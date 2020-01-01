Transfer news and rumours LIVE: De Bruyne set to sign new Man City deal

One of Lyon's 'great hopes' signs first professional contract
Lyon announced on Wednesday that youngster Florent Da Silva has signed his first professional contract with the club.
The French youth international has been referred to as "one of the club's great hopes", having been with the team since he was seven.
"I am very happy to sign for OL," Da Silva said. "It's my tenth season here and a great sign of confidence from the club.
"I sign my first professional contract in the city where I was born. It is a great source of pride and a great step forward. We will work to overcome others because the hardest part is yet to come"
Bayern eyeing Neuhaus, Zakaria and Camavinga
Bayern Munich are in the market for a midfielder and have set their sights on several options, reports Sport Bild.
Borussia Monchengladbach stars Florian Neuhaus and Denis Zakaria are at the top of the list, with the former desired by Hansi Flick after he made the leap into the Germany team.
Rennes star Eduardo Camavinga is also a target, as he is for most top clubs, while Inter's Lucien Agoume, currently on loan with Spexzia, is also in Bayern's sights.
Owen: Jota is the best signing of the season!
Former Liverpool star Michael Owen says the Reds' Diogo Jota is the best signing of the season.
Jota has shined since moving to Anfield, and Owen says the £41 million ($55m) signing looks like "the real deal".
Ex-D.C. United boss Olsen a candidate for TFC
Former D.C. United head coach Ben Olsen is a candidate for the newly-vacant Toronto FC job, reports the Athletic.
TFC's job recently became available after longtime coach Greg Vanney opted to step down from the job in search of a new challenge.
Olsen, meanwhile, left D.C. in October, having been in charge of the club for 10 years and a part of the team for over 20.
City lead Lee chase
Manchester City are frontrunners in the race to sign Valencia forward Lee Kang-In, according to La Razon.
The 19-year-old has grown frustrated with life under Javi Gracia and indicated he will not extend his contract beyond 2022, prompting Valencia to make him available for transfer in January.
Premier League outfit City are one of the sides in contention to sign Lee, with the two clubs enjoying a close relationship following the transfer of Ferran Torres from Valencia to Etihad Stadium over the summer.
Thauvin would have to take wage cut to seal Milan move
Marseille forward Florian Thauvin would have to accept a cut in wages if he wants to seal a move to AC Milan, according to Le10Sport.
The 27-year-old is into the final year of his contract and so will be available on a free transfer at the end of the campaign.
The Rossoneri are believed to be frontrunners for his signature but are reluctant to match the wage he is earning at Marseille, meaning Thauvin will have to take a pay cut if he wants to force through a move to Italy.
Pochettino in contention for Real job
Mauricio Pochettino is Real Madrid's preferred candidate to replace Zinedine Zidane if they decided to sack the Frenchman, reports Marca.
Zidane finds himself under pressure after a poor run of form which has prompted Los Blancos to consider alternatives.
Real legend Raul, currently in charge of the club's reserve side Castilla, is also an option, though the club may prefer he gain more experience before taking on such a high-profile job.
Potters snap up Lonergan
Stoke have signed goalkeeper Andy Lonergan on a short-term deal.
The 37-year-old was a free agent after he was released by Liverpool at the end of last season.
Arsenal interested in Norwich midfielder Buendia
Norwich midfielder Emiliano Buendia is the subject of interest from Arsenal - according to Football London.
Mikel Arteta may look to bring in the 23-year-old in the new year as he seeks to bolster his ranks in the middle of the park.
Leeds United, Aston Villa and Crystal Palace have also been linked with Buendia, who has scored twice in 10 Championship games for Norwich in 2020-21.
Newcastle to block Gayle's January exit
Newcastle will block Dwight Gayle's exit path in the January transfer window - according to Football Insider.
The 30-year-old is currently out of action due to long-term injury, and hasn't played for the Magpies this season.
However, Steve Bruce does not want to lose Gayle amid a lack of options upfront, and Newcastle will even look to extend his current contract beyond next summer.
De Bruyne set to sign new Man City deal
Blues close to tying talismanic midfielder down to fresh terms
Kevin De Bruyne is set to sign new deal at Manchester City - according to Sky Italia journalist Fabrizio Romano.
Talks between the two parties over an extension have reached an advanced stage, with a formal announcement now imminent.
