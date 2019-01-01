Zaha speaks on Palace future
Arsenal target Wilfired Zaha has admitted his future is unclear at current side Crystal Palace.
The 26-year-old is currently on duty at AFCON with the Ivory coast and a report in the Mirror revealed his response when questioned.
"I don't know, we'll see in the future," the striker admitted, a reply that will only serve to increase rumours in the current transfer window.
Rodrigo makes exit from Atletico Madrid
A report published by Spanish outlet Marca has revealed that representatives of Rodrigo Hernandez have deposited €70 million at the La Liga headquarters in order to secure his release from Atletico Madrid.
The midfielder, known as Rodri, is now a free agent and is said to have been contacted by many of Europe's top sides, as well as a last-ditch attempt from Diego Simeone to convince the player to remain at Atletico.
Born in Madrid in 1996, the player is now expected to make a decision regarding his future.
Tottenham use Alderweireld to get Zaniolo?
Tottenham are reportedly ready to include Toby Alderweireld in a deal with AS Roma as they continue to pursue Italy international Nicolo Zaniolo.
According to the Daily Mail, Mauricio Pochettino is ready to sacrifice the 30-year-old central defender in order to facilitate the move for Zaniolo, a midfielder Spurs are desperate to secure.
Alderweireld has a £25 million buyout clause in a contract that expires next summer, while Roma are certainly in the market for central defenders after selling Kostas Manolas to Napoli earlier this week.
Barca offer Malcolm to Arsenal as Zaha alternative
Barcelona have offered winger Malcom to Arsenal, but the Gunners are holding out for Wilfried Zaha, according to the Mirror.
After making a €37 million move from Bordeaux last summer, the Brazilian has struggled to hold down a regular place in the first team, making just 15 La Liga appearances last season.
The report suggests that the Catalan giants are looking to raise funds for large bids for both Neymar and Antoine Griezmann, and would offer Malcom on loan, with an option to buy. However, Arsenal are keen to hold out for their first choice Zaha, for the moment at least.
Wolves winger Costa joins Leeds
Leeds United have signed Wolves winger Helder Costa on a season-long loan deal.
The move will then be made permanent next summer, with a four-year contract already agreed.
✍ | @heldercosta_ has today joined #LUFC from Wolves on an initial one year loan deal, which will become a permanent transfer next summer— Leeds United (@LUFC) July 3, 2019
Inter and Juventus want United's Darmian
Reports in Italy suggest Inter Milan are set to join Juventus in their attempts to sign Matteo Darmian in order to fill a void at full back.
According to transfer expert Gianluca Di Marzio, Antonio Conte is a huge fan of the Manchester United man and could be tempted to move for him if the Nerazzurri lose Dalbert over the next few weeks.
With Juve also seeking reinforcements, Di Marzio insists the Turin giants are monitoring Darmian’s situation but believes that Inter might move quickly to secure a €10 million deal for the 29-year-old.
Leicester set to complete double swoop for Perez and Tielemans
A report in the Daily Telegraph has revealed that Leicester City are close to completing a double swoop for Monaco midfielder Youri Tielemans and Newcastle striker Ayoze Perez.
After weeks of talks, the report suggests the deal with Monaco is finally reaching its conclusion and could be completed as soon as next week. At £40 million, the capture of the Belgian would be a club record for Leicester.
Meanwhile, the completion of the deal for Perez should be even quicker, with his medical expected to take place today.
New MUFC contract for De Gea
Manchester United have reportedly offered David De Gea a new contract believed to be worth £350,000 per week as they bid to keep the goalkeeper at Old Trafford.
According to Paul Hirst of the Times, the club have offered him a five-year deal with a huge increase on his current £200k per week salary as the look to ward off interest from PSG and others.
Talks began last year but have so far failed to see any agreement reached. De Gea’s existing contract expires next summer and United are keen to tie him down and avoid losing him on a free transfer in 12 months time.
Man City go for Bournemouth star Ake
Manchester City are said to be readying a bid for Bournemouth defender Nathan Ake as a replacement for Vincent Kompany, according to L'Equipe.
Tottenham are also said to be interested in the centre-back, but the report suggests he will ultimately make the move up to Manchester.
Ake, a former Chelsea player, is reported to be worth £40 million, and can also provide cover at left-back if needed.
Inter turn to Llorente instead of Dzeko?
A report in Italy believes that Inter Milan will turn to Fernando Llorente if they fail to secure a move for AS Roma striker Edin Dzeko over the next few weeks.
According to Tuttosport, talks with the Bosnia international have stalled and the Nerazzurri have begun to seek an alternative solution, with Llorente now viewed as the leading candidate for Antonio Conte.
The 34-year-old Spaniard played under the new Inter boss during their time at Juventus, while the player became a free agent on July 1 following the end of his contract with Tottenham.
Bruno Fernandes' agent set to hold talks with PL clubs
According to a report in Portuguese newspaper A Bola, Bruno Fernandes' agent Bruno Pinho will fly to London today in order to hold talks with Tottenham, Liverpool and Manchester United.
The 24-year-old Sporting midfielder has scored 47 goals in 106 appearances for the Portuguese side, and is said to have an €100 million release clause in his contact, but the report suggests no side is willing to pay more than a €55 million fee.
If the Liga Nos side were to accept the offer, it would be their highest ever outgoing transfer, after Joao Mario went to Inter Milan for €40 million in summer 2016.
West Ham prepare £14 million bid for Rondon
West Ham are set to submit a fresh £14 million bid for West Brom striker Salomon Rondon, according to FootballInsider.
The East London club are said to have been encouraged to do so after Wolves pulled out of a deal to capture the 29-year-old Venezuelan.
Rondon spent last season on loan at Newcastle, where he bagged 11 goals in 32 appearances on Tyneside. The Hammers are looking to pay less than his £16.5 million release clause with their latest bid.
Juve ready to sacrifice Dybala for Pogba?
Reports in Italy suggest that Juventus are ready to allow star forward Paulo Dybala leave for Old Trafford in order to facilitate the signing of Paul Pogba.
According to Nicolo Schira of La Gazzetta dello Sport, Juve sporting director Fabio Paratici will offer between €60-€70 million plus Dybala for the Frenchman, however United are holding out for a cash bid of €150 million.
The report also suggests that Real Madrid are still keen on Pogba, putting pressure on Juve to get the deal done.
Loftus-Cheek set for £120k-a-week contract renewal
Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek is set to be handed a new contract worth £120,000 per week.
The England international is currently out injured after rupturing his achilles tendon before the Europa League final at the end of last season, but will be rewarded for his good performances with the new deal.
That injury will keep him out until at least October but the Stamford Bridge outfit have shown faith in his ability. You can check out the full story right here on Goal.
Felipe arrives at Atletico Madrid
After announcing the deal last month, Atletico Madrid have confirmed Felipe will formally arrive at the club today following his move from Porto.
It is hoped the centre-back can fill the hole in Diego Simeone's team left by Diego Godin's move to Inter.
🔴⚪ #BienvenidoFelipe 🔴⚪— Atlético de Madrid (@Atleti) July 3, 2019
🛬 Hoy llega a Madrid Felipe, central brasileño procedente del @FCPorto, y mañana firmará su contrato que le vincula con nuestro club para las próximas tres temporadas 🔝
👋🏼 ¡Bienvenido a tu nueva casa! ☺
👉🏼 https://t.co/0Z5JgwWXST#AúpaAtleti pic.twitