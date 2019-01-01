Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd to make £50m Calvert-Lewin bid

MLS has announced the signing of four college players as part of this year's Generation Adidas class.

Clemson junior forward Robbie Robinson, Indiana sophomore defender Jack Maher, Virginia junior center back Henry Kessler and Syracuse sophomore midfielder Ryan Raposo have signed deals with the league that will see them leave their universities early to enter the Draft.

In addition, two seniors have signed professional deals: Georgetown defender Dylan Nealis and Stanford defender Tanner Beason.