Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Barcelona reject Man Utd's mammoth Fati bid

Socceroos winger Hrustic signs with Frankfurt
Australian international Ajdin Hrustic has signed a three-year deal with Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt.
The Germans confirmed the transfer via their official website on Monday, with the 24-year-old joining from Dutch Eredivisie side Groningen.
Hrustic has three caps for the Socceroos.
Barca turned down Man Utd's mammoth Fati bid
Fati now has higher release clause
Barcelona rejected Manchester United's £136 million (€150m/$175m) bid for Ansu Fati before the wonderkid signed a new contract at Camp Nou.
According to Catalunya Radio, the Red Devils saw their offer turned down before proposing to activate the 17-year-old's £154m (€170m/$198m) release clause.
However, the Blaugrana told Man Utd that Fati's release clause had already risen to £363m (€400m/$467m) with his new contract.
Fiorentina considering Piatek play
Fiorentina want to bring Hertha Berlin's Krzysztof Piatek back to Serie A on a loan deal.
Di Marzio reports the Italian club want the 25-year-old on a temporary contract but the Germans will only sanction a permanent transfer.
Piatek made his name with a successful stint in the Serie A with Genoa before struggling after a move to Milan and eventually being sold to Hertha.
Roma closing in on Smalling transfer
Chris Smalling's return to Roma could be back on after the Serie A club re-opened negotiations with Manchester United.
The 30-year-old while on loan in the Italian capital last season and the Italians have contacted the Red Devils about a permanent transfer after initial talks stalled, reports Fabrizio Romano.
Smalling - who is yet to feature in a Man Utd squad this season - is believed to be keen to leave Old Trafford and return to Rome.
Red Devils make contact with Watford over Sarr move
Manchester United have approached Watford to enquire about a transfer for winger Ismaila Sarr.
The Telegraph reports the Red Devils are looking for alternatives to Jadon Sancho and looking into signing Sarr, who has been priced at £40 million (€44m/$51m).
The 22-year-old scored five goals for Watford in 28 Premier League appearances before the Hornets were relegated to the Championship.