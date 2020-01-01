Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Wenger rejected Barcelona offer

Paul Pogba has put fans out of their misery following his cryptic social media post on Tuesday – announcing he has signed for Verdansk FC in the war-torn fictional country of Kastovia, as part of a promotion for Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5.

Pogba made waves on Twitter on Tuesday with a teasing tweet which some thought signalled he was set to sign a new contract at .

The midfielder later clarified that the post had nothing to do with football – though it turns out that wasn’t completely true.

Read the full story here on Goal!