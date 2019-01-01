Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Fabregas set for Monaco move

The midfielder will join his former team-mate Thierry Henry at the principality side

Chelsea midfielder ​Cesc Fabregas will complete a move to Monaco next week, reports L'Equipe.

Fabregas is entering the final six months of his Chelsea deal and is prepared to move on with playing time hard to come by this season under Maurizio Sarri.

The 31-year-old will link up with Monaco manager Thierry Henry, who was Fabregas' team-mate when the pair were at Arsenal between 2003 and 2007.