Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Dortmund eye Sancho replacements

Hazard, Griezmann and Joao Felix headline record transfer spend in 2019
FIFA has revealed a record amount was spent on transfers in 2019.
Deals for Eden Hazard, Antoine Griezmann and Joao Felix topped the bill as part of an expensive year, which saw spending increase 5.8 per cent on the previous year.
Minnesota chasing Boca midfielder
Minnesota United are closing in on Boca Juniors midfielder Emmanuel Reynoso, reports ESPN.
Loons technical director Mark Watson is currently in South America attempting to finalize a deal for the midfielder.
The 24-year-old has scored five goals in 64 league and cup appearances with Boca.
Championship clubs chasing Bournemouth's Simpson
Middlesbrough, Stoke and Derby are all hoping to bring Bournemouth's Jack Simpson in on loan, reports Sky Sports.
The Cherries will make a decision on the defender's future by the end of the week.
Simpson has made six appearances for the club this season with three of those coming in the Premier League.
Sevilla complete signing of Johansson
Sevilla have completed a deal with Bayern Munich to sign Ryan Johannsson, the club announced.
Johannsson will initially play with the club's reserves while training with the Sevilla first team.
The midfielder is eligible to play for Luxembourg, Sweden and Ireland on the international level.
Toronto FC considering Altidore sale
Toronto FC are open to selling Jozy Altidore after the forward criticised the club, reports ESPN.
The USMNT striker was critical of how the club handled an injury to captain Michael Bradley.
Moving Altidore within MLS would be difficult given the forward's contract, however.
Dortmund eye Sancho replacements
Borussia Dortmund are eyeing Gremio's Everton and Sao Paulo's Antony to replace Jadon Sancho should the winger move on, reports Sport Bild.
Sancho has been linked with Real Madrid, Liverpool and Chelsea and Dortmund are prepared to chase the Brazilian duo once a sale goes through.
Whoever comes in would be expected to join Erling Braut Haaland, who joined the club this winter.
Spurs hold talks with Real Sociedad regarding Willian Jose deal
Tottenham have had talks with Real Sociedad over a possible deal for William Jose, reports Sky Sports.
Spurs are in need of a striker following an injury to Harry Kane and have turned towards the Brazilian No. 9.
The forward was held out of Real Sociedad's squad for their Copa Del Rey clash with Espanyol as he asked to "remain on the sidelines until his situation is clarified".
'Haaland could move to Premier League someday'
Erling Haaland's decision to join Borussia Dortmund does not mean he won't end up in the Premier League, according to agent Mino Raiola.
The Norwegian star joined Dortmund from RB Salzburg this month, but Raiola says that Haaland is preparing himself for another step up.
'He is not going any further' - Chong's agent says Man Utd exit looms
Tahith Chong's agent has said that his client is set to leave Manchester United imminently.
The 20-year-old's contract will expire at the end of the season and he has been linked with a move to Italy, with Juventus and Inter keen on his services.
Chong has managed just seven appearances in all competitions with United this season.
Lyon to sign €15m Kadewere from Le Havre
Lyon have completed the €15 million (£13m/$17m) transfer of striker Tino Kadewere from Le Havre, reports L'Equipe.
The 24-year-old Zimbabwean has signed a deal through 2024 and will return on loan to the Ligue 2 club for the rest of the season.
Kadewere has been prolific in the French second tier this season, scoring 18 goals in 20 games.
Raiola unsure over Pogba's future at Man Utd
Paul Pogba's agent Mino Raiola has cast doubt on the Frenchman's future at Old Trafford.
Raiola has said that both player and club need to remain happy for Pogba to stay, which has not always been the case during his time with United.
Pogba has only played eight times for United this term as he's battled chronic ankle problems.
Juventus' Pjaca set for Cagliari loan switch
Juventus winger Marko Pjaca is set to spend the rest of the season on loan with Cagliari, sources have confirmed to Goal.
The 24-year-old has seen his playing time limited this season under Maurizio Sarri, making just one appearance for Juventus.
