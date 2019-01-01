Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Pochettino to snub Arsenal for bigger club

Wolves to fight for Nuno
Wolves will "fight tooth and nail" to keep hold of manager Nuno Espirito Santo amid interest from Arsenal, according to the Daily Mail.
The Portuguese manager has helped transform the club since taking over in 2017, and will now take his side into the knockout stages of the Europa League.
Santo is a hugely popular figure at Molineux with players as well as fans, and Wolves know a significant portion of his coaching staff would likely follow if he were to leave the club
Mourinho: Arsenal rumours were not true
Jose Mourinho says he did not hold talks with Arsenal about replacing Unai Emery at the Emirates prior to taking the Tottenham job.
Mourinho was one of the names most strongly linked with the Arsenal job in recent weeks, and it came as a surprise to most when he immediately replaced Mauricio Pochettino at Spurs instead.
Inter target €50m Rodriguez
PSG and Arsenal also linked
Inter are considering a summer move for Real Madrid's James Rodriguez, claim La Repubblica.
However, Madrid are thought to want around €50 million (£42.6m/$55.1m) for the Colombia international.
Arsenal had also been linked with a move, but Rodriguez is thought to prefer a transfer to either Inter or Paris Saint-Germain.
Slutsky wants to quit Vitesse
Vitesse manager Leonid Slutsky wants to resign after his side's 3-2 defeat against Heerenveen on Friday, the club have confirmed.
Vitesse led 2-0 after 21 minutes but contrived to lose away from home, slipping to seventh in the Eredivisie with a fifth straight league defeat.
Technical director Mohammed Allach said: "After the defeat against Heerenveen, Leonid Slutsky has indicated that he wants to resign from his position as head coach immediately. The club is deliberating internally to come up with a solution as quickly as possible."
Dias signs on at Benfica
Benfica's 22-year-old Portugal international defender Ruben Dias has signed a new contract at the club, extending his deal until 2024.
✍ Rúben renova até 2024!#PeloBenfica— SL Benfica (@SLBenfica) November 29, 2019
Leicester value Rodgers at £14m
Leicester will demand £14 million ($18.1m) from any Premier League club that wants to take Brendan Rodgers, report the Telegraph.
Rodgers is one of the coaches to have been linked with replacing Unai Emery at Arsenal, though it is unclear whether the Gunners would be willing to consider such a hefty fee given the severance they already have to pay to the Spaniard.
Rodgers isn't thought to be considering the exit door at the King Power Stadium less than a year after joining from Celtic, with the Foxes flying high in the Premier League under his management.
Pochettino ready to snub Arsenal
Ex-Spurs boss had been on target list
Mauricio Pochettino is ready to snub interest from Arsenal as he waits for a bigger job in Europe, according to the Daily Star.
The recently sacked Tottenham manager doesn't appear to be interested in attracting the ire of Spurs fans by crossing the north London divide.
Brendan Rodgers, Mikel Arteta, Massimiliano Allegri and Carlo Ancelotti are the other names thought to be on Arsenal's list of targets following the sacking of Unai Emery.