De Bruyne, whose current contract expires in 2023, has scored once in eight Premier League outings for City this term.
'Pogba always talks about leaving Man Utd, so just go!'
Paul Pogba always talks about leaving Manchester United, so he might as well just go, according to Andrei Kanchelskis.
Pogba became the most expensive signing in United's history when he returned to Old Trafford from Juventus for £89 million ($119m) in the summer of 2019.
The Frenchman has since scored 33 goals in 172 outings for the Red Devils, while also providing 35 assists, but niggling fitness issues have prevented him from fulfilling his full potential.
Milan set sights on Liverpool-linked Kabak
Milan have set their sights on Liverpool-linked defender Ozan Kabak - according to Calcio Mercato.
Schalke are willing to sanction the 20-year-old's departure if their €20 million (£18m/$24m) asking price is met in January.
Milan are hoping they can persuade the German outfit with a €15m (£14m/$18m) bid plus add-ons, but Liverpool could also launch their own bid in the winter window.
Tottenham still keen on Skriniar
Tottenham are still keen on Inter centre-back Milan Skriniar - according to Football Insider.
Jose Mourinho tried to bring in the 25-year-old in the summer transfer window, but Spurs baulked at Inter's £40 million ($53m) valuation.
Tottenham could revive their interest in Skriniar in January with a view to bolstering their defensive options for the second half of the season.
Todibo set to return to Barca
Jean-Clair Todibo is set to return to Barcelona early from his loan spell at Benfica - according to A Bola.
The 20-year-old hasn't seen a single minute of action since moving to Estadio Da Luz in the summer transfer window, and the Spanish giants are now looking to cut his loan short.
Todibo, who joined Barca from Toulouse in 2019, is contracted to remain at Camp Nou until 2023.
Milan eye Jovic
AC Milan are considering a move for Real Madrid frontman Luka Jovic in January, according to Todofichajes.
The Rossoneri are keen to bring in a back-up striker to support Zlatan Ibrahimovic and have identified Jovic as their first choice.
The Serbia international has scored just twice in 32 appearances for Real since his €70 million (£62m/$79m) move from Eintracht Frankfurt in 2019 and looks likely to leave the club in the near future.
Toon to block Gayle exit
Newcastle have no intention of selling Dwight Gayle in January, according to Football Insider.
The 30-year-old is in the final 12 months of his contract at St James' Park but the Magpies will reject any bids for the forward next month.
Gayle will be free to discuss terms with rival clubs over a summer free transfer when the window re-opens, though Newcastle remain optimistic of agreeing fresh terms with the former Crystal Palace frontman.
Viola to revive Piatek interest
Fiorentina are ready to revive their interest in Hertha Berlin striker Krzysztof Piatek in January, according to Calciomercato.
The Serie A club attempted to sign the Poland forward over the summer but refused to meet Hertha's €27 million (£24/$33m) valuation.
However, they remain interested in the 25-year-old and are ready to go back in for him in January, with Piatek reportedly keen on a move back to Italy.
Real considering Zidane future
Zinedine Zidane's future as Real Madrid boss will become clearer after the next three matches, reports Marca.
Zidane finds himself under pressure after a run of three defeats in five games, including Tuesday night's Champions League loss at Shakhtar.
Los Blancos are not willing to sack the Frenchman just yet, but are waiting to see how the team fares in their next three games against Sevilla, Borussia Moenchengladbach and Atletico Madrid before making a decision.
West Ham set to hand Moyes a new contract
West Ham are set to hand David Moyes a new contract at the London Stadium - according to Sky Sports.
The Scottish manager's current deal is due to expire at the end of the season, but club officials have opened negotiations over an extension.
West Ham climbed to fifth in the Premier League table after beating Aston Villa 2-1 on Monday night.
Viera wants to bring Saliba to Nice
Patrick Viera wants to bring Arsenal defender William Saliba to Nice in January - according to BUT!Sainte.
The French head coach is hoping to bring in the 19-year-old on loan as he aims to bolster his options at the back for the second half of the season.
Saint Etienne tried to re-sign Saliba on loan in the summer window, but a final agreement with Arsenal fell through at the last minute.
Juve interested in Giroud
Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud is the subject of interest from Juventus - according to Calcio Mercato.
