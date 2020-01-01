Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd eye move for Eriksen

head coach Zinedine Zidane has insisted that he will not resign, despite another poor performance from his side in a 2-0 defeat to .

The result completed a shocking double for the Ukranians over Zidane's side, with Shakhtar also defeating Madrid 3-2 in October's corresponding fixture.

Zidane is feeling the pressure after an indifferent start to the season, with Madrid now having lost three of their last five matches.

The Frenchman, however, has insisted that he will not be stepping down.