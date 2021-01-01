Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Glazers set £4bn asking price to sell Man Utd

Sevilla star Ivan Rakitic admits he would have loved the chance to represent Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga, while offering his thoughts on former team-mate Lionel Messi's future at Barcelona.

Rakitic, 33, left Camp Nou for Andalucia in 2019, returning to the club he had represented for three and a half years prior to his move to the Blaugrana.

But he is also no stranger to Germany, having played for Schalke before moving to Spain, and he revealed that he would have been keen to give the Bundesliga another try.

Read more here!