Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd to move for £60m Sevilla star Kounde

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has dismissed suggestions Brandon Williams could leave Manchester United.

Newcastle and Southampton are reportedly eager to take Williams on loan for the rest of the season, but Solskjaer confirmed: "Brandon will stay. He played for the Under 23's against Liverpool [on Saturday], he needed the match fitness.

“He has been working really hard. We don't have any more players that we feel should be going. We need a strong squad.”