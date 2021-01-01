Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Van de Beek to force Man Utd exit

Newcastle struggle to convince Ten Hag
Newcastle United are struggling in their attempts to appoint Erik ten Hag as their new manager, reports the Mirror.
The Ajax boss is reluctant to take over due to the Magpies' lowly Premier League position.
Man Utd missed out on Gueye in the summer
Manchester United did not follow through with their interest in PSG midfielder Idrissa Gueye this summer, reports the Daily Mail.
United eyed the 32-year-old but ultimately couldn't make a move because Nemanja Matic, Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard all stayed at the club.
Juventus in pole position to sign Pogba for free
🚨📲 #Pogba will leave #ManUTD: no renewal expected with #MUFC. #Juventus are the plan A: ⚪⚫ have to sell #Ramsey and one between #McKennie/#Rabiot to offer €12M+bonus to 🇫🇷 midfielder. #RealMadrid are the back-up solution, #PSG are not an option.🐓⚽ #Calciomercato #Transfers— Rudy Galetti (@RudyGaletti) October 30, 2021
Liverpool make final Karius decision
Liverpool have decided to finally allow Loris Karius to leave the club on a free transfer in January, reports the Mirror.
The goalkeeper has not played for the Reds since the 2018 Champions League final, and the club is keen to release him as soon as possible.
Jones urges Newcastle to make permanent manager choice
"We need to face it like men, stick together and believe we'll come through. The truth is, it maybe needs a fresh face in order to get that," he told reporters after Saturday's 3-0 reverse to Chelsea, which leaves the Magpies stranded in the relegation zone.
Van de Beek to force Man Utd exit (Mirror)
The midfielder no longer believes he has a future at the club
Donny van de Beek has told his agent to force a move away from Manchester United, reports the Mirror.
The Netherlands international has barely featured this season and has given up on making it at Old Trafford.
Van de Beek could be set to leave in January.