Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd interested in Ighalo & Slimani

Palace chase former Fire forward Nikolic
Crystal Palace are looking to bring in former Chicago Fire forward Nemanja Nikolic, per Zestadionu.
The striker left the Fire this winter following a disappointing campaign that prompted a team rebuild.
Nikolic, a Hungarian international, has also drawn interest from Olympiacos and Besiktas.
Man Utd to put final offer to Gomes
Manchester United are planning one last-ditch effort to get Angel Gomes committed to fresh terms, reports The Sun.
The 19-year-old winger has so far shunned all efforts to put a new contract in place, but the Red Devils remain keen on retaining his potential.
Leeds looking at Augustin
Leeds have turned their attention towards RB Leipzig striker Jean-Kevin Augustin, according to The Athletic.
The Whites had been hoping to reach an agreement for Southampton forward Che Adams, but are now looking elsewhere after seeing those efforts rebuffed.
Man Utd still keen on Maddison
They may have missed out on Bruno Fernandes, but Manchester United remain keen on Leicester playmaker James Maddison.
The Daily Star claims the Red Devils are still looking to bring added creativity into their squad before the winter deadline passes.
Brahim doesn't want to leave Madrid
Brahim Diaz has no desire to leave Real Madrid in the winter transfer window, reports Marca.
A lack of game time was said to be edging the former Manchester City star towards the exits.
'Man Utd need a bully like Tevez'
Manchester United need a "bully" like Carlos Tevez at the moment, and he could be the right option for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer due to his knowledge of the club, according to Dimitar Berbatov.
The former Red Devils striker told Betfair: "There have been reports linking Carlos Tevez back to United on loan, I say why not?! When you have these loan deals it's good to get someone who knows the place, knows the situation of the club and the fans."
Solskjaer still hopeful Man Utd can pull off 'one or two things' in transfer market
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is still optimistic that "one or two" transfer deals can be pushed "over the line" over the next week, with a number of key players still out injured.
The 46-year-old has been tipped to bring in reinforcements after watching his side suffer back-to-back defeats against Liverpool and Burnley in the space of four days.
United are now six points behind fourth-placed Chelsea in the race for the final Champions League spot, with two crucial cup ties up next which they can ill afford to lose.
Man Utd interested in Ighalo & Slimani
Red Devils identify two surprise loan targets
Manchester United are interested in signing Odion Ighalo and Islam Slimani - according to Sky Sports.
Ex-Watford striker Ighalo is currently on Shanghai Shenhua's books, while Slimani is plying his trade at Monaco on loan from Leicester.
United are considering loan offers for both men, as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks for a short-term replacement for the injured Marcus Rashford.
Man Utd line up summer swoop for PSG teenager Ebimbe
Paris Saint Germain midfielder Eric-Junior Dina Ebimbe has emerged as a transfer target for Manchester United - according to RMC Sport.
The Red Devils are prepared to make a move for the 19-year-old in the summer transfer window.
Ebimbe is currently on loan at Le Havre, where he has scored twice in 18 Ligue 2 appearances.
Slavia Prague ace Soucek emerges on West Ham's radar
Slavia Prague midfielder Tomas Soucek is the subject of interest from West Ham - according to Football London.
The Hammers are confident of agreeing an initial loan deal with the option to buy the 24-year-old at the end of the season.
Slavia currently value Soucek at around €25 million ($28m, £21m), but West Ham may be able to buy him at half that price in the summer.
Hamburg sign Pohjanpalo on loan from Bayer Leverkusen
Moin und herzlich willkommen im Volkspark, Joel 👋🏼🇫🇮🔷🆕
👉🏼 https://t.co/EeixJ4d41z 👈🏼#nurderHSV #Neuzugang #Pohjanpalo pic.twitter.com/ivHTosNKCX
Juventus recall Pereira from Dijon
Juventus have recalled Matheus Pereira from his season-long loan at Dijon - according to RMC Sport.
The Bianconeri are now planning to sell the 21-year-old to Barcelona before the end of the January transfer window.
Pereira featured in 10 Ligue 1 matches for Dijon in the first half of the 2019-20 campaign.
Spurs shouldn’t break the bank for Bale - Waddle
Gareth Bale would be a welcome addition back at Tottenham, admits Chris Waddle, but Spurs have been warned against “breaking the bank” to re-sign the Welshman from Real Madrid.