This will be his third loan spell in as many seasons, having spent time at Schalke in 2017-18 and at Juve's Serie A rivals Fiorentina last term.
Piatek, Jovic and Alcacer options for Man Utd
AC Milan's Krzysztof Piatek, Luka Jovic at Real Madrid and Dortmund's Paco Alcacer are among the strikers Manchester United are considering, claims Bleacher Report.
With Marcus Rashford sidelined due to a back injury, the Red Devils are looking at adding a striker during the January transfer window.
The club are considering a number of short-term options, with all three players presently out of favour with their current clubs.
West Ham eye Fraser move
West Ham are eyeing a move for Bournemouth winger Ryan Fraser this summer, reports the Mirror.
The 25-year-old will see his contract expire at season's end and will have plenty of suitors looking to land him on a free transfer.
After a standout 2018-19 campaign that saw him tally 14 assists, Fraser has just one goal and three assists for the Cherries this term.
Mendes: No guarantees Bruno Fernandes will join Man Utd
Jorge Mendes says there are no guarantees that Bruno Fernandes will join Manchester United from Sporting CP this month.
The midfielder has been widely tipped to make the move to Old Trafford, and the super-agent says he will leave Sporting either this month or in the summer.
But Mendes said that other clus are in for Fernandes as well, casting doubt on his potential move to United.
Newcastle have scouted Atlanta's Martinez
Newcastle United have scouted and are monitoring Atlanta United forward Josef Martinez, according to the Chronicle.
Martinez broke the MLS single-season goal-record in 2018 and helped lead Atlanta to an MLS Cup.
One of his team-mates with that Atlanta side was Miguel Almiron, who joined Newcastle after forming a successful partnership with the Venezuelan.
Celtic add midfielder
Celtic have signed Ismaila Soro after the midfielder completed his medical on Wednesday.
Soro comes to Scotland from Israeli club Bnei Yehuda and has signed a four-and-a-half-year deal with the club.
The 21-year-old Ivorian has also previously featured for Belarusian side Gomel and Moldovan club Saxan.
D.C. United meet with Ozil's representatives
D.C. United have met with a group of players and representatives that include Mesut Ozil, reports the Washington Post.
Ozil has been linked with D.C. since August, but a move has failed to materialize as the German has rediscovered a role at Arsenal.
The earliest a move could work out would be January 2021 as D.C. United head into the 2020 season without a marquee star following Wayne Rooney's departure.
Blackman joins Bristol Rovers on loan
Jamal Blackman will spend the rest of the season on loan with Bristol Rovers, Chelsea announced.
The goalkeeper had been on loan with Dutch side Vitesse but was impacted by injury after previously dealing with a fractured bone in his leg during a loan at Leeds last season.
Bristol Rovers currently sit 13th in League One.
Mendes and Raiola among agents fighting FIFA transfer reforms
High-profile agents such as Jorge Mendes and Mino Raiola are among a group who are set to fight reforms from FIFA.
FIFA are proposing to cap agents' fees, leading to Wednesday's meeting of 200 of the world's biggest football agents in London.
Chelsea and PSG in Cavani stand-off
Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain have reached a stand-off over a deal for Edinson Cavani, according to the Telegraph.
Cavani's parents prefer a move to Atletico Madrid, although that hasn't put off Chelsea's chase for the Uruguayan.
While PSG would prefer to get a return for the soon-to-be out-of-contract striker, Chelsea are angling for a loan deal with a hefty loan fee.
Klopp rules out Shaqiri Liverpool exit
Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool have "no intention" of letting Xherdan Shaqiri leave the club this month.
The Swiss international has played sparingly this season and has been eyed by Sevilla and Roma for a potential transfer.
But as Liverpool chase a first Premier League title, their manager has said he doesn't want to allow any departures in January.
Spurs players growing frustrated with Mourinho
Several leading Tottenham players are growing tired of Jose Mourinho, with The Sun claiming the manager's tactics and training sessions have come under question.
There is a growing feeling that the club haven't progressed since Mourinho replaced Mauricio Pochettino, with his old-school tactics failing to win his players over.
