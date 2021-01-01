Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd to move for £60m Sevilla star Kounde

Williams not leaving Man Utd - Solskjaer
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has dismissed suggestions Brandon Williams could leave Manchester United.
Newcastle and Southampton are reportedly eager to take Williams on loan for the rest of the season, but Solskjaer confirmed: "Brandon will stay. He played for the Under 23's against Liverpool [on Saturday], he needed the match fitness.
“He has been working really hard. We don't have any more players that we feel should be going. We need a strong squad.”
Dembele wants Barcelona renewal
Ousmane Dembele wants to commit to a new contract at Barcelona, Sport reports.
The winger has 18 months left on his current deal and has been linked with a move to Manchester United, Chelsea and Juventus, but he would rather extend his stay at Camp Nou.
Ramos to leave Real Madrid for Man Utd
Spain legend will make free transfer in summer
Sergio Ramos has hit sights set on a move to Manchester United, says The Mirror.
The centre-back will leave Real Madrid in the summer when his contract expires and a move to the Premier League beckons.
Though the Red Devils are his favourite option, he will not rule out the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool.
Man Utd to move for £60m Kounde
Solskjaer sees centre-back as ideal partner for Maguire
Manchester United are lining up a bid for Sevilla star Jules Kounde, The Mirror claims.
The 22-year-old defender is being monitored by Bayern Munich, Juventus and Real Madrid but the Red Devils hope to swoop in ahead of the European giants.
Sevilla are reportedly demanding around £60 million ($82m) for him.
Fulham loan Seri to Bordeaux
Best of luck in France, Mika! 👊— Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) January 30, 2021
#FFC
Perisic snubs Dortmund return and Hertha Berlin offer
Ivan Perisic has turned down a chance to return to Borussia Dortmund, Sport 1 says.
The German side hoped to lure the winger back to the Bundesliga while Hertha Berlin also swooped in with an offer, but he would only consider leaving Inter for a club in England or Spain.
Arsenal ready Van Aanholt bid
Gunners want full-back as back up for Kieran Tierney
Arsenal are readying a bid for Crystal Palace full-back Patrick van Aanholt.
The Mirror reports the Gunners want to bring in the Netherlands international to provide cover for left-back Kieran Tierney.
Van Aanholt's contract expires at the end of the season so Palace could be open to recovering a fee for him by selling before the January transfer window closes.