A retracing of the 30-year-old’s steps continues to be mooted in the winter transfer window.
Criticism continues to be aimed in Bale’s direction at Santiago Bernabeu, with form and fitness issues remaining a concern.
Leipzig looking at Christensen
Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen has emerged as a target for RB Leipzig, according to Bild.
The Danish centre-half has been linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge for some time and could find himself heading back to the Bundesliga - where he has previously spent time on loan at Borussia Monchengladbach.
‘Cavani would be magnificent for Barcelona’
Edinson Cavani would be “a magnificent improvement for Barcelona’s attack”, says Rivaldo, with the Blaugrana urged to join the race for the Paris Saint-Germain striker now that Luis Suarez is stuck on the sidelines.
The Camp Nou legend has told Betfair: "Cavani is a top forward who has always got his goals in Europe's top leagues. In his case it seems he's really close to leaving PSG and it would be a very good opportunity."
Six clubs keen on Spurs star Rose
Six Premier League clubs have expressed interest in taking Danny Rose off Tottenham's hands, reports Sky Sports.
Newcastle, Bournemouth and Watford are said to be among the teams looking to do a deal for the England international left-back.
Tottenham may have to lower Wanyama's asking price
Tottenham are finding it difficult to offload Victor Wanyama, reports the Evening Standard, with it possible that his asking price will now be lowered.
Spurs have been looking to bring in around £9 million ($12m) for the midfielder, but need to reassess as the clock ticks down towards deadline day.
Liverpool rule out Coutinho return
Liverpool have no intention of bringing Philippe Coutinho back to the club, claims El Desmarque.
It has been suggested that Bayern Munich will not be taking up a purchase option on their loanee, leaving the door open for others to discuss a deal with Barcelona.
Spurs a long way short of Willian Jose asking price
Tottenham and Real Sociedad are £11 million apart in their discussions regarding a possible deal for Willian Jose, reports The Guardian.
The 28-year-old Brazilian has become a top target for Jose Mourinho, but a deal remains some way off for now.
Mooy makes Brighton move permanent
✍️ Aaron Mooy has signed a three-and-a-half-year deal with Albion!
Gabigol to join Flamengo on permanent deal
Inter are willing to sanction a permanent transfer for Gabigol, reports Calciomercato, with an extended stay at Flamengo now the most likely option.
The highly-rated Brazilian forward has been linked with clubs across Europe, but appears set to remain with the Copa Libertadores winners.
Arsenal leading the race for Lemar
Gunners eager to bring in French midfielder
Arsenal are leading the race for Atletico Madrid winger Thomas Lemar, claims Marca.
The France international is surplus to requirements in the Spanish capital and will see an exit door left open ahead of the winter deadline.
Lemar has featured in 21 matches across all competitions for Atletico this season.
Wolves sanction loan deal
Jesus Vallejo will spend the rest of the season on loan at @GranadaCdeF.
All the best for the future, Jesus!
🤝🗞https://t.co/NZTZw29ZWK
Payet to stay at Marseille amid West Ham return rumours?
Crystal Palace favourites to sign Walker-Peters from Spurs
Crystal Palace have emerged as the frontrunners in the race to sign Kyle Walker-Peters from Tottenham - according to The Sun.
The Eagles are eager to bring in the 22-year-old on loan with an option to buy, but Spurs would prefer to sell him outright this month.
Southampton have also expressed an interest in Walker-Peters, who has only featured in three Premier League matches for Tottenham this season.
Milan & Brentford target Arsenal starlet Balogun
Milan and Brentford are both interested in signing Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun - according to the Daily Mail.
The Gunners have already rejected a £5 million offer from the Championship side for the 18-year-old this month.
Milan are now ready to join the race for Balogun, with head coach Stefano Pioli eager to bring in a couple of extra reinforcements before the January transfer deadline.
Botofogo set sights on Keisuke Honda
Botofogo are interested in signing Japanese forward Keisuke Honda - according to Esporte Interativo.
The 33-year-old is currently serving as the general manager of Cambodia's national team and hasn't played professionally since leaving Vitesse in December.
Botofogo are eager to lure Honda to Brazil due to his wealth of experience, as they continue to search for a new number 10.
Chelsea & Barca eyeing Grasshoppers ace Arigoni
Grasshoppers left-back Alan Arigoni has emerged as a transfer target for both Chelsea and Barcelona - according to Blick.
