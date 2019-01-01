Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Mourinho the front-runner for Arsenal job

Nantes set sights on Ben Arfa
Hatem Ben Arfa has emerged on Nantes' transfer radar - according to L'Equipe.
The Frenchman is a free agent after leaving Rennes this summer, with Ligue 1's second-place side now leading the race for his signature.
Nantes may, however, face competition from Nice, who are thought to be interested in bringing Ben Arfa back to the Allianz Riviera.
Inter eyeing Parma defender Darmian
Parma right-back Matteo Darmian has emerged as a transfer target for Inter Milan - according to Gazzetta dello Sport.
The Nerazzurri are considering a January swoop for the former Manchester United defender, as Antonio Conte looks to increase his defensive options at San Siro.
Darmian has featured in six Serie A matches for Inter this season.
Man City monitoring Steaua Bucharest's Coman
Steaua Bucharest forward Florinel Coman is the subject of interest from Manchester City - according to the Daily Mail.
Bucharest owner Gigi Becali has likened the 21-year-old to Paris Saint Germain's Kylian Mbappe, with City making regular checks on his progress in Romania.
Coman has scored six goals in 11 Liga I matches for Bucharest this season.
Pareja favourite for Orlando job
Former FC Dallas manager Oscar Pareja is the favourite to take over at Orlando City, reports the Mane Land.
Pareja, currently in charge of Club Tijuana, previously worked with Executive Vice President of Soccer Operations Luiz Muzzi in Dallas.
While in charge of FC Dallas, Pareja won a Supporters' Shield as well as a U.S. Open Cup.
Tuchel hails Verratti as one of world's best following new contract
After the midfielder signed a new contract with Paris Saint-Germain, Thomas Tuchel hailed Marco Verratti as one of the world's best.
Verratti has won six league titles since joining the club, and his current boss says it is his mentality that separates him from many of his peers.
Kitto signs Adelaide extension
Ryan Kitto has signed a two-year extension with Adelaide United, the club announced.
Kitto has made 84 appearances for the club in total, scoring 10 goals, including his side's dramatic equaliser in last season's semi-final clash with Perth Glory.
“I have always felt privileged and honoured to play for Adelaide United and I’m very excited to be extending my time with the club," Kitto said.
“Adelaide is my home and I feel at home at this club which has a special place in my heart, but also my family’s.
“The last few seasons have seen us bring more success and silverware to our fans and I’m hoping we can continue to add to that in the near future."
Vidal to snub China for Inter
Rodgers could never manage Man Utd - Carragher
Brendan Rodgers will never manage Manchester United because of his history with Liverpool, Jamier Carragher says, but the Leicester City boss would be a good fit for Arsenal or Chelsea.
Rodgers narrowly missed out on the Premier League title during his three years in charge of the Reds before he was sacked in October 2015, clearing the way for Jurgen Klopp to take over.
While Liverpool have improved drastically since then his departure, Rodgers went on to enjoy a successfull spell at Celtic and has had a big impact at Leicester since taking over in March this year.
Juve refloat Isco interest
Juventus are ready to make another attempt to sign Isco from Real Madrid, claims Tuttosport (via CalcioMercato).
Isco has long been a favourite of coach Maurizio Sarri, who was linked to the player back in his days at Chelsea.
But the Spaniard will not come cheap, with Madrid likely to hold out for a fee of around €70 million (£60.3m/$78.1m).
Roma open talks with Man Utd over Smalling
Roma are hoping to close a permanent deal with Manchester United for defender Chris Smalling, claims the Express.
Smalling has made a big impression in Italy since signing on loan, but that deal did not include a purchase option, meaning Roma will have to negotiate a sale.
Juventus watch Tahith Chong
Juventus are ready to swoop for Manchester United starlet Tahith Chong, according to the Daily Mail.
The 19-year-old winger is in the final season of his contract at Old Trafford, with a new deal yet to be agreed.
The Italians are hoping for a repeat of their success in luring a young Paul Pogba on a free transfer to Turin, where he developed into one of the world's finest midfielders before returning to United.
Palace chase Brewster loan deal
Crystal Palace are pursuing a loan deal for Liverpool youngster Rhian Brewster, claims the Sun.
Brewster, 19, has only featured for the Reds in the Carabao Cup this season and could be made available for a temporary switch in January.
Mourinho the front-runner for Arsenal job
Bookies slash odds on ex-United man succeeding Emery
Former Manchester United and Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho is one of the favourites to become the next Arsenal manager, according to the Daily Mail.
The newspaper states that the odds on Mourinho succeeding Unai Emery have been slashed to just 4/1 in the last few days.
Emery has found himself under pressure at the Emirates Stadium after an underwhelming start to the season, which has included this week's strife with captain Granit Xhaka.