Some players are also concerned that Tanguy Ndombele has been tossed under the bus after Mourinho questioned his willingness to play through injury.
Traore would consider Madrid move despite Barca past
Wolves star Adama Traore has said he would consider joining Real Madrid, despite coming through the youth system at Barcelona.
The 23-year-old has been one of the Premier League's standout performers this season, with his combination of strength and speed proving to be devastating.
He's been linked with a move back to Spain, with both Madrid and his former side interested.
Bale's agent again rules out Real Madrid exit
Gareth Bale's agent Jonathan Barnett has said the idea of his client leaving Real Madrid on loan is 'ridiculous.'
Bale's former club Tottenham have been linked with a loan move for the Wales star, with Jose Mourinho chasing attacking reinforcements after Harry Kane's injury.
But Barnett has strongly denied that possibility, saying his client is happy in Madrid and few clubs could afford him anyway.
Chelsea consider Kepa sale
Chelsea are considering selling goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga in the summer, according to Bleacher Report.
The club's scouts are already sounding out potential replacements, with Burnley's Nick Pope a possible candidate to step in.
Kepa only joined the Blues in August 2018 from Athletic Bilbao, becoming the world's most expensive goalkeeper after Chelsea paid a €80 million fee.
Lyon close in on €25m Guimaraes move
Lyon are nearing a €25 million (£21m/$28m) deal for Athletico Paranaense midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, reports RMC Sport.
The Ligue 1 side are feeling the pressure to complete a deal quickly, with the likes of Arsenal and Atletico Madrid also credited with an interest in Guimaraes.
Lyon view Guimaraes as a replacement for Lucas Tousart, who appears close to a move to the Premier League.
Maia returns to Brazil
Flamengo have signed 22-year-old defensive midfielder Thiago Maia on an 18-month loan from Lille, with an option to buy.
Flamengo have signed 22-year-old defensive midfielder Thiago Maia on an 18-month loan from Lille, with an option to buy.
Jesus wants Fiorentina switch
Roma defender Juan Jesus has his heart set on a move to Fiorentina, claim the Corriere dello Sport.
The 28-year-old Brazilian has allegedly turned down offers from Turkey and elsewhere in Italy.
However, it remains to be seen whether a deal can be struck between the clubs.
AC Milan watching Forest's Cash
AC Milan and Southampton have both made enquiries about Nottingham Forest defender Matty Cash, report Sky Sports News.
The 22-year-old is thought to have been monitored by a number of Premier League clubs this season.
Milan are also said to have had their attention taken by Wigan's Antonee Robinson and Hearts' Aaron Hickey at full-back.
Napoli agree Politano fee but player wants Roma
Inter winger Matteo Politano is still holding out for a move to Roma despite Napoli agreeing a fee for him, according to the Corriere dello Sport.
Politano was delighted to have signed for Roma this window, only for the move to collapse at the last minute due to issues with Leonardo Spinazzola, who was involved in a swap deal.
Napoli are reported to have agreed a deal around the €25 million (£21m/$28m) mark.
Nzonzi 'agrees West Ham move'
Former Blackburn and Stoke midfielder Steven Nzonzi could be set for a return to the Premier League, with Turkish outlet Gunes claiming he has a deal agreed with West Ham.
The 31-year-old has also been linked with Everton and Sheffield United as he looks to secure a place in France's squad for Euro 2020.
Nzonzi is currently on loan at Galatasaray from Roma, but hasn't nailed down a first-team place.
Nimes sign Kone from Dresden
Ligue 1 side Nimes have signed 23-year-old striker Moussa Kone from Dynamo Dresden on a contract until 2023.
Ligue 1 side Nimes have signed 23-year-old striker Moussa Kone from Dynamo Dresden on a contract until 2023.
Le joueur s'est engagé jusqu'en juin 2023. Bienvenue Moussa ! #CrocoDeal pic.twitter.com/BUr25V9Dca
Palace sign Scotland youth international
Crystal Palace have signed 18-year-old attacking midfielder Scott Banks from Dundee United on a three-year deal.