The Spanish giants are thought to be leading the race for the 21-year-old after sending a scout to watch him in action this season.
Arigoni has featured in 16 Swiss Challenge League matches for Grasshoppers this season.
Man Utd considering Cavani signing
Manchester United are weighing up whether to try and sign Paris Saint-German striker Edinson Cavani, reports the Telegraph.
The Red Devils are wary of repeating mistakes made when they signed Alexis Sanchez and may need to act quickly with Atletico Madrid leading the race for his signature.
Elrich leaves Western Sydney
Australian defender Tarek Elrich has departed Western Sydney Wanderers to pursue other opportunities, the club has confirmed.
Elrich was one of the Red and Black's first signings in 2012 before rejoining the side in 2018.
The 33-year-old had made just five A-League appearances for the Wanderers this season.
AC Milan want Wigan defender Robinson
Former Everton and current Wigan left-back Antonee Robinson is wanted by AC Milan, according to The Sun.
The Serie A club is ready to make a £10 million (€11m/$13m) bid for the 22-year-old and Wigan are reportedly open to accepting the offer.
Robinson has made 28 Championship appearances this season after impressing for them on loan last campaign.
Napoli ready €20m bid for Mainz star Mateta
Napoli have prepared a €20 million (£17m/$22m) offer for Mainz striker Jean-Philippe Mateta, Calciomercato reports.
The Serie A side expect Fernando Llorente to leave as he is in talks with Inter Milan and they have settled on the 22-year-old to replace him.
Bournemouth join Watford & Newcastle in Rose race
Full-back has fallen out of favour at Tottenham
Bournemouth are the latest Premier League side to show interest in Tottenham full-back Danny Rose this month.
Newcastle and Watford have been linked with the 29-year-old, who has been left out of the Spurs squad in recent weeks, but Mirror Sport claims the Cherries want him, too.
Tousarts to join Hertha from Lyon
Hertha Berlin and Lyon have reached an agreement that will see Lucas Tousarts join the Bundesliga side.
L'Equipe reports Hertha will pay around €25 million (£21m/$28m) to land the 22-year-old midfielder, who will sign a five-and-a-half-year contract before returning to Lyon on loan for the rest of the season.
Stoke striker Campbell snubs Celtic & Rangers offers
Stoke striker Tyrese Campbell has rejected offers from Celtic and Rangers.
The 20-year-old is available for free at the end of the season and held talks over a pre-contract agreement with both Old Firm rivals.
But Daily Record reports that he notified them on Thursday that he will not be moving to Scotland this summer.
AC Milan target Benfica midfielder
AC Milan and Benfica are in early talks over a deal for 20-year-old midfielder Florentino, according to Sport Mediaset.
The Portugal Under 21 international has made 13 appearances for the Lisbon outfit this season and is contracted to the club for another four years.
Florentino has a €100 million (£84m/$111m) release clause in his contract but Milan are trying to talk Benfica down from that figure.
Brighton offered Leicester & Aston Villa target Guirassy
Amiens striker Serhou Guirassy could be on his way to the Premier League after he was offered to Brighton, The Daily Mail claims.
The 23-year-old has impressed in France since joining from Koln and is wanted by Aston Villa and Leicester City.
Amiens are prepared to let him go if a good offer comes in and Brighton can get him on loan with an option to buy him outright at the end of the season.
Barcelona join Inter in Eriksen chase
The Catalans could swoop in with January bid
Barcelona have contacted Tottenham to enquire about Christian Eriksen, Sky Sports reports.
The attacking midfielder is close to joining Inter this month and is reported to have met with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy to persuade him to let him join the San Siro outfit.But Barca have asked about his availability and could swoop in with an offer this month.
Chelsea consider Pope move amid Kepa struggles
Chelsea are considering a January swoop for Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope to put pressure on Kepa Arrizabalaga, The Daily Mail reports.
The Spanish shot-stopper is struggling between the posts for Frank Lampard’s side and they are looking for a new goalkeeper to provide some competition, with Pope top of their list of candidates.
Inter talks with Llorente threaten Giroud move
Olivier Giroud’s hopes of joining Inter Milan this month may be over as the Serie A side have opened talks with Fernando Llorente, says Sky Sports.
Inter have been linked with Chelsea striker Giroud for several months as coach Antonio Conte wants to bring him to San Siro.
But the club are now looking at an 18-month loan deal for Llorente, who joined Napoli from Tottenham last summer.