10:30:52Z

Edinson Cavani's time at Paris Saint-Germain is coming to an end, but the way in which he is pushed out of the back door reflects poorly on the Ligue 1 champions.

Atletico Madrid have already had a bid knocked back for the Uruguay international while Chelsea are also keen on signing the 32-year-old.

But should PSG be celebrating the career of one of their modern greats more? Goal's Robin Bairner thinks so...

Benfica pull out of Bruno Guimaraes race

2020-01-22T10:14:15Z

Benfica have withdrawn their interest in signing Athletico Paranaense midfield Bruno Guimaraes, according to Record.

The Portuguese champions are unwilling to pay Athletico's asking price of €20 million (£17m/$22m).

And despite Arsenal being linked with the 22-year-old, Lyon are now in pole position to bring the Brazilian to Europe.

Napoli close in on Inter star Politano

2020-01-22T09:46:45Z

Napoli have reached an agreement in principle to sign Inter midfielder Matteo Politano, according to Gianluca Di Marzio.

Politano saw a move to Roma collapse last week but is still deemed surplus to requirements at San Siro.

As such, Napoli have made their move with an offer of €25 million (£21.2m/$27.7m) having been made, though no personal terms have yet been discussed.

Bayern stars call for Costa return

2020-01-22T09:32:13Z

Bayern Munich's players have told coach Hansi Flick that they would like the club to re-sign Juventus winger Douglas Costa, according to Sport Bild.

Brazil international Costa left the Allianz Arena in 2017 and has played a key role in Juve's dominance of Italian football.

But with doubts over the fitness of Serge Gnabry and Kingsley Coman, and with Leroy Sane unlikely to join from Manchester City in January, the likes of Thomas Muller and Robert Lewandowski have made it clear that they would like Costa to return.

Eriksen tells Spurs he wants Inter move

2020-01-22T09:13:15Z

Premier League side want €20m for Dane

Christian Eriksen has told Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy that he wants to join Inter before the end of the transfer window, according to Gianluca Di Marzio.

The Denmark international is out of contract this summer and has emerged as a January target for the Nerazzurri.

Spurs are holding out for a fee of €20 million (£17m/$22m) as negotiations continue, but Eriksen himself has now made his intentions clear for the first time.

Man Utd bid £30m for 16-year-old Bellingham

2020-01-22T08:40:32Z

European giants interested in teenager

Manchester United have made a bid of £30 million ($39m) for Birmingham prodigy Jude Bellingham, according to Sky Sports News.

The 16-year-old has played 25 times in the Championship this season, contributing four goals from midfield.

Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool are all reported to be monitoring Bellingham's progress.

Still on £145 per week as a scholar, Bellingham won't sign his first professional contract until his 17th birthday on June 29.

West Brom offer £8m for Orsic

2020-01-22T08:20:05Z

West Brom are set to make an offer of £8 million ($10m) for Dinamo Zagreb winger Mislav Orsic, report the Telegraph.

The Championship leaders have faltered in recent weeks and Slaven Bilic is keen to ensure his side pick their campaign back up.

Bilic is also considering paying a £1.5m fee to ensure on-loan West Ham attacking midfielder Grady Diangana isn't recalled early.

Solskjaer defends Haaland snub

2020-01-22T08:00:28Z

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has defender Manchester United's failure to sign Erling Haaland, following his debut hat-trick for Borussia Dortmund.

United were keen to sign Haaland but reportedly missed out over an unwillingness to agree to a number of bonus payments.

"You can’t give agents the control by giving buyout clauses and stuff," Solskjaer said.“That has been touted around. We have to be in control.”

Cavani's father backs Atletico move

2020-01-22T07:40:08Z

PSG striker Edinson Cavani's father wants him to go to Atletico Madrid, according to El Chiringuito.

The 32-year-old looks certain to leave Paris in January with Manchester United and Chelsea also heavily linked.

Atletico have been chasing Cavani for some time, with Diego Simeone desperate to bolster his misfiring forward line.

Bayern won't take Coutinho permanently

2020-01-22T07:20:11Z

Philippe Coutinho will return to Barcelona at the end of his loan spell, having not impressed sufficiently for Bayern Munich to exercise their purchase option on him, according to Bild.

Coutinho has registered six goals and five assists in 16 Bundesliga appearances.

Gulum departs Western United

2020-01-22T06:00:04Z

Australian club Western United have confirmed defender Ersan Gulum will depart the side for an opportunity in Turkey

The 32-year-old has been linked with a possible move to Antalyaspor and previously played for Besiktas

Wighton set to trade Hearts for Arbroath

2020-01-22T05:00:36Z

Hearts forward Craig Wighton is set to sign for Scottish Championship club Arbroath on loan, according to BBC Sport

The 22-year-old is out of favour at Hearts, having failed to score across his 22 appearances for the club. 