Crystal Palace have signed 18-year-old attacking midfielder Scott Banks from Dundee United on a three-year deal.
Spurs set €30m limit for Bale
Tottenham want to re-sign Gareth Bale from Real Madrid but won't pay more than €30 million (£25m/$33m) for him, according to El Chiringuito.
It is not reported whether Madrid would be likely to accept such a figure.
Other reports this week have claimed Bale wants to see out the end of his Madrid contract and leave on a free transfer in 2022.
Don't expect Chelsea signings despite Abraham injury
Chelsea fans shouldn't expect too much from their side in the final days of the January transfer window.
The Blues' disappointing draw with Arsenal on Tuesday was compounded by an injury to star forward Tammy Abraham, but Frank Lampard isn't desperate for signings.
Dortmund target €50m Camavinga
Borussia Dortmund are planning a move for Rennes' 17-year-old prodigy Eduardo Camavinga, according to Bild.
It is claimed Rennes value the Angola-born France youth international at €50 million (£42m/$55m).
Camavinga made his Ligue 1 debut at the age of 16, and has played 26 times in all competitions so far this season.
Aluko joins Aston Villa as sporting director
Former England international Eni Aluko has joined Aston Villa Women as the club's first-ever sporting director.
Former England international Eni Aluko has joined Aston Villa Women as the club's first-ever sporting director.
Bayern sign Ajax youngster Kuhn
Bayern Munich have signed 20-year-old German forward from Nicolas Kuhn from Ajax until the end of the season.
Viel Erfolg, Nicolas!— AFC Ajax (@AFCAjax) January 22, 2020
Brighton to sign Mooy on permanent deal
Brighton are set to make Aaron Mooy's loan move from Huddersfield Town a permanent deal during the January window, according to The Telegraph.
Australia international Mooy has impressed for the Seagulls having joined from the Championship side late in the summer window.
And now the Amex Stadium outfit are set to sign him for £5 million ($6.5m).
Man Utd make fresh €55m Bruno Fernandes bid
Red Devils keen to secure Portugal international this month
Manchester United have made a fresh bid of €55 million (£46.7m/$61m) for Sporting C.P. midfielder Bruno Fernandes, according to A Bola.
The Red Devils are keen to secure a move for the Portugal international in January, with negotiations ongoing over the final fee they will pay for the 25-year-old.
Should it be accepted, United's latest offer includes the promise of up to a further €10m in add-ons should Fernandes reach certain targets during his time at Old Trafford.
Unwanted Cavani deserves better from PSG
Edinson Cavani's time at Paris Saint-Germain is coming to an end, but the way in which he is pushed out of the back door reflects poorly on the Ligue 1 champions.
Atletico Madrid have already had a bid knocked back for the Uruguay international while Chelsea are also keen on signing the 32-year-old.
But should PSG be celebrating the career of one of their modern greats more? Goal's Robin Bairner thinks so...
Benfica pull out of Bruno Guimaraes race
Benfica have withdrawn their interest in signing Athletico Paranaense midfield Bruno Guimaraes, according to Record.
The Portuguese champions are unwilling to pay Athletico's asking price of €20 million (£17m/$22m).
And despite Arsenal being linked with the 22-year-old, Lyon are now in pole position to bring the Brazilian to Europe.
OFFICIAL: Bayern Munich complete Odriozola signing
Real Madrid defender Alvaro Odriozola has completed a loan move to Bayern Munich - check out the full story right here!
#FCBayern have signed @alvaroodriozola on loan until the end of the season
Leipzig sign goalkeeper Martinez
🚨 TRANSFER NEWS 🚨— RB Leipzig English (@RBLeipzig_EN) January 22, 2020
Goalkeeper Josep #Martinez will join us at the end of the season from @UDLP_english. The 21-year-old stopper has signed a contract until 2024 ✍️
Nosotros nos alegramos de ti, Josep! 🤗🇪🇸
🔴⚪ #DieRotenBullen pic.twitter.com/ql4AzonvB7
Napoli close in on Inter star Politano
Napoli have reached an agreement in principle to sign Inter midfielder Matteo Politano, according to Gianluca Di Marzio.
