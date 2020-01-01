Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd to reward Fernandes with bumper new contract

boss Antonio Conte has stressed his relationship with Christian Eriksen is the same as with any other player despite speculation the Dane isn't wanted in Milan.

"My rapport with Christian is the same as all the other players. I will never tire of explaining that what I do and the choices I make are for the good of Inter," Conte said on Saturday.

"The last thing I do is look at the face of the player, it's about everything else. Eriksen is working and he is at our disposal."