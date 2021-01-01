Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Dembele offered Barcelona renewal

Dembele Barcelona 2021
Foden contract a top priority for City

2021-09-02T08:30:02Z

Agreeing a new contract with Phil Foden has become a top priority for Premier League champions Manchester City.

The England international is already tied to terms through to 2024, but the Manchester Evening News reports that an improved offer will be put to the talented 21-year-old.

Southampton rejected Everton approach for Walker-Peters

2021-09-02T08:00:46Z

Southampton rejected an approach from Everton for Kyle Walker-Peters in the summer transfer window - according to The Telegraph.

The Toffees wanted the 24-year-old to provide cover for Seamus Coleman at right-back, but the Saints refused to sanction his departure.

Walker-Peters started 30 Premier League games for Southampton last season and remains a key member of Ralph Hassunhuttl’s squad.

Milan’s Kessie attracting Premier League interest

2021-09-02T07:30:00Z

Milan midfielder Franck Kessie is attracting interest from Premier League clubs - according to Calcio Mercato.

The 24-year-old has just entered the final year of his current deal at San Siro and will be free to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with any potential suitors in January.

Kessie made 17 goal contributions to Milan’s cause in 2020-21 despite playing in a deep-lying role in the middle of the park.

Barca to return for Olmo in January

2021-09-02T06:59:37Z

Barcelona are planning to return for RB Leipzig star Dani Olmo in January - according to The Daily Mail.

The 23-year-old, who began his career in Barca's La Masia academy, was the subject of a €50 million (£43m/$59m) bid from the Spanish giants on deadline day.

Leipzig turned down the offer, but Barca are planning to swoop for Olmo's services again when the transfer market reopens in the new year.

Dani Olmo Spain
Atletico never considered selling Felix

2021-09-02T06:30:00Z

Insigne and Napoli at odds over future

2021-09-02T00:09:29Z

Lorenzo Insigne is at odds with Napoli over his future, writes Calciomercato, with the forward potentially set to move to Inter on a free transfer next summer if his contract isn't extended.

He has been told he must make a decision by December, but his demands may not be met by the club before that deadline.

Rossi says goodbye to LAFC

2021-09-01T23:48:01Z

Anjorin loan agreement reached

2021-09-01T23:35:34Z

Dembele offered Barcelona renewal (RAC)

2021-09-01T22:55:32Z

The forward remains injured from Euro 2020 but still has a contract meeting scheduled this month

Ousmane Dembele will be offered a Barcelona renewal this month following the departures of Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann this summer, according to RAC.

Dembele is still recovering from the hamstring injury he sustained with France in June, but his club is apparently eager to ensure he stays beyond this campaign.

Tait signs with Hibernian

2021-09-01T22:45:59Z