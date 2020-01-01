Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Jorginho could join Arsenal if Rice moves to Chelsea

Goal takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Leicester look at Tah as Tarkowski alternative

2020-09-25T23:20:00Z

Leicester are considering making a play for Leverkusen centre-half Jonathan Tah if they can't sign James Tarkowski from Burnley.

The Foxes want a centre-back before the end of the transfer window and will look at Tah if the Clarets continue to reject their Tarkowski bids, the Daily Mail reports.

Burnley turned down a Leicester pitch for Tarkowski on Friday, with a transfer fee in excess of £30 million ($38m) offered.

Man City in talks with Benfica over Portugal defender Dias

2020-09-25T23:10:00Z

Manchester City are in talks about signing Benfica centre-back Ruben Dias in a deal that could see Nicolas Otamendi move in the opposite direction.

Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly was City's preferred target for much of the summer but negotiations over the Senegal international have proven difficult and any signs of a deal look over.

Jorginho could join Gunners if Rice arrives at Chelsea

2020-09-25T23:05:00Z

Chelsea are gearing up for one last push to sign West Ham midfielder Declan Rice, in a transfer that could also see Jorginho head to Arsenal.

The Mirror reports Frank Lampard understands it could take a huge bid to pry Rice from the Hammers' grasp, and with the club's extensive transfer activity this summer, the Blues could be forced to sell Jorginho to balance the books.

Arsenal have been frustrated in their attempts to sign midfielders Thomas Partey from Atletico and Lyon's Houssem Aouar, and could turn their attention to Jorginho if the Italian becomes available.

Barca to announce Dest transfer

2020-09-25T23:00:00Z

Barcelona will officially announce the purchase of USMNT right-back Sergino Dest early next week, according to Guillem Balague.

The 19-year-old Ajax defender - who has also attracted from Bayern - is close to wrapping up a move to Camp Nou that will cost the Catalans €20 million (£18m/$23m) up front plus an additional €5m (£4.5m/$6m) in bonuses.

Hertha Berlin confirm interest in Gotze

2020-09-25T22:55:00Z

Hertha Berlin sporting director Arne Friedrich has confirmed that his club are considering a move for Mario Gotze.

Gotze, 28, has been a free agent since his contract at Borussia Dortmund expired in July.

