Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd target Frankfurt striker Silva

Goal takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Updated
Comments (0)
Andre Silva Eintracht Frankfurt
Getty

Henry in talks to take over as Bournemouth boss

2021-02-17T16:30:46Z

Bournemouth have had talks with Thierry Henry about taking over as the Championship side's new manager.

Sky Sports reports the Montreal boss has emerged as one of the candidates to replace Jason Tindall after his sacking this month.

Cavani keen on Man Utd stay

2021-02-17T16:00:00Z

Edinson Cavani intends to stay at Manchester United for the 2021-22 campaign regardless of how the rest of this season pans out, per The Telegraph.

The striker hopes to remain at Old Trafford, with the Red Devils able to activate a one-year extension if they so choose.

Cavani has been a key player in United's remarkable title tilt this season and though they have faded in recent weeks, there is enough suggestion that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side are on the right track.

Inter Miami eye up Shawcross

2021-02-17T15:00:00Z

Inter Miami are closing in on a deal for Stoke City captain Ryan Shawcross, reports The Telegraph.

Shawcross, who joined the Potters on loan from Manchester United in 2007 before signing full-time, has spent his whole career since at the bet365 Stadium.

He has been a cornerstone of the Midlands club for over a decade and has been rewarded with a single England cap, in 2012.

Telford pens new Chelsea deal

2021-02-17T14:30:00Z

Baumgartlinger signs new contract at Leverkusen

2021-02-17T14:00:00Z

Milan still working on Calhanoglu renewal

2021-02-17T13:30:00Z

Milan are still working on a contract renewal for Hakan Calhanoglu - according to Calcio Mercato.

The Turkish midfielder is due to become a free agent in the summer, but the Rossoneri are eager to tie him down to fresh terms.

Calhanoglu is holding out for a new deal worth €5 million per year, with Milan ready to compromise in order to secure his long-term future.

Hakan Calhanoglu Milan Serie A
Getty

Boca Juniors closing in on new right-back

2021-02-17T13:00:00Z

Boca Juniors are closing in on the signing of Millonarios right-back Andres Roman - according to ESPN.

The 25-year-old is set to undergo a medical at Estadio Alberto J. Armando on Monday before being officially unveiled as a new Boca player.

Roman has featured in 57 games for Millonarios since making his debut in 2017.

Sevilla interested in Minamino

2021-02-17T12:30:00Z

Liverpool forward Takumi Minamino is the subject of interest from Sevilla - according to Fichajes.

The La Liga outfit have long been admirers of the 26-year-old, who the Reds currently value at around €10 million.

Minamino is spending the remainder of the 2020-21 campaign on loan at Southampton, but will be available on a permanent deal in the summer.

 

Takumi Minamino Liverpool 2020-21
Getty Images

'Mbappe further away from Real Madrid than ever'

2021-02-17T12:00:00Z

Kylian Mbappe "is further away from Real Madrid than ever" according to Jorge Valdano, who has backed the Paris Saint-Germain star to extend his stay at Parc des Princes.

Madrid are reportedly lining up a big-money swoop for Mbappe's services in the summer transfer window, with his current contract at PSG due to expire in 2022.

However, former Blancos forward and sporting director Valdano expressed his belief that the Frenchman will choose to stay put after watching him put Barcelona to the sword in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

Read the full story on Goal.

Everton set sights on Rabiot

2021-02-17T11:30:00Z

Everton have set their sights on Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot - according to France Football.

The Toffees are eager to bring in the 25-year-old this summer, with the Bianconeri open to sanctioning his permanent departure.

Everton tried and failed to sign Rabiot in 2020, but Juve are now ready to cut their losses on a man who has only started 13 Serie A games for the club this season.

Rabiot Dickmann Juventus SPAL
Getty

Fernando hails in-demand En-Nesyri

2021-02-17T11:00:41Z

Sevilla midfielder Fernando has saluted his team-mate Youssef En-Nesyri, who has attracted interest from across Europe with his scoring exploits this season.

West Ham have been among the clubs linked with the Moroccan, who has scored 13 times in La Liga this season for the Andalusian outfit. 

Sevilla are reportedly open to offers in the summer for the 23-year-old, who could cost in the region of €40 million (£35m/$48m).

Read the full story on Goal here!

Arsenal mull player-coach role for Luiz

2021-02-17T10:30:00Z

David Luiz may only be handed an Arsenal extension if he agrees to a player-coach role, suggests Football London.

The Brazil man sees his current deal expire at the end of the season.

But talk of a new contract at the Emirates Stadium has emerged in recent weeks - albeit now with the possible caveat that Luiz would also have to take on additional duties.

'Barca must win trophies to keep Messi'

2021-02-17T10:00:00Z

Barcelona must win trophies if they are to convince Lionel Messi to stay, says presidential hopeful Joan Laporta.

The Blaugrana slumped toa  4-1 rout against Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday, to leave their hopes of another Champions League crown hanging by a thread.

Messi, who attempted to leave Camp Nou last season, is expected to likely move on to Paris or Manchester City at the end of the year, but Laporta hopes more silverware can keep him at his long-time home.

Read the full story on Goal here!

Cincinnati close in on Acosta

2021-02-17T09:30:00Z

Luciano Acosta is closing in on a move to FC Cincinnati, according to The Athletic.

