Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd and Arsenal battle for £25m Sima

Real Madrid defender Marcelo was left off the squad list for Thursday's match against Granada due to an argument with manager Zinedine Zidane, Goal has confirmed.

With Ferland Mendy out for the remainder of the season, Marcelo had appeared to be in line to start the crucial match at the Nuevo Estadio de Los Carmenes but was omitted entirely.

The news comes as the future of Zidane at the club has come into question, and a dressing room that could lose leader Sergio Ramos this summer continues to appear somewhat shaken, at least from the outside.

Read the full story on Goal!