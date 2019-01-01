Acosta to leave D.C. United
Lucho Acosta is following Wayne Rooney to the exit at D.C. United according to Pablo Maurer.
The 25-year-old Argentine had been linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain after a stellar 2018 season.
A drop-off in performance last season makes such a move less likely, but Maurer says clubs in Europe and Mexico are interested in the midfielder.
Lucho Acosta is leaving #DCU. Destination still to be determined. I just spoke at length with him - he was thoughtful, sometimes emotional about his time here and offered praise and criticism to both DCU and #MLS alike.
Timbers sign Blanco to extension
Portland Timbers announced that have signed 31-year-old midfielder Sebastain Blanco to a multi-year contract extension.
Sebastián Blanco has signed a multi-year contract extension as a Designated Player.

Advocaat confirms Feyenoord approach
Dick Advocaat has revealed that Feyenoord have approached him in a radio interview, reported by De Telegraaf in the Netherlands.
Jaap Stam was dismissed after an embarassing 4-0 loss to Ajax at the weekend, with the club in 12th place in the Eredivisie.
The 72-year-old, who managed Utrecht last season, said "I find it very difficult to lie. They are interested, that is true."
Minnesota offer new deals to two defenders
Minnesota United have given contract extensions to defensive duo Michael Boxall and Ike Opara.
The central defenders oversaw Minnesota's best season defensively, keeping 11 clean sheets on their way to a first playoff appearance.
“We’re really excited to have re-signed both [players]. They’ve been incredibly important to our success this year,” sporting director Manny Lagos said on their website.
Juventus to snap up Argentine youngster in January
Juventus have received permission from FIFA to sign Velez Sarsfield teenager Matias Soule.
The Argentina youth international will make the move to Italy in the new year, reports Gazzetta della Sport.
He has been compared to Angel di Maria, and it needed a charm offensive by the Serie A champions to secure his signature.
LA Galaxy's Pontius announces retirement
LA Galaxy midfielder Chris Pontius has said he is to retire from professional football after a 12 -year career.
Pontius also played for D.C. United and Philadelphia Union as well as winning five caps for the U.S.A.
"What a dream it has been" he said in a tweet.
Real to allow Isco to leave
Real Madrid will allow Isco to leave in January after falling out of favour under Zinedine Zidane, according to Mundo Deportivo.
The 27-year-old has made just two starts and two further substitute appearances for Los Blancos so far this campaign.
Manchester City, Arsenal and Juventus have previously been linked with the forward, who is valued in the region of €70 million (£60m/$78m).
Buffon keen for new Juve deal
Veteran goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon is hopeful of agreeing a new contract at Juventus when his present deal expires at the end of the season, according to Tuttosport.
The 41-year-old returned to Turin in the summer after a brief one-season spell at Paris Saint-Germain.
Despite his advancing years, the former Italy international insists he has no plans to retire and is hopeful of agreeing terms on an extension.
FC Dallas announce 2020 roster decisions
Cristian Colman, Edwin Gyasi and Moises Hernandez will leave FC Dallas after the club opted not to exercise the option on their contracts for the 2020 season.
The club have exercised contract options on 10 players, taking their total roster count for next season to 27.
We've officially announced roster decisions for the 2020 season.

Roma opt against Rodwell deal
Roma have decided against offering a short-term contract to former Everton and Manchester City midfielder Jack Rodwell, report Sky Sports.
The Italian club turned their attentions to the 28-year-old free agent after suffering a midfield injury crisis, with the likes of Bryan Cristante, Lorenzo Pellegrini and Amadou Diawara all ruled out.
However, despite passing a medical and undergoing physical tests at the weekend, Roma have decided not to offer Rodwell a contract.
Host of clubs chase Zakaria
Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Denis Zakaria is turning heads across Europe, Sky Sports in Germany suggests.
The 22-year-old Switzerland international is a target of Arsenal, Manchester United and Liverpool in England as well as Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund in Germany.
Monchengladbach, who have rejected offers in the last two summers from Dortmund according to the report, will seek a price around €50 million (£43m/$56m) for a prize asset.
Mandzukic may have head turned by Bayern return
Manchester United target Mario Mandzukic is not at Old Trafford yet and if Bayern Munich come calling the chance to return to Germany may prove tempting.
The Juventus striker is not playing in Turin under Maurizio Sarri and is widely expected to leave in January, with Manchester the most likely destination, according to speculation.
Tuttosport, however, say that a chance to return to Bavaria would be appealing to the Croatia international, who played in Germany from 2012-14.
Manchester City had bid for Juventus player turned down
Premier League champions Manchester City tried to sign Rodrigo Bentancur from Serie A counterparts Juventus but were rejected.
