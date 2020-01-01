Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Juve want Pochettino to replace Sarri

Sevilla eyeing Marcos Alonso transfer
La Liga side Sevilla are looking making an offer for Chelsea wing-back Marcos Alonso, according to Estadio Deportivo.
Alonso has found himself on the fringes of the Blues first team this season, although he started and impressed during Chelsea's recent FA Cup semi-final triumph against Man Utd.
Saints set to sign Salisu
Southampton are close to announcing the signing of Real Valladolid defender Mohammed Salisu in a £11 million ($8m) deal.
The Daily Mail says the 21-year-old will sign a four-year contract with Ralph Hasenhuttl's side after impressing as a central defender in La Liga this season.
Ozil rejects Fenerbahce offer
Arsenal outcast Mesut Ozil has declined a transfer to Turkish Lig side Fenerbahce, according to BILD.
The German has long been linked with a move to his parents' homeland, but couldn't agree to terms on a contract with the Turkish giants.
Ozil is likely to see out the remainder of his contract at the Emirates, the report says.
Juve eye Pochettino as possible Sarri replacement
The Old Lady could be looking to switch managers
Juventus have started talks with Mauricio Pochettino's representatives as they consider to bring in the Argentine coach to take over from Maurizio Sarri.
Despite Juve leading the Serie A by eight points with four matches remaning, Sarri's job is under threat because of the team's decline in performances, according to La Stampa.
The Italian publication states Juve have sounded out Pochettino, who remains without a job since being sacked by Tottenham in November.
Spurs sign young Norwegian goalkeeper
Tottenham have locked up teenage goalkeeper Isak Solberg on a professional contract.
Football.London reports that the Norway youth international had his senior contract fast-tracked after originally signing on with the academy for two seasons with the final year of the deal switching to professional.
The 17-year-old joined Spurs from Byrne in 2019 after impressing in trials with the club's Under-16 and 18 setups.