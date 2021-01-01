Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Arsenal inspired to keep loan star Odegaard

The Norwegian has been all the Gunners had hoped for since his arrival, and they would like to make his move permanent

Arsenal have already seen enough from Martin Odegaard to want him beyond this season, according to the Daily Mail, with the attacking midfielder's goal against rivals Tottenham at the weekend adding to their affection.

Odegaard was sent to London by Real Madrid in January as Zinedine Zidane was struggling to find a regular place for him.

The 22-year-old has expressed admiration for how Arsenal operate, recently saying he feels at home in Mikel Arteta's dressing room.