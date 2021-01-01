Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Tottenham target £50m Martial as Man Utd want to sell

Newcastle have set their sights on Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley - according to The Athletic.

Steve Bruce would like to add the 27-year-old to his ranks if the Magpies fail to sign Joe Willock from Arsenal following his impressive loan stint at St James' Park last term.

Barkley spent the 2020-21 campaign on loan at Aston Villa, and is not in the plans of Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel for the upcoming season.