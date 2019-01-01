Manchester United join the race for Odegaard
Several Premier League clubs are eyeing the Norway star
Manchester United have joined the race for Real Madrid midfielder Martin Odegaard, reports The Sun.
Arsenal and Liverpool are also eyeing a move for the 20-year-old, who is currently starring on loan at Real Sociedad.
The Premier League sides believe that Odegaard will be available for £25 million ($31m) this summer should Real Madrid decide to sell.
Allegri will delay Premier League move until the summer
Former Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri wants to wait until the summer before taking over a Premier League side, claims The Sun.
Allegri left Juve at the end of last season and the 52-year-old is taking English lessons as he plots a move to England.
But Allegri does not want to take over a team mid-season, meaning the likes of Tottenham and Manchester United would have to wait until next summer to appoint the Italian.
Juventus hoping for Matuidi renewal
Juventus are hoping to sign midfielder Blaise Matuidi to a contract extension, according to Calciomercato.
Matuidi, 32, looked to be on his way out this summer, as reports linked him with a transfer away from the Bianconeri.
But the Frenchman has won over manager Maurizio Sarri and Juventus are now planning to lock down the midfielder, whose deal expires at the end of the season.
Bayern Munich interested in Birmingham teenager
Bayern Munich are eyeing a move for Birmingham midfielder Jude Bellingham, according to The Sun.
The 16-year-old has attracted attention from plenty of clubs this season, having scored two goals in six appearances in the Championship.
After their unsuccessful pursuit of Callum Hudson-Odoi last season, Bayern are now hoping to land another exciting young English talent.
Napoli star Mertens admits he could leave the club
Napoli forward Dries Mertens has admitted he could be in his final year with the club.
Mertens, 32, has entered the final season of his contract and has yet to agree terms on an extension with the club.
"I still don't know what my future will be," the Belgian told Voetbal Sport/Magazine. "My objective right now is to have a very good season with Napoli. Then we'll see how things go. There's still some time left until the end of the season.
"Here at Napoli, I still have seven months left on my contract. I don't know where I'll be playing next season.