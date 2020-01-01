Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Dortmund ready to sell £55m Man Utd target Sancho

Goal takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Updated
Comments()
Jadon Sancho Dortmund
Getty Images

Dortmund ready to sell Sancho this summer

2020-07-23T23:00:00Z

Man Utd to start bidding at £55m

Borussia Dortmund feel the best time to sell Jadon Sancho could be this summer, according to the Independent.

The Bundesliga side believe the transfer market could deflate in the coming seasons, meaning Sancho is at his peak value right now.

Manchester United could therefore start bidding for him around the £55 million ($70m) mark, with add-ons taking a total deal beyond £80m ($102m)

Bale urged to 'sit down and talk' with Real Madrid

2020-07-23T22:45:50Z

Former Real Madrid and Wales manager John Toshack says Gareth Bale needs to sit down and resolve his future at the club.

Read the full story here on Goal!

Gareth Bale Real Madrid 2019-20
Getty Images

La Liga trio eye Dutch goalkeeper

2020-07-23T22:30:52Z

Valencia, Sevilla and Celta Vigo all want to sign AZ Alkmaar goalkeeper Marco Bizot, reports Mundo Deportivo.

The 29-year-old Dutchman is under contract with the Eredivisie club until the summer of 2022

Thiago Silva didn't want to leave PSG

2020-07-23T22:15:26Z

PSG captain Thiago Silva says he didn't want to leave the club, ahead of his farewell from the French capital.

Read the full story here on Goal!

Hughton to take Bristol City post

2020-07-23T22:00:07Z

Chris Hughton will be confirmed as the new manager of Championship side Bristol City this weekend, the Daily Mail reports.

The former Newcastle, Birmingham and Norwich manager has been out of the game since being sacked by Brighton at the end of last season.

Bristol City finished 12th in the second tier this season, seven points off the play-off positions.

Chris Hughton Brighton 2018-19
Getty Images