Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Upamecano tops Liverpool's defensive wish list

The Reds are currently suffering an injury crisis

star Dayot Upamecano currently tops 's wish list, according to The Athletic.

The Reds are currently in the midst of a defensive injury crisis, with Joe Gomez and Virgil van Dijk out with long-term problems.

Alongside Upamecano, Liverpool are also considering a move for ’s Ben White, ’s Ozan Kabak, and ’s Bremer.