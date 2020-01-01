Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Bale could leave Madrid for free

Southampton and Watford give contracts to released youth players
Released academy players at Southampton and Watford have been handed short-term deals to help them find new clubs, reports the Daily Mail.
Under the terms of the contracts those youngsters who did not receive a professional deal will be able to train at the clubs' facilities for up to three months while they seek new permanent homes.
Alena open to permanent Betis move
Barcelona youngster Carles Alena has affirmed that he would consider making his loan move to Betis permanent.
"It would be crazy to close the door on Betis," he told the club's official radio station, as reported by the Evening Standard.
"I'm very happy [here], I love it. I had my first child here and I'm delighted by how I have been treated by the club and the players."
Bale could leave Madrid for free
Merengue need to slash salary commitments due to Covid-19 pandemic
Gareth Bale leaving Real Madrid on a free transfer could be one of the consequences of coronavirus on Spanish football, reports the Daily Mail.
The Wales international is entering the final year of his Madrid contract, and while he has made no secret of his desire to depart suitors willing to match his wages have been few and far between.
With the Merengue facing a huge financial shortfall this year due to the interruption to the season, they may well decide that allowing Bale and James Rodriguez to run down their deals and leave for nothing is the most effective way to slash their wage bill.
Valencia after Argentine Bustos
Valencia are chasing Argentine up-and-comer Nahuel Bustos, reports Radio Marca Valencia.
The Spanish side are nearing a deal to sign Bustos from Talleres de Cordoba with owner Peter Lim's final approval one of the final steps remaining.
Valencia are also debating whether to purchase 80 per cent of Bustos' rights or spend extra money to buy all 100 per cent.
FC Cincy not ready to sign Locadia permanently
FC Cincinnati remains in discussions with Brighton & Hove over Jurgen Locadia, general manager Gerard Nijkamp said according to the Athletic.
The forward is on loan with the MLS club, who can activate an option to buy in July.
However, the club wants to see what the league plans to do with the season before paying to sign the Dutch forward.