The Bianconeri are considering a move for the Frenchman as they seek cover for Cristiano Ronaldo and Alvaro Morata.
Inter have also been linked with Giroud, who has fallen down the squad pecking order at Chelsea in recent months.
Man Utd, Spurs & Chelsea tracking White
Manchester United, Tottenham and Chelsea are tracking Brighton defender Ben White - according to Sky Sports.
All three clubs are looking at the 23-year-old, who was linked with Liverpool earlier this year, ahead of the January transfer window.
White has played in all ten of Brighton's Premier League matches at the start of the season.
Quieroz leaves Colombia coaching post
Carlos Queiroz has left his post as Colombia head coach after almost two years at the helm of La Tricolor.
Queiroz's departure was announced by the Colombian Football Federation (FCF) on Tuesday after the nation's slow start to 2022 World Cup qualifying.
Colombia, who have featured at the past two World Cups, have won just one of their opening four qualifiers, collecting four points to sit seventh.
Lee hoping to leave Valencia
Korean talent Lee Kang-in wants out of Valencia after not receiving enough opportunity at the La Liga club.
The Chosun Ilbo reports that the 19-year-old is keen to secure a move in January after playing only 446 minutes in the club's 11 matches.
Lee has contributed three assists but is yet to score in his limited game time.
Barca circling for Felipe
Barcelona have identified Atletico Madrid centre-back Felipe as a possible January signing, claims AS.
Ronald Koeman's side are short on defenders and Felipe is currently struggling for game time in Madrid.
USWNT reach agreement over unequal working conditions
The U.S. women's national team and U.S. Soccer have reached an agreement to settle one part of their long-running lawsuit over gender discrimination.
The settlement is regarding what the USWNT alleged were unequal working conditions between them and the U.S. men's national team.
According to the legal filing: "The crux of that agreement is that USSF will implement revised policies on four working conditions: charter flights, venue selection, professional support, and hotel accommodations."
Interest expected as Sunderland seek new manager
Sunderland's caretaker coach Andrew Taylor believes the League One club still has plenty of appeal as it looks to find a new manager after the departure of Phil Parkinson.
"If Sunderland Football Club does not appeal to you as a player or as a manager, in terms of wanting to challenge yourself and have the pressures of a Premier League club on your shoulders, then there's something wrong," Taylor said on Wednesday.
"It's a huge club, and I'm sure it will attract a lot of people who will be interested in the job."
Franchi dreaming of PSG future
Paris Saint-Germain have locked in academy goalkeeper Denis Franchi on a three-year deal and the player has revealed his shock at securing his dream.
“When my agent told me about a PSG proposal, I couldn't believe it,” Franchi told Le Parisien.
“I said yes right away. PSG are one of the strongest teams in the world. It’s a great place to grow up. My dream is to play at the Parc des Princes, it’s an incredible stadium."
Orlando lock down Pereyra
Mustafi and Rudiger on Barca shortlist
The Catalan club are in need of help in the back
Shkodran Mustafi and Antonio Rudiger are among the options Barcelona are considering as defensive reinforcements, reports Mundo Deportivo.
While Manchester City's Eric Garcia remains Barca's main target, the club are keeping an eye on the Arsenal and Chelsea defenders.
Arteta wants reinforcements for formation change
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has hinted he needs new players to switch to his preferred formation.
“We want to move to a 4-3-3 but for that, you need a lot of specificity in every position but now in five or six positions, we don’t have it," Arteta said on Wednesday.
“I think that what we miss is in the opponent’s area and the last part of the pitch. We have to find the key in the attack, that last decision, that last pass, that last cross to create a goal situation, a goal, a shot, a corner, etc.”
Sint-Truiden sack Muscat
Belgian side Sint-Truiden have sacked Australian coach Kevin Muscat, according to reports.
The club are currently 16th in the Pro League and have failed to win any of their past four games.
Zidane: I'm not going to resign
Real Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane has insisted that he will not resign, despite another poor performance from his side in a 2-0 defeat to Shakhtar Donetsk.
Madrid's hopes of qualifying for the Champions League last 16 are now in doubt after the match in Kiev, with second-half strikes from substitutes Dentinho and Manor Solomon giving the home side the victory.
The result completed a shocking double for the Ukranians over Zidane's side, with Shakhtar also defeating Madrid 3-2 in October's corresponding fixture.