Celtic's Hendry signs for Melbourne City

2020-01-22T04:30:02Z

Scottish defender Jack Hendry has left Celtic to sign on as an injury replacement with A-League club Melbourne City. 

Hendry arrives in Australia after joining the Hoops in 2018 where he struggled to secure regular minutes.

The 24-year-old has represented Scotland three times and began his career with Partick Thistle. 

Timotheou heads to Western United on loan

2020-01-22T04:00:59Z

Australian centre-half George Timotheou has left Zulte Waregem on loan for A-League side Western United.

The Belgian club announced the move via their Twitter account on Saturday.

Timotheou, 22, made his Bundesliga debut for Schalke last season but was sold to Zulte Waregem for the start of this campaign.

Egyptian club sign 75-year-old player

2020-01-22T03:39:20Z

Third-division Egyptian club 6th October have confirmed the signing of Ezz El-Din Bahader, who has put pen to paper at the ripe old age of 75. 

Should he take to the pitch, he stands to become the oldest professional footballer ever with the current record held by Isaak Hayik.

Hayik played for Israeli fourth-tier side Ironi Or Yehuda in April 2019 at the age of 73 with Bahader now set to replace him with the Egypt Football Association (EFA) eager to put his name in the record books. 

Dembele shoots down transfer speculation

2020-01-22T03:00:37Z

Lyon star Moussa Dembele has declared his intention to remain at the club for this season and potentially beyond. 

“I am a Lyon player and I will remain so until the end of the season," Dembele said on Tuesday.

"I do not think that there will be a departure this winter. Lots of things are being said. It is up to me to ignore that and remain concentrated on the pitch.”

Dembele has scored 16 goals in all competitions for Lyon with Manchester United and Chelsea linked with possible transfers.

Sheffield eager to retain Henderson

2020-01-22T02:00:25Z

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder has confirmed the club have already looked into extending Dean Henderson's stay at the club. 

The Manchester United goalkeeper is on a season-long long at the Blades and Wilder is ready to extend that deal. 

“If there’s a decision from Manchester United for him to come out for another year, we’d definitely take that," Wilder said on Tuesday. 

“We’ve already talked about that but he’s Manchester United’s player and they will decide what happens." 

Atlanta United sign Jahn

2020-01-22T01:00:44Z

MLS club Atlanta United have confirmed the signing of attacker Adam Jahn from Phoenix Rising. 

The 29-year-old scored 17 goals for Rising last season and has previously played in MLS for Columbus Crew

Jahn's arrival coincides with Lagos Kunga being sent to Phoenix on loan. 

Man Utd scout sent to watch Dembele & Soumare

2020-01-21T23:50:32Z

The Red Devils have the Frenchmen in their sights

A Manchester United scout was present to watch Moussa Dembele and Boubakary Soumare play for Lyon in the Coupe de Ligue on Tuesday night - according to France Football News.

Dembele was among the scorers as the two sides played out a 2-2 draw, before Lyon progressed to the final after winning a deciding penalty shootout 4-3.

Soumare has expressed a desire to remain at Lyon until at least the end of the season, but United still have time to launch a bid for Dembele before the winter transfer deadline.

Milan fail to reach agreement for Dani Olmo

2020-01-21T23:49:33Z

Milan's negotiations with Dinamo Zagreb over a transfer for Dani Olmo have broken down - according to Sky Italia.

The Rossoneri are prepared to offer €20m ($22m, $17m) for the Spanish midfielder in the summer, but his current employers want to sell him in the winter market.

Leipzig and Wolves have already seen formal bids for Olmo rejected, with Barcelona also thought to be monitoring his situation.

Celta Vigo interested in Southampton ace Romeu

2020-01-21T23:47:05Z

Southampton midfielder Oriol Romeu has emerged as a transfer target for Celta Vigo - according to Marca.

The Spanish club want to bring in the 28-year-old to replace Stanislav Lobotka, who was recently sold to Napoli.

Celta are ready to launch an offer in the coming days, but it remains to be seen whether Southampton will consider offloading a key performer at this stage of the season.

Bournemouth prepared to offer €35m for Lyon's Traore

2020-01-21T23:44:14Z

Bournemouth are ready to launch a €35 million ($39m, £30m) bid for Lyon winger Bertrand Traore - according to France Football News.

The Cherries have already made contact with the French club and hope to get a deal over the line before the January transfer deadline.

Traore has featured in 16 Ligue 1 matches for Lyon this season.

Man Utd contact Milan over Piatek

2020-01-21T23:35:39Z

Red Devils eyeing Polish striker

Manchester United have contacted Milan to discuss a possible transfer deal for Krzysztof Piatek - as The Sun reports.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer set his sights on the Poland international before Marcus Rashford's injury, as he looks to bring in another striker before the end of the month.

United are likely to face competition from Tottenham and Newcastle in the race for Piatek, who has scored four goals in 18 Serie A outings for Milan this season.