Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea target Rice set for West Ham pay rise

The England star is due a pay rise after staying at the club

West Ham will need to double the wages of midfield star Declan Rice after managing to keep him from the clutches of during the transfer window.

The Blues were desperate to sign the 21-year-old, but the Hammers' £80 million ($104m) price tag was too much after a summer of spending at Stamford Bridge.

According to The Sun, Rice is due a significant pay rise after staying at the London Stadium, with the midfielder set to command a contract in the vicinity of £120,000 per week – twice his current earnings.