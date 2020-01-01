Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd eye move for Eriksen

Porto & Benfica in battle for Vergara
Porto and Benfica are hot on the trail of Colombian winger Duvan Vergara, according to TodoFichajes.
Porto are currently the front-runners to sign the 24-year-old, but Benfica are set to challenge them for his signature in January.
Mauricio Pereyra signs Orlando extension
✨ Maestro Mauri ✨— Orlando City SC (@OrlandoCitySC) December 1, 2020
Designated Player Mauricio Pereyra has agreed to a contract extension. 😈 #VamosOrlando
Zidane refuses to resign despite latest Real Madrid upset
Real Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane has insisted that he will not resign, despite another poor performance from his side in a 2-0 defeat to Shakhtar Donetsk.
The result completed a shocking double for the Ukranians over Zidane's side, with Shakhtar also defeating Madrid 3-2 in October's corresponding fixture.
Zidane is feeling the pressure after an indifferent start to the season, with Madrid now having lost three of their last five matches.
The Frenchman, however, has insisted that he will not be stepping down.
Feyenoord coach Advocaat announces retirement
Dick Advocaat will retire at the end of the season.
The Feyenoord manager confirmed that this is his final season in football. He has announced his retirement before, but this time he means it.
"I know I've said that before, but this time you can keep me to it," the 73-year-old said. "The coming months will really be my last as a club trainer. After a long and wonderful career, Feyenoord is a great club to close with."
Ex-Man Utd defender McNair extends Boro deal
Paddy McNair has extended his stay at #Boro! ✍️🙌 #UTB— Middlesbrough FC (@Boro) December 1, 2020
Man Utd, Tottenham and Chelsea watching White
Manchester United, Tottenham and Chelsea are among the clubs monitoring Brighton defender Ben White, reports Sky Sports.
White has been impressive with the Seagulls this season in his first taste of Premier League football, after starring on loan in the Championship with Leeds last season.
Leeds attempted to sign White permanently this summer but the 23-year-old opted to sign a four-year deal with Brighton.
Vanney steps down as Toronto FC head coach
Greg Vanney has stepped down as Toronto FC head coach and technical director after seven seasons.
Vanney is the most successful head coach in franchise history, taking TFC to three MLS Cups while winning one, in addition to the Supporters' Shield in 2017 and three Canadian Championships (2016, 2017, 2018).
Trophies. Memories. Unprecedented new heights.— Toronto FC (@TorontoFC) December 1, 2020
Thank you for bringing so much to this city & club, Greg pic.twitter.com/1G3wrPrBcz
Impact sign Canada international Bassong
De retour chez lui! 👋— Impact de Montréal (@impactmontreal) December 1, 2020
📰 L'Impact a acquis le défenseur latéral québécois et international canadien Zorhan Bassong >>> https://t.co/r1qWuap3jW
📰 🇨🇦 international full-back Zorhan Bassong joins Impact >>> https://t.co/3IrAFxZG39#CanMNT | #IMFC pic.twitter.com/33FKGeACza
Orlando City sign Antonio Carlos in permanent deal
Orlando City have completed the signing of Antonio Carlos on a permanent basis from Palmeiras.
The 27-year-old centre-back joined the MLS side on loan in January and was set to return to Brazil at the end of the year but he has committed to a three-year deal with an option for a fourth.
Napoli and Roma target Nandez
Lampard backs Terry for Derby job
Frank Lampard believes John Terry could be the ideal man to lift Derby County from the doldrums.
Although Wayne Rooney is in interim charge at Pride Park, there is no guarantee the former Manchester United striker will become permanent manager of the Championship club.
Now 39-year-old Terry, who is assistant manager at Aston Villa, is being linked with the job and his former Chelsea team-mate believes he would be a good fit.
Arsenal stall on Buendia bid
Arsenal are yet to make a move for Norwich star Emi Buendia, Football.London reports.
The 23-year-old winger is reportedly a top target for the Gunners, but they have not made an official bid for him as of yet.
AC Milan join Premier League clubs in Kamara race
AC Milan are ready to join the battle to sign Boubacar Kamara from Marseille.
L'Equipe reports the 21-year-old defensive midfielder is being tracked by teams in the Premier League, while Calciomercato.it has revealed the Rossoneri are considering a move for him.
Everton eye up Umtiti
Everton are mulling over a move for Barcelona outcast Samuel Umtiti, claims Mundo Deportivo.
The World Cup-winning France international defender is among those Barca are willing to listen to offers for in January.
Tagliafico will be available in January
Ajax defender Nicolas Tagliafico has a clause in his contract that could see him move to England in January, claims the Daily Mail.
Leicester are the latest side to be linked with the Argentina international, who has been registering on Premier League recruitment radars for some time.