Corriere dello Sport says that while the Uruguay international is not an immediate starter in Turin the club value him highly.
So do City and Barcelona and they may come in for him this summer, the report says.
Shaw leaving Palace coaching role
Crystal Palace Under-23's coach Richard Shaw is leaving the club, according to a statement on their website.
Shaw, who played 207 games for the Eagles between 1986-95, is leaving to "pursue other opportunities in coaching", he said.
For their part Palace said they "would like to thank Richard for his contribution and wish him every success in his future career."
Man Utd join race to sign Tonali
Sandro Tonali has been dubbed "the new Pirlo" in Italy and it is thought he will command a fee of around £40m.
Manchester United are the latest club to send scouts to watch Tonali, according to The Sun.
Tonali, who has been compared to Pirlo thanks to both his playing style and his lion's mane haircut, has impressed for Brescia in Serie A this season. Still only 19, he has made 62 senior appearances for the club and was instrumental in their promotion from Serie B last term.
United join PSG, Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund in monitoring the young midfielder. Tonali made his senior debut for Italy earlier this month, coming on as a substitute against Liechtenstein.
West Ham and Southampton in for Forss
West Ham and Southampton are among the clubs interested in signing Brentford striker Marcus Forss, reports Teamtalk.
Forss, 20, is currently on loan at AFC Wimbledon, where he has scored seven goals in nine appearances. A Finnish youth international, he is a West Brom academy product but was released by the Baggies in 2017.
Now, however, he is on the radar of several Premier League clubs. Along with West Ham and Southampton, Watford and Brighton are also reportedly keen.
Bayern still keen on Sane
Bayern Munich retain a keen interest in Manchester City's Leroy Sane and are confident they can secure a deal for him for next season, according to Sky Germany.
Man City will have to listen to offers for Sane next summer as his current deal is set to expire in 2021. Contract talks between the two parties to extend his deal have hit an impasse.
Sky Sports says their German colleagues also report that if City lose Sane, they will make a move for Real Sociedad's Mikel Oyarzabal, who has been compared to Antoine Griezmann.
Hazard's Blues exit decided in 2018
Eden Hazard has admitted that he made his mind up to leave Chelsea in 2018.
The Belgium winger's future at Stamford Bridge was clouded in doubt throughout his final season at Stamford Bridge.
Hazard, however, says he was happy to remain with the Blues for a further year, winning the Europa League before completing a £130 million ($167m) switch to Real Madrid.
Morrison calls time on career
Former West Brom and Middlesbrough midfielder James Morrison has announced his retirement.
The 33-year-old Scotland international left The Hawthornes in the summer and despite interest from other clubs will now join the Baggies' academy set-up as a coach.
He told West Brom's official website: “It’s been really hard to make this decision. Football has been my life for so long. It’s difficult to say goodbye to that."
Karius to stay in Turkey
Besiktas will not be able to send Loris Karius back to Liverpool in January, according to the Echo.
Reports in Turkey this week suggested the Süper Lig club wanted to cancel their loan deal for Karius in the next transfer window having grown impatient with the player's indifferent form.
However, the report on Merseyside says that is not an option for the Istanbul side, who will keep the 26-year-old until the end of the campaign.
Ibrahimovic set for La Liga
Zlatan Ibrahimovic has hinted that he could be set for a return to La Liga.
On his Instagram stories, he posted a brief video, in which he stated: “Hola Espana! Guess what? I’m coming back.”
The former Sweden international striker’s deal with the LA Galaxy in MLS is up after they were defeated 5-3 in a thrilling Western Conference semi-final loss against city rivals LAFC.
Ajax wanted Barca youngster in the summer
Ajax were among several clubs who wanted to bring in Barcelona youngster Riqui Puig on loan in the summer, reports Estadio Deportivo.
Real Betis, Eibar and Real Zaragoza were also interested, but Puig turned them all down to stay at Camp Nou. Puig made his senior debut last season but has been playing with Barcelona B in the Segunda Division this term.
Leicester and Watford among clubs tracking Alaba's cousin
According to the Daily Mail, Leicester and Watford are among the clubs scouting Ronald Sobowale.
Sobowale is the cousin of Bayern Munich star David Alaba and was a contemporary of Tammy Abraham and Dominic Solanke in the Chelsea academy before he was released at 15. He now plays as a forward for non-league Whyteleafe, where has has been prolific enough to attract interest from several Premier League sides.
Though he is currently on trial with Middlesbrough, Leicester and Watford are also reported to be keeping tabs on his development. Sobowale has previously been on trial with Cardiff, where he scored the winner against MLS side Vancouver Whitecaps in a friendly.