The MLS outfit have been in competition with DC United for his services.

They now look to have agreed a rights fee for the former United man, who moved on to Atlas at the start of 2021.

Man Utd target Frankfurt striker Silva (Sky Germany)

2021-02-17T09:00:00Z

Red Devils looking to bolster attacking ranks

Manchester United have identified Eintracht Frankfurt striker Andre Silva as a transfer target - according to Sky Germany.

The Red Devils have turned their attention to the 25-year-old as a backup option in case they fail to lure Erling Haaland away from Borussia Dortmund in the summer.

Silva, who has also been linked with Atletico Madrid, has scored 18 goals in 20 Bundesliga outings for Frankfurt this season.

 

Rodgers in line to replace Mourinho at Tottenham (Eurosport)

2021-02-17T08:30:00Z

Spurs eyeing Leicester boss

Brendan Rodgers is in line to replace Jose Mourinho as Tottenham's permanent manager - according to Eurosport.

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy has tried to bring in the Leicester boss in the past, and could try again at the end of the season.

Mourinho has come under pressure after a poor run of results, but he will be given until the summer to turn Tottenham's fortunes around.

Real Madrid interested in Braga defender Carmo

2021-02-17T08:00:00Z

Braga defender David Carmo is the subject of interest from Real Madrid - according to AS.

The 21-year-old, who was also linked with Liverpool in January, has a €40 million (£35m/$48m) release clause in his current contract.

Carmo has already racked up 25 appearances across all competitions for Braga this term, and still has four years to run on his existing deal.

Gil welcomes Barcelona links & Neymar comparisons

2021-02-17T07:30:00Z

Bryan Gil has welcomed talk of interest from Barcelona and comparisons to Brazilian superstar Neymar, but the 20-year-old is eager to avoid getting caught up in his own hype.

A productive loan spell at Eibar has brought the promising winger to the attention of leading sides in his native Spain and further afield.

Some have suggested that his game is similar to that of Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar, a player the youngster greatly admires, but he is tied to a long-term contract at parent club Sevilla and wants to avoid being dragged into a debate regarding his future.

Read the full story on Goal.

Hamsik weighs China exit

2021-02-17T04:20:00Z

Former Napoli midfielder Marek Hamsik is considering an exit from China, where he signed with Dalian Professional in 2019, writes Match TV. He reportedly has interest from Lokomotiv Moscow in Russia.

Celtic line up Sheffield Wednesday signing

2021-02-17T04:00:00Z

Celtic have agreed to a pre-contract with Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Liam Shaw, according to Sky Sports. The deal is worth an estimated £300,000.

Gray claims contract snub from Leicester City

2021-02-17T03:40:17Z

Demarai Gray, now an attacker for Bayer Leverkusen, said via Sky Sports that his tenure at Leicester City ended with a contract snub. He claimed he was never offered a new deal by the Foxes and didn't feel valued there.

Everton to endorse director with new deal

2021-02-17T03:20:00Z

Everton will extend the contract of sporting director Marcel Brands, writes The Daily Mail.

His influence on transfer activity has helped the Toffees rise to seventh place with an exciting roster, and the possibility of European football remains in reach for the club this campaign.

Mathias Pogba unveiled by NK Tabor Sezana

2021-02-17T03:00:00Z

Mathius Pogba, the brother of Paul Pogba, has signed with Slovenian club NK Tabor Sezana and been unveiled on social media.

Gameiro expected to become free agent

2021-02-17T01:30:00Z

AS reports veteran La Liga forward Kevin Gameiro will not be offered a new contract by Valencia after this season, which would make him a free agent.

Monchengladbach face summer exodus

2021-02-17T01:00:00Z

Borussia Monchengladbach could be open for business this summer, with Denis Zakaria, Matthias Ginter and Nico Elvedi all reportedly eyeing a move, per Kicker

Monchengladbach have been poached of manager Marco Rose to Borussia Dortmund.

Real Salt Lake monitor Corinthians midfielder

2021-02-17T00:30:00Z

Real Salt Lake are in talks with Corinthians over midfielder Mateus Vital, according to Globo Esporte. The MLS club prefers a loan with an option to buy for about $3.8 million, but Corinthians are pushing for a higher fee.

Simeone refuses to comment on Suarez clause

2021-02-17T00:10:00Z

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone has no interest in speculating about Luis Suarez's reported contract clause that would give him the choice of leaving on a free transfer this summer.

Read the full story on Goal!

Mbappe 'even happier' at PSG after beating Barca

2021-02-16T23:47:00Z

The striker said wins on big stages were a factor in how he views his current club

Speaking after his Tuesday hat-trick against Barcelona, Kylian Mbappe sounded as content as ever with PSG even as rumours have swirled about him leaving sometime in the coming years.

Read the full story on Goal!

Valverde considered as Pogba replacement (The Sun)

2021-02-16T23:30:00Z

The Real Madrid midfielder is on Man Utd's transfer shortlist

While the possibility of Paul Pogba remaining at Manchester United long-term has grown exponentially since last year, he is still expected to draw interest from Europe's best clubs.

If he does push his way out, then Real Madrid's Federico Valverde is high on the list of potential replacements, writes The Sun.