Politano saw a move to Roma collapse last week but is still deemed surplus to requirements at San Siro.
As such, Napoli have made their move with an offer of €25 million (£21.2m/$27.7m) having been made, though no personal terms have yet been discussed.
Bayern stars call for Costa return
Bayern Munich's players have told coach Hansi Flick that they would like the club to re-sign Juventus winger Douglas Costa, according to Sport Bild.
Brazil international Costa left the Allianz Arena in 2017 and has played a key role in Juve's dominance of Italian football.
But with doubts over the fitness of Serge Gnabry and Kingsley Coman, and with Leroy Sane unlikely to join from Manchester City in January, the likes of Thomas Muller and Robert Lewandowski have made it clear that they would like Costa to return.
Eriksen tells Spurs he wants Inter move
Premier League side want €20m for Dane
Christian Eriksen has told Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy that he wants to join Inter before the end of the transfer window, according to Gianluca Di Marzio.
The Denmark international is out of contract this summer and has emerged as a January target for the Nerazzurri.
Spurs are holding out for a fee of €20 million (£17m/$22m) as negotiations continue, but Eriksen himself has now made his intentions clear for the first time.
'Cavani would get Man Utd top four'
Manchester United need to sign wantaway PSG forward Edinson Cavani if they are to qualify for the Champions League, says Paul Ince.
The former Red Devils captain also suggested Southampton's Danny Ings as a possible replacement for the injured Marcus Rashford.
Man Utd bid £30m for 16-year-old Bellingham
European giants interested in teenager
Manchester United have made a bid of £30 million ($39m) for Birmingham prodigy Jude Bellingham, according to Sky Sports News.
The 16-year-old has played 25 times in the Championship this season, contributing four goals from midfield.
Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool are all reported to be monitoring Bellingham's progress.
Still on £145 per week as a scholar, Bellingham won't sign his first professional contract until his 17th birthday on June 29.
West Brom offer £8m for Orsic
West Brom are set to make an offer of £8 million ($10m) for Dinamo Zagreb winger Mislav Orsic, report the Telegraph.
The Championship leaders have faltered in recent weeks and Slaven Bilic is keen to ensure his side pick their campaign back up.
Bilic is also considering paying a £1.5m fee to ensure on-loan West Ham attacking midfielder Grady Diangana isn't recalled early.
Solskjaer defends Haaland snub
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has defender Manchester United's failure to sign Erling Haaland, following his debut hat-trick for Borussia Dortmund.
United were keen to sign Haaland but reportedly missed out over an unwillingness to agree to a number of bonus payments.
"You can’t give agents the control by giving buyout clauses and stuff," Solskjaer said.“That has been touted around. We have to be in control.”
Cavani's father backs Atletico move
PSG striker Edinson Cavani's father wants him to go to Atletico Madrid, according to El Chiringuito.
The 32-year-old looks certain to leave Paris in January with Manchester United and Chelsea also heavily linked.
Atletico have been chasing Cavani for some time, with Diego Simeone desperate to bolster his misfiring forward line.
Bayern won't take Coutinho permanently
Philippe Coutinho will return to Barcelona at the end of his loan spell, having not impressed sufficiently for Bayern Munich to exercise their purchase option on him, according to Bild.
Coutinho has registered six goals and five assists in 16 Bundesliga appearances.
Gulum departs Western United
Wighton set to trade Hearts for Arbroath
Celtic's Hendry signs for Melbourne City
Scottish defender Jack Hendry has left Celtic to sign on as an injury replacement with A-League club Melbourne City.
Hendry arrives in Australia after joining the Hoops in 2018 where he struggled to secure regular minutes.
The 24-year-old has represented Scotland three times and began his career with Partick Thistle.
Timotheou heads to Western United on loan
Australian centre-half George Timotheou has left Zulte Waregem on loan for A-League side Western United.