Haaland prefers Man Utd switch
Napoli are expecting Manchester United to complete the signing of RB Salzburg starlet Erling Haaland in January, reports Corriere dello Sport.
The 19-year-old striker has scored 21 goals in 14 matches for the Austrian club, including six goals in three Champions League group matches.
The Serie A club had also been monitoring Haaland but believe he will move to Old Trafford having previously played under United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Norwegian side Molde.
Roma and Valencia chasing Simakan
Strasbourg defender Mohamed Simakan has caught the eye of Roma and Valencia, according to L'Equipe.
While Strasbourg have made a modest start to the season, Simakan has been one of their breakout players having made 14 appearances in all competitions. Only 19, the young defender made his senior debut in the Europa League qualifiers back in July and has not looked back since.
Though Simakan has predominantly been deployed at centre-back, he can also play at right-back and in midfield. He has two years left on his current contract.
Gomez attracts interest from Spurs and Arsenal
Tottenham and Arsenal are interested in signing Joe Gomez from Liverpool, reports Calciomercato.
Gomez is one of Liverpool's brightest young talents but he has faced fierce competition from Joel Matip in recent months, having lost his starting spot thanks to a leg fracture last season. Though Matip is now sidelined with a knee injury, Dejan Lovren started ahead of Gomez against Tottenham on Sunday alongside Virgil van Dijk.
That seems to have alerted Spurs and Arsenal to the possibility of a transfer. Gomez's current contract runs until 2024 and Liverpool may put a high price on his signature.
China move back on for Bale
Gareth Bale is once again looking for a move to the Chinese Super League, according to Marca.
Though Bale and Zinedine Zidane seemed to have called an uneasy truce at the beginning of the season, their relationship has deteriorated once more after Bale was dropped from the squad to face Club Brugge earlier this month. That has reportedly seen Bale instruct his agent, Jonathan Barnett, to engineer a move away from the Spanish capital in January.
Thanks to Bale's enormous wage packet, he has struggled to find willing buyers in Europe. He is still open to a move to China, however, with Shanghai Shenhua among the clubs interested.
Juve pursuing Eriksen – and also Son?
Juventus are still interested in signing Christian Eriksen but are also keeping tabs on Son Heung-min and Mohamed Salah, reports Tuttosport.
The Bianconeri have been long-time admirers of Eriksen and, along with Real Madrid, Barcelona and Manchester United, were said to be after his signature in the summer. Juve scouts were reportedly in attendance at Anfield on Sunday afternoon for Liverpool's 2-1 win against Spurs, mainly to watch Eriksen but with one eye on Son and Salah.
Eriksen is out of contract next summer and Spurs are in danger of losing him on a free transfer. Son and Salah, meanwhile, are on longer contracts and would surely command eye-watering fees.
Milan look to Rakitic
AC Milan are interested in signing Ivan Rakitic from Barcelona in January, according to La Gazetta dello Sport.
Having lost his starting spot at Camp Nou to Frenkie de Jong, Rakitic has been widely linked with a move away in recent weeks. Milan are in search of an experienced player to strengthen their midfield, while there is a Croatian connection which could help smooth over the signing in the form of Rossoneri chief football officer Zvonimir Boban.
Milan are open to January transfer business, though they do not want to pay over the odds for Rakitic. "In January I don't like to be very active on the market, but sometimes it's necessary," Milan CEO Ivan Gazidis told a shareholders' meeting earlier this week. "And we can also invest in experienced players, like we did with [Gonzalo] Higuain."
Scottish starlet is Newcastle target
Newcastle are stepping up their bid to land Queen’s Park starlet midfielder Reagan Thomson.
The Daily Record reports that Steve Bruce's side have opened talks with the Spiders in a bid to strike a deal for their Scotland Under-17 international in time for him to make the move in January.
Thomson has attracted the attention of other Premier League clubs in addition to Celtic and Rangers claims the report.
Juventus drop Vertonghen interest
Juventus have dropped their interest in Tottenham defender Jan Vertonghen, according to Calciomercato.
The Belgium international is in the final year of his contract with the north London club who seem highly unlikely to give him an extension.
Juventus have earned a reputation for signing star names who run down their contracts and were heavily linked with the the 32-year-old.
Rakitic time up at Barcelona
Barcelona are ready to sell veteran midfielder Ivan Rakitic in the January transfer window, reports the Daily Star.
The Croatia international has been linked with a move away from the Catalan-based club after losing his spot in the starting side following the arrival of Frankie De Jong from Ajax.
The 31-year-old has attracted interest in the recent past from the likes of Inter Milan, Juventus, Paris Saint Germain and Manchester United.
Andonovski named USA coach
Vlatko Andonovski is the new head coach of the United States women's football team.
