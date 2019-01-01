Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Zidane wants Mane at Real Madrid

Dortmund shrug off Sancho talk
Borussia Dortmund continue to shrug off speculation linking Jadon Sancho with Manchester United, with Michael Zorc considering the rumours to be irrelevant.
He has told BILD of the rumours: “I don’t know anything about that and it has no relevance.”
Check out the full story here.
Hazard set for Chelsea stay?
Eden Hazard may remain in Real Madrid’s sights, but Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen has suggested that no sales will be sanctioned this summer as the Blues face a transfer ban.
The Denmark international has told Ekstra Bladet: “The messages we have received are that Chelsea cannot appeal the case and therefore want to keep all the players."
Zidane wants Mane at Real Madrid
The Frenchman is keen on making the Reds forward the next 'Galactico'.
Zinedine Zidane wants to bring Sadio Mane to Real Madrid from Liverpool, according to Marca.
The Senegal forward has 17 goals from his 29 Premier League appearances this season and was on Zidane's radar before his departure in the summer.
However, Liverpool are not keen on selling a prized member of their front three and would demand a fee similar to the one that took Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona a little over a year ago.
Hammers eye Mitrovic or Gomez as Carroll replacement
West Ham are considering Fulham's Aleksandar Mitrovic and Celta Vigo's Maxi Gomez as potential striking options, according to Football.London.
With Andy Carroll's contract up at the end of the season, the injury-hit 30-year-old is not likely to be offered a new deal, while Lucas Perez is also likely to be offloaded if a buyer can be found.
Furthermore, rumours continue to swirl of the future of Marko Arnautovic, meaning a striker is a priority in the summer despite the emergence of exciting youngster Xande Silva.
Mitrovic has performed well for Fulham, and, should the Cottagers be relegated as expected, the Serbian could make the short trip across London. Gomez has also impressed in Spain for Celta, and has a price tag rumoured to be around £24m.
Arsenal target Charlton's Aribo
Arsenal are eyeing up out-of-contract Charlton Athletic starlet Joe Aribo, according to the Mirror.
Charlton withdrew their initial contract offer and made a new proposal with the wages cut in half, leading the youngster to reject those terms and he will now be available for a small compensation fee due to his age.
The forward-thinking central midfielder, 22, has scored six goals and registered two assists from 26 League One appearances this season, and has attracted interest from Eintracht Frankfurt and Benfica, as well as the Gunners.
West Ham keen on Maripan
West Ham are keen on the signing of Guillermo Maripan from Alaves this summer, according to Football.London.
The Hammers have identified centre-back as a priority area and the Chilean is their top target.
The 24-year-old could be available for between £10m and £12m, and his arrival will cover for the absence of the oft-injured Winston Reid, who has been out for the entirety of the season so far.
Villa plan Adomah, Whelan and Jedinak departures
Aston Villa could look to move on three of their top earners in a bid to reduce their wage bill, according to The Sun.
Whelan, 35, and Jedinak, 34, are both out of contract at the end of the season and it appears neither of the veteran defensive midfielders will be offered fresh terms.
Adomah will have a year left to run on his contract at the end of the season, and it appears that the long-serving winger - now 31 - will be offloaded having scored just once in his 27 appearances this term.
Hudson-Odoi: I'm not impatient
Callum Hudson-Odoi insists he's not an impatient person as rumours continue to swirl around a Chelsea exit.
The winger was linked with a move to Bayern Munich this winter, but has failed to lock down a consistent Chelsea role in the weeks since.
But the English star says he's willing to be patient when it comes to his future.
Ajax want Todibo as de Ligt replacement
Ajax are looking to add Jean-Clair Todibo from Barcelona as a replacement for Matthijs de Ligt, according to Sport.
De Ligt has widely been linked with the Spanish club following the announcement that team-mate Frenkie de Jong will join the club this summer.
And, if he does, Ajax will look to bring in a replacement on loan in the form of Todibo, who joined Barca in January after breaking through with Toulouse this season.
Carroll, Perez and Adrian set to leave West Ham
This summer will bring an exodus from West Ham with a trio of stars set to depart the club.
According to Football.London, Andy Caroll and Lucas Perez are likely to leave the club as will goalkeeper Adrian.
Marko Arnautovic and Javier Hernandez are set to remain on, though, but the club will look to bring in forward depth to replace Caroll and Perez.
Newell's manager resigns after Copa Argentina elimination
Newell's Old Boys manager Hector Bidoglio has reportedly resigned after crashing out of Copa Argentina against a third-division side, according to TYC Sports.
The Argentinian side fell 2-1 to Villa Mitre on Sunday, prompting Bidoglio's resignation.
However, no announcement has been made as the board attempts to get the coach to reconsider as the club currently has no Plan B incase of his departure.
West Ham have £30million summer kitty
West Ham will be £30 million to spend on new recruits this summer, according to football.london.
However, this figure could increase depending on where the Hammers finish in the league and how much money they make from player sales.
Mourinho: If anyone wants to buy Mbappe, good luck!
Jose Mourinho says Kylian Mbappe is practically unbuyable for even the world's top teams.
The former Manchester Unitd manager says the PSG forward is the most valuable player in the world, adding that he wishes luck to any team hoping to make a move for him.
Sagnol perplexed by Herrera to PSG rumours
Former French defender has criticised Paris Saint-Germain after it was reported last week they wanted to sign Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera.
Sagnol also claimed PSG do not need a player like Herrera, having paid £43million ($57m) for Leandro Paredes in January
“For me, this is not the level that PSG must target to pass a stage. Today, PSG must pass a course,” he told RMC.
“Me, I continue to say today, I do not know why they paid €50m for Paredes. For me, he’s still an enigma. Ander Hererra is no better than Paredes. He’s the same kind of player and they are not the ones who make you go through stages.
“If you want to be a big club and win the Champions League, you need big players. You need a general in the middle.”
Spurs prepare fresh Grealish bid
Tottenham are planning to renew their interest in Jack Grealish this summer.
The Aston Villa midfielder has been in superb from this season and was even linked with a call up to Gareth Southgate’s recent England squad.
Spurs did try and sign the 23-year-old last summer, but ultimately saw their £25m ($33m) bid spurned by Villa.
However, this year the north London club could also face competition from West Ham and Bournemouth for Grealish’s signature, claim the Mirror.
Kroos could join PSG for £68m
The German international could be looking for a new challenge after five seasons in the Spanish capital.
And talkSPORT, are reporting that a deal to bring Toni Kroos to Paris Saint-Germain could happen.
While the outlet divulges little details about any potential transfer, they do claim a deal to sign the midfielder could cost around £68m ($90m).
Arsenal target Thuram
Arsenal are hoping to sign Marcus Thuram from Guingamp this summer.
According to Le10Sport, The Gunners are keen admirers of the attacker, and the son of World Cup winner, Lilian.
However, any hopes Unai Emery has of signing Thuram could be dashed by Dortmund, Manchester United and Tottenham, all of who are also monitoring the 21-year-old.