Juve plotting double Chelsea swoop
Juventus are planning a double raid on Chelsea for Olivier Giroud and Emerson Palmeri, claims Il Bianco Nero.
An experienced striker and proven full-back have been struggling for game time at Stamford Bridge and may be offered a route out of west London by Turin-based giants.
Terry a leading contender for Derby
Chelsea legend John Terry is a leading contender to take over at Derby, reports Sky Sports.
A former team-mate of Frank Lampard could follow in the footsteps of the current Blues boss by leaving an assistant role at Aston Villa to take the reins at Pride Park.
Onana dreaming of Premier League move
Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana is “dreaming” of a move to the Premier League in 2021, reports the Daily Mail.
The Cameroon international has been linked with Tottenham and Chelsea in the past and is hoping it will be third time lucky on the transfer front next summer.
Liverpool see Schurrs price tag set
Liverpool have been told they can sign Ajax defender Perr Schuurs, according to De Telegraaf.
The Reds are mulling over their options after suffering an untimely run of injuries and are said to be a position where a 21-year-old could be acquired for £27 million ($36m).
Barcelona keeping tabs on Rudiger
Barcelona are keeping tabs on Antonio Rudiger's current situation at Chelsea - according to Mundo Deportivo.
The Spanish giants will look to bring in the German defender if they fail to sign Eric Garica from Manchester City in January.
Rudiger, who has less than two years remaining on his current contract, has been restricted to just one Premier League appearance for Chelsea this term.
Rennes cut Camavinga asking price to €50m
Rennes have cut their asking price for talismanic midfielder Eduardo Camavinga - according to AS.
Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus and Real Madrid have all been linked with moves for the 18-year-old, who has burst onto the scene in Ligue 1 over the past year.
Rennes are bracing themselves for a bidding war next summer after resigning themselves to losing Camavinga before the end of his contract in 2022.
Ancelotti hoping to lure Umtiti to Everton
Carlo Ancelotti is hoping to lure Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti to Everton - according to Mundo Deportivo.
The Spanish giants are happy to enter in talks with the Premier League outfit over the 27-year-old's sale as they bid to reduce their wage bill.
Umtiti has fallen out of favour at Barca since Ronald Koeman's arrival as head coach in August.
Man Utd & Chelsea vying for Zakaria
Manchester United and Chelsea are vying for the signature of Borussia Monchengladbach star Denis Zakaria - as the Daily Star reports.
United are looking at the midfielder as a potential long-term replacement for Nemanja Matic, who turns 33 next year.
Chelsea, meanwhile, want to bring in Zakaria to bolster their options in the middle of the park heading into the second half of the season.
Tottenham target Sassuolo centre-back Ferrari
Tottenham have identified Sassuolo centre-back Gian Marco Ferrari as a transfer target - according to 90min.
Jose Mourinho sees the 28-year-old as a potential left-footed replacement for Jan Vertonghen, who left Spurs at the end of his contract in the summer.
Ferrari has played in all nine of Sassuolo's Serie A matches at the start of the 2020-21 campaign.
Ex-President Calderon wants Mbappe at Madrid
Ex-Real Madrid president Ramon Calderon has urged his former club to sign Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe in the summer of 2021.
Mbappe will enter the final year of his contract at the end of the current campaign and could be available at a relatively affordable price should PSG be willing to sell and a new deal not be agreed.
The 21-year-old has been on Madrid's radar since his breakthrough at Monaco aged 16 and he continues to be linked with them as they aim to fill the hole left by Cristiano Ronaldo's departure to Juventus in 2018.
‘Chelsea don’t have to let Giroud go in January’
Olivier Giroud may be forced to honour his contract at Chelsea, says Joe Cole, with the World Cup-winning striker a “massively important” option for Frank Lampard to have on the bench.
Former Blues star Cole told talkSPORT: "Frank would love to keep him and Chelsea are in a position where if they don’t want him to go he doesn’t have to go as he signed a contract."
Mustafi and Rudiger remain options for Barca
Liga giants could raid Arsenal or Chelsea
Barcelona are still hoping to push through a deal for Manchester City defender Eric Garica in January, claims Mundo Deportivo.
The Liga giants are, however, aware that they may not be able to return the Catalan native to his roots until the summer of 2021 - when his contract at the Etihad Stadium expires.
With that in mind, short-term solutions to a centre-half poser are being considered, with Shkodran Mustafi and Antonio Rudiger of Arsenal and Chelsea respectively being considered.
Newcastle lining up Tomori loan
Newcastle are lining up a loan move for Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori, reports the Northern Echo.
The England international has been struggling for game time at Stamford Bridge, with the Magpies now looking to swoop in during the January window.
Chelsea remain the frontrunners for Alaba
Chelsea continue to lead the race for David Alaba's signature, according to AS.
