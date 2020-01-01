Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Liverpool stalling Werner pursuit

Liverpool stalling in pursuit of Werner
Reds need more time to weigh up offer
Liverpool have told Timo Werner's representatives that the club needs more time to decide if they'll pursue the RB Leipzig star, reports the Guardian.
The Reds will not make a formal offer until the club sees what impact the coronavirus has on the transfer market.
Werner has stated his intentions to leave the Bundesliga this summer, having told Bayern Munich that he was not interested in staying in Germany.
Altidore was warned Sunderland transfer would be a 'disaster'
U.S. men's national team star Jozy Altidore admitted that he was warned that his move to Sunderland would be a "disaster".
Altidore struggled at Sunderland, scoring just three goals, and he says his decision to join the club was not based on footballing reasons.
Barca struggle to find Serie A suitors for Umtiti
Barcelona are struggling in the club's quest to offload Samuel Umtiti, reports CalcioMercato.
Umtiti has been offered to Juventus and Inter as a makeweight in bids for Miralem Pjanic and Lautaro Martinez, respectively, while also being the subject of discussions with Napoli.
However, all three Serie A clubs have been left unconvinced, with a move to the Premier League the most likely scenario should Umtiti sanction a deal.
Diani signs PSG extension to become second-highest female earner
Paris Saint-German striker Kadidiatou Diani has signed a new deal with the club.
The forward's new contract makes her one of the highest-paid female players in the world, behind only Ada Hegerberg.
Partey prefers Arsenal move
Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey has made it clear that he prefers a move to Arsenal, reports the Telegraph.
The Ghanian star has been linked with a move to the Gunners for several months as Mikel Arteta looks to bolster the midfield.
And Partey has told those involved that a move to Arsenal is his preference and that he hopes a deal can be reached between the two clubs.