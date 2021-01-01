Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd target Frankfurt striker Silva

Henry in talks to take over as Bournemouth boss
Bournemouth have had talks with Thierry Henry about taking over as the Championship side's new manager.
Sky Sports reports the Montreal boss has emerged as one of the candidates to replace Jason Tindall after his sacking this month.
Cavani keen on Man Utd stay
Edinson Cavani intends to stay at Manchester United for the 2021-22 campaign regardless of how the rest of this season pans out, per The Telegraph.
The striker hopes to remain at Old Trafford, with the Red Devils able to activate a one-year extension if they so choose.
Cavani has been a key player in United's remarkable title tilt this season and though they have faded in recent weeks, there is enough suggestion that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side are on the right track.
Ukraine international Shabanov heads to Warsaw
OFFICIAL: Artem Shabanov is now a player of Legia Warsaw ✍️#TransferDay 🔄 #DzieńTransferowy— Legia Warsaw (@LegiaWarsawEN) February 17, 2021
📸 @mat_kostrzewa pic.twitter.com/qtYMwYiyK2
Inter Miami eye up Shawcross
Inter Miami are closing in on a deal for Stoke City captain Ryan Shawcross, reports The Telegraph.
Shawcross, who joined the Potters on loan from Manchester United in 2007 before signing full-time, has spent his whole career since at the bet365 Stadium.
He has been a cornerstone of the Midlands club for over a decade and has been rewarded with a single England cap, in 2012.
Telford pens new Chelsea deal
Great news! 🙌@CarlyTelford1 has signed a one-year contract extension with the Blues! 📝— Chelsea FC Women (@ChelseaFCW) February 17, 2021
Baumgartlinger signs new contract at Leverkusen
🚨Baumi has extended his contract!— Bayer 04 Leverkusen (@bayer04_en) February 17, 2021
✍️2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣2️⃣ pic.twitter.com/PgHtJsZEPg
Milan still working on Calhanoglu renewal
Milan are still working on a contract renewal for Hakan Calhanoglu - according to Calcio Mercato.
The Turkish midfielder is due to become a free agent in the summer, but the Rossoneri are eager to tie him down to fresh terms.
Calhanoglu is holding out for a new deal worth €5 million per year, with Milan ready to compromise in order to secure his long-term future.
Boca Juniors closing in on new right-back
Boca Juniors are closing in on the signing of Millonarios right-back Andres Roman - according to ESPN.
The 25-year-old is set to undergo a medical at Estadio Alberto J. Armando on Monday before being officially unveiled as a new Boca player.
Roman has featured in 57 games for Millonarios since making his debut in 2017.
Sevilla interested in Minamino
Liverpool forward Takumi Minamino is the subject of interest from Sevilla - according to Fichajes.
The La Liga outfit have long been admirers of the 26-year-old, who the Reds currently value at around €10 million.
Minamino is spending the remainder of the 2020-21 campaign on loan at Southampton, but will be available on a permanent deal in the summer.
'Mbappe further away from Real Madrid than ever'
Kylian Mbappe "is further away from Real Madrid than ever" according to Jorge Valdano, who has backed the Paris Saint-Germain star to extend his stay at Parc des Princes.
Madrid are reportedly lining up a big-money swoop for Mbappe's services in the summer transfer window, with his current contract at PSG due to expire in 2022.
However, former Blancos forward and sporting director Valdano expressed his belief that the Frenchman will choose to stay put after watching him put Barcelona to the sword in the Champions League on Tuesday night.
Read the full story on Goal.
Everton set sights on Rabiot
Everton have set their sights on Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot - according to France Football.
The Toffees are eager to bring in the 25-year-old this summer, with the Bianconeri open to sanctioning his permanent departure.
Everton tried and failed to sign Rabiot in 2020, but Juve are now ready to cut their losses on a man who has only started 13 Serie A games for the club this season.
Fernando hails in-demand En-Nesyri
Sevilla midfielder Fernando has saluted his team-mate Youssef En-Nesyri, who has attracted interest from across Europe with his scoring exploits this season.
West Ham have been among the clubs linked with the Moroccan, who has scored 13 times in La Liga this season for the Andalusian outfit.
Sevilla are reportedly open to offers in the summer for the 23-year-old, who could cost in the region of €40 million (£35m/$48m).
Arsenal mull player-coach role for Luiz
David Luiz may only be handed an Arsenal extension if he agrees to a player-coach role, suggests Football London.
The Brazil man sees his current deal expire at the end of the season.
But talk of a new contract at the Emirates Stadium has emerged in recent weeks - albeit now with the possible caveat that Luiz would also have to take on additional duties.