The versatile Austrian is edging towards the exits at Bayern Munich, as his contract runs down, and those at Stamford Bridge believe they can pip the likes of Real Madrid and Liverpool to a deal.
Tottenham not interested in re-signing Eriksen
Tottenham are not interested in re-signing Christian Eriksen - according to Football Insider.
The Danish midfielder has been tipped to retrace his steps after struggling to establish himself in Antonio Conte's Inter side since moving to San Siro from Spurs in January.
However, Jose Mourinho has ruled out the possibility of bringing Eriksen back to north London amid strong competition for places in his current midfield.
Man City close in on Sarmiento
Manchester City are closing in on the signing of Estudiantes winger Dario Sarmiento - according to El Dia.
The 17-year-old will remain at Jorge Luis Hischi Stadium until next summer before completing a move to Etihad Stadium.
Sarmiento has already represented Argentina at U17 level, and has been compared to Lionel Messi due to his similar style of play.
Lyon eager to sign Zurich winger Aiyegun
Lyon are eager to sign FC Zurich forward Tosin Aiyegun, according to Le 10 Sport.
The French club are hoping to bring in a few long-term signings next year, with the 22-year-old among those being considered.
Aiyegun has scored once in five Swiss Super League appearances for Zurich this term, and still has four years left to run on his current contract.
Man City keeping tabs on Bogarde
Manchester City are keeping tabs on Hoffenheim defender Melayro Bogarde, according to SPORT.
The German outfit will have to negotiate a fee for the 18-year-old in January to avoid losing him for nothing next summer.
Barcelona, Real Madrid and Milan are also monitoring Bogarde, who has appeared in three senior matches for Hoffenheim this season.
Man Utd eye move for Eriksen
Red Devils keen on Inter flop
Manchester United could make a move for Inter Milan playmaker Christian Eriksen if he is deemed surplus to requirements at the San Siro, reports Football Insider.
The 28-year-old has struggled for consistency in Serie A and could be keen for a move back to the Premier League - where he made his name with Tottenham.
Todibo to return to Barca in January?
Barcelona defender Jean-Clair Todibo could return to Camp Nou in January after failing to make an appearance for Benfica while on loan.
According to O Jogo, the 20-year-old's loan could be cut short after struggling with injuries while in Portugal and with Jan Vertonghen and Nicolas Otamendi ahead of him in the pecking order.
Nacho happy at Madrid
Nacho Fernandez has insisted he is happy at Real Madrid and has no desire to move on.
The defender says he would like more game time, but is content to be playing for Real.
“Every summer offers come in, but I’m happy here. I would like to play more, but I dreamed of playing for this team,” he said, according to Marca.
De Paul won't demand to leave Udinese
Rodrigo de Paul has insisted he will never ask to leave Udinese.
The Argentina midfielder's performances have caught the eye and there is talk of a transfer, but the player has insisted it will have to be instigated by the club.
“I will never ask Udinese to sell me or start slamming the door,” he told SportItalia.
Real need transfer boost - McManaman
Real Madrid require a major squad overhaul, according to Steve McManaman.
The former Real man feels key figures such as Sergio Ramos and Luka Modric need to be replaced if they are to stay dining at Europe’s top table.
Villas-Boas braced for Kamara exit
Marseille manager Andre Villas-Boas feels it is only a matter of time before Boubacar Kamara leaves the club.
The midfielder has been linked with moves to Serie A and the Premier League, adn Villas-Boas is preparing for his exit.“ I do not hope for it, but the time will come when Bouba has big European clubs on him, big championships,” he told L’Equipe.
Musonda made mistake joining Chelsea
Charly Musonda’s career has been stalled by him joining Chelsea too soon, according to Anderlecht’s academy manager Jean Kindermans.
Musonda joined the Blues as a teenager in 2012 from Anderlcht, but has not made the breakthrough - being farmed out on loan to various clubs.
Kindermans told Le Capitale that had he remained at Anderlecht, he would now be starring on the world stage.
Mbappe out of reach for Real
Money is tight at Real Madrid and they will not be able to afford a deal to sign Kylian Mbappe next summer, according to Le Parisien.
Mbappe has been a top priority for Real for some time, but the coronavirus pandemic has led to major losses at the club and reality is setting in that a deal for the France international cannot be financed.
Willems back on Newcastle's radar
Willems was on loan at Newcastle last term and proved a popular figure, but returned to parent club Eintracht Frankfurt following an injury.
He is now fit again and the Magpies may make a bid in the January window.
Giroud could stay at Chelsea
Olivier Giroud could still remain at Chelsea, and possibly extend his deal, according to le10Sport.
Giroud has spoken about wanting more regular playing time, and is being linked with a January exit, but it is being suggested that the club could still persuade the France international to remain at Stamford Bridge as his family are settled in the area.