The Belgian club announced the move via their Twitter account on Saturday.
Timotheou, 22, made his Bundesliga debut for Schalke last season but was sold to Zulte Waregem for the start of this campaign.
Egyptian club sign 75-year-old player
Third-division Egyptian club 6th October have confirmed the signing of Ezz El-Din Bahader, who has put pen to paper at the ripe old age of 75.
Should he take to the pitch, he stands to become the oldest professional footballer ever with the current record held by Isaak Hayik.
Hayik played for Israeli fourth-tier side Ironi Or Yehuda in April 2019 at the age of 73 with Bahader now set to replace him with the Egypt Football Association (EFA) eager to put his name in the record books.
Dembele shoots down transfer speculation
Lyon star Moussa Dembele has declared his intention to remain at the club for this season and potentially beyond.
“I am a Lyon player and I will remain so until the end of the season," Dembele said on Tuesday.
"I do not think that there will be a departure this winter. Lots of things are being said. It is up to me to ignore that and remain concentrated on the pitch.”
Dembele has scored 16 goals in all competitions for Lyon with Manchester United and Chelsea linked with possible transfers.
Sheffield eager to retain Henderson
Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder has confirmed the club have already looked into extending Dean Henderson's stay at the club.
The Manchester United goalkeeper is on a season-long long at the Blades and Wilder is ready to extend that deal.
“If there’s a decision from Manchester United for him to come out for another year, we’d definitely take that," Wilder said on Tuesday.
“We’ve already talked about that but he’s Manchester United’s player and they will decide what happens."
Atlanta United sign Jahn
MLS club Atlanta United have confirmed the signing of attacker Adam Jahn from Phoenix Rising.
The 29-year-old scored 17 goals for Rising last season and has previously played in MLS for Columbus Crew.
Jahn's arrival coincides with Lagos Kunga being sent to Phoenix on loan.
Man Utd scout sent to watch Dembele & Soumare
The Red Devils have the Frenchmen in their sights
A Manchester United scout was present to watch Moussa Dembele and Boubakary Soumare play for Lyon in the Coupe de Ligue on Tuesday night - according to France Football News.
Dembele was among the scorers as the two sides played out a 2-2 draw, before Lyon progressed to the final after winning a deciding penalty shootout 4-3.
Soumare has expressed a desire to remain at Lyon until at least the end of the season, but United still have time to launch a bid for Dembele before the winter transfer deadline.
Milan fail to reach agreement for Dani Olmo
Milan's negotiations with Dinamo Zagreb over a transfer for Dani Olmo have broken down - according to Sky Italia.
The Rossoneri are prepared to offer €20m ($22m, $17m) for the Spanish midfielder in the summer, but his current employers want to sell him in the winter market.
Leipzig and Wolves have already seen formal bids for Olmo rejected, with Barcelona also thought to be monitoring his situation.
Celta Vigo interested in Southampton ace Romeu
Southampton midfielder Oriol Romeu has emerged as a transfer target for Celta Vigo - according to Marca.
The Spanish club want to bring in the 28-year-old to replace Stanislav Lobotka, who was recently sold to Napoli.
Celta are ready to launch an offer in the coming days, but it remains to be seen whether Southampton will consider offloading a key performer at this stage of the season.
Bournemouth prepared to offer €35m for Lyon's Traore
Bournemouth are ready to launch a €35 million ($39m, £30m) bid for Lyon winger Bertrand Traore - according to France Football News.
The Cherries have already made contact with the French club and hope to get a deal over the line before the January transfer deadline.
Traore has featured in 16 Ligue 1 matches for Lyon this season.
Man Utd contact Milan over Piatek
Red Devils eyeing Polish striker
Manchester United have contacted Milan to discuss a possible transfer deal for Krzysztof Piatek - as The Sun reports.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer set his sights on the Poland international before Marcus Rashford's injury, as he looks to bring in another striker before the end of the month.
United are likely to face competition from Tottenham and Newcastle in the race for Piatek, who has scored four goals in 18 Serie A outings for Milan this season.