'Barca must win trophies to keep Messi'
Barcelona must win trophies if they are to convince Lionel Messi to stay, says presidential hopeful Joan Laporta.
The Blaugrana slumped toa 4-1 rout against Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday, to leave their hopes of another Champions League crown hanging by a thread.
Messi, who attempted to leave Camp Nou last season, is expected to likely move on to Paris or Manchester City at the end of the year, but Laporta hopes more silverware can keep him at his long-time home.
Cincinnati close in on Acosta
Luciano Acosta is closing in on a move to FC Cincinnati, according to The Athletic.
The MLS outfit have been in competition with DC United for his services.
They now look to have agreed a rights fee for the former United man, who moved on to Atlas at the start of 2021.
Man Utd target Frankfurt striker Silva (Sky Germany)
Red Devils looking to bolster attacking ranks
Manchester United have identified Eintracht Frankfurt striker Andre Silva as a transfer target - according to Sky Germany.
The Red Devils have turned their attention to the 25-year-old as a backup option in case they fail to lure Erling Haaland away from Borussia Dortmund in the summer.
Silva, who has also been linked with Atletico Madrid, has scored 18 goals in 20 Bundesliga outings for Frankfurt this season.
Rodgers in line to replace Mourinho at Tottenham (Eurosport)
Spurs eyeing Leicester boss
Brendan Rodgers is in line to replace Jose Mourinho as Tottenham's permanent manager - according to Eurosport.
Spurs chairman Daniel Levy has tried to bring in the Leicester boss in the past, and could try again at the end of the season.
Mourinho has come under pressure after a poor run of results, but he will be given until the summer to turn Tottenham's fortunes around.
Real Madrid interested in Braga defender Carmo
Braga defender David Carmo is the subject of interest from Real Madrid - according to AS.
The 21-year-old, who was also linked with Liverpool in January, has a €40 million (£35m/$48m) release clause in his current contract.
Carmo has already racked up 25 appearances across all competitions for Braga this term, and still has four years to run on his existing deal.
Gil welcomes Barcelona links & Neymar comparisons
Bryan Gil has welcomed talk of interest from Barcelona and comparisons to Brazilian superstar Neymar, but the 20-year-old is eager to avoid getting caught up in his own hype.
A productive loan spell at Eibar has brought the promising winger to the attention of leading sides in his native Spain and further afield.
Some have suggested that his game is similar to that of Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar, a player the youngster greatly admires, but he is tied to a long-term contract at parent club Sevilla and wants to avoid being dragged into a debate regarding his future.
Read the full story on Goal.
Hamsik weighs China exit
Celtic line up Sheffield Wednesday signing
Gray claims contract snub from Leicester City
Everton to endorse director with new deal
Everton will extend the contract of sporting director Marcel Brands, writes The Daily Mail.
His influence on transfer activity has helped the Toffees rise to seventh place with an exciting roster, and the possibility of European football remains in reach for the club this campaign.
Mathias Pogba unveiled by NK Tabor Sezana
Mathius Pogba, the brother of Paul Pogba, has signed with Slovenian club NK Tabor Sezana and been unveiled on social media.
✍️ | Že nekaj časa se je šušljalo, danes pa je tudi uradno. Mathias Pogba je nova okrepitev rdeče-črnih. 30-letni napadalec bo na Krasu vsaj do konca letošnje sezone, na hrbtu pa bo nosil številko 26.#WelcomeMathias#PodpiramoNašLokalniKlub 🔴⚫️🍒 pic.twitter.com/MuW2LV2c0g— NK Tabor Sežana (@nktaborsezana) February 16, 2021
Gameiro expected to become free agent
Monchengladbach face summer exodus
Borussia Monchengladbach could be open for business this summer, with Denis Zakaria, Matthias Ginter and Nico Elvedi all reportedly eyeing a move, per Kicker.
Monchengladbach have been poached of manager Marco Rose to Borussia Dortmund.
Real Salt Lake monitor Corinthians midfielder
Simeone refuses to comment on Suarez clause
Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone has no interest in speculating about Luis Suarez's reported contract clause that would give him the choice of leaving on a free transfer this summer.
Mbappe 'even happier' at PSG after beating Barca
The striker said wins on big stages were a factor in how he views his current club
Speaking after his Tuesday hat-trick against Barcelona, Kylian Mbappe sounded as content as ever with PSG even as rumours have swirled about him leaving sometime in the coming years.
Valverde considered as Pogba replacement (The Sun)
The Real Madrid midfielder is on Man Utd's transfer shortlist
While the possibility of Paul Pogba remaining at Manchester United long-term has grown exponentially since last year, he is still expected to draw interest from Europe's best clubs.
If he does push his way out, then Real Madrid's Federico Valverde is high on the list of potential replacements, writes The Sun.