The 43-year-old has led National Women's Soccer League side Reign FC in Seattle for the past two seasons.
Previous head coach Jill Ellis left the role on 6 October, having won two World Cups with the US.
Forrest keen to extend Celtic stay
Celtic winger James Forrest is hoping to sign a long-term deal with the club imminently to extend the nine years he has been at the club.
The 28-year-old has scored nine goals and grabbed 11 assists in 21 matches in all competitions this season.
Speaking to the Evening Standard, Forrest said that talks were progressing and an announcement will be coming soon.
"We were talking at the start of the summer when the window was still open," Forrest said.
"It is going the right way and it is positive. Hopefully it can be done pretty quickly. I don’t see why it can’t be done in the next week or over the next couple of weeks."
Struggling Marcelo in the sights of Juve
Real Madrid's veteran full back Marcelo is being hunted by Juventus after a slow start to the season.
The 31-year-old has been a mainstay in the Spanish capital for 12 years but his form has started to dip as he gets older and has struggled to connect with new left winger Eden Hazard
According to Don Balon, there is plenty of offers from Champions League clubs for Marcelo, including Cristiano Ronaldo's Juventus.
Mane rejects Real Madrid
Liverpool star Sadio Mane does not want to join Real Madrid, despite being made their no.1 target when the summer transfer window opens.
Dan Balon says Los Blancos were willing to part with up to €180m to prise the 27-year-old attacker out of England, but the player himself wants to stay at the Reds.
PSG want Icardi permanently
Paris Saint-Germain are keen to sign Argentine striker Mauro Icardi on a permanent deal only two months into his loan spell.
The 26-year-old already has seven goals in seven matches for the Parisians since joining from Inter Milan and his temporary employers want to activate the £70m release clause to get the centre-forward's services long term, according to the Daily Mail.
Gunners could recall on-loan striker Nketiah
Arsenal have the option of cutting short Eddie Nketiah's loan at Leeds if they feel he isn't getting enough game time.
The 20-year-old cebtre forward started his season-long stint at Elland Road with four goals in six matches but has since fallen behind Patrick Bamford in the pecking order.
The Gunners can choose to bring Nketiah back to London if certain performance clauses aren't met while he is at the Leeds, The Athletic reports, as quoted by the Mirror.
However, Unai Emery currently isn't considering that option with plenty of strike options at his disposal, including Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette and Bukayo Saka.
Forster happy to take pay cut for Celtic stay
Fraser Forster is open to taking a pay cut in order to stay at Celtic on a permanent deal.
The goalkeeper is on loan from Southampton for the season and has three years left on his contract with the club.
He hopes to stay in Glasgow for the long-term and although his £70,000 per week wages are beyond Celtic's budget, he is willing to compromise.
"To come back to Celtic like this is fantastic so I’d never say no to this club," he said. "But it’s early doors and a lot of it is out of my hands. We’ll just have to wait and see. It’s so early in the season but [like I say], I’d never ever say no to this club."
AC Milan consider January bid for Aurier
AC Milan are considering a bid for Tottenham full-back Serge Aurier, Calciomercato says.
The 26-year-old right-back joined the London club from Paris Saint-Germain in 2017 but reportedly came close to leaving the club in the summer transfer window.
Milan have been linked with him for some time and could try to lure him to Italy in 2020.
Sane still wants Bayern Munich move
Man City in talks with Oyarzabal to replace him
Leroy Sane wants to leave Manchester City for Bayern Munich, according to Sky Sport in Germany.
The German champions tried to land the winger in the close season, but City were able to hold on to him.
Sane is injured and will be out of action until February, but Bayern are still eager to get him and he hopes to return to Germany.
City, meanwhile, have already identified his successor - Real Sociedad star Mikel Oyarzabal, and they have already opened talks to sign him.
Inter determined to sign Vertonghen from Spurs
Inter will continue their pursuit of Jan Vertonghen, even though Tottenham have warned they will not sell the defender in January.
The Serie A side have been closely linked with the Belgian centre-back, whose contract expires at the end of the season.
The Guardian reports that the Premier League side have told the Italian club that there is no chance of a January move, though Inter are willing to wait to land him in the summer.
Man Utd target Soumare as Pogba replacement
Red Devils also eye Lyon star Dembele
Manchester United have set their sights on Lille star Boubakary Soumare as a potential replacement for Paul Pogba, ESPN reports.
The 20-year-old has impressed in Ligue 1 but he could be available for free at the end of the season, when his contract expires.
Lille hope to tie him down to a new deal, but United could swoop in for him in case they lose France star Pogba.
The Red Devils are also eyeing France striker Moussa Dembele, who continues to shine with Lyon.