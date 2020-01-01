Transfer news and rumours LIVE: De Bruyne set to sign new Man City deal

announced on Wednesday that youngster Florent Da Silva has signed his first professional contract with the club.

The French youth international has been referred to as "one of the club's great hopes", having been with the team since he was seven.

"I am very happy to sign for OL," Da Silva said. "It's my tenth season here and a great sign of confidence from the club.

"I sign my first professional contract in the city where I was born. It is a great source of pride and a great step forward. We will work to overcome others because the hardest part is yet to come"