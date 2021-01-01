Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Kane could skip training to force move to Man City

Harry Kane's England team-mates believe he will skip training in an effort to force a move to Manchester CIty, according to the Telegraph.

Kane has been widely linked with a move to City, although new Spurs boss Nuno Espirito Santo says that the striker remains a Tottenham player.

But several of Kane's England team-mates, who just spent over a month with him, believe he may skip out on Spurs training to try and push a deal through.