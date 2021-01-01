Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Bayern will let Boateng leave

Atlanta Utd add goalkeeper on short deal
Atlanta United have announced that goalkeeper Rocco Ríos Novo has signed a short-term contract ahead of their Concacaf Champions League last-16 match at LD Alajuelense.
The contract, allowed under MLS rules when purchasing from an affiliate club, will last just four days.
Rangers confident in Tavernier retention
Rangers believe they will not have a problem convincing standout captain James Tavernier to a new deal, writes the Daily Record.
The England full-back has been an incredible force as he's tallied double-digit goals and assists in the same season for the third time in his career.
FC Cincinnati acquire Vallecilla
Bolstering the backline 💪 #FCCincy have acquired defender Gustavo Vallecilla on loan from Ecuadorian side SD Aucas.— FC Cincinnati (@fccincinnati) April 5, 2021
AC Milan to decline Mandzukic option
AC Milan will decline an option to extend striker Mario Mandzukic's contract an extra year, according to Nicolo Schira, which will make him a free agent in the coming transfer window.
The Croatian has made just four appearances in Serie A this season.
Edouard wants Celtic exit
Odsonne Edouard doesn't care who takes over at Celtic, wanting to leave the club regardless of its next boss, according to Football Insider.
The 22-year-old has been prolific in front of net, scoring at least 15 league goals in each of the past three seasons to prompt interest from abroad.
Bayern will let Boateng leave (Kicker)
The club's board of directors have determined they will not offer the centre-back a contract extension
Jerome Boateng will be a free agent this summer potentially of interest to Champions League clubs needing experienced centre-back depth, as Kicker reports that Bayern Munich have decided to let him leave.
His departure, coinciding with the exit of defensive partner David Alaba, will mark a changing of the guard for the Bavarians as they look to get younger at the back.
Bayern have already secured 22-year-old Dayot Upamecano from RB Leipzig and could dip further into the centre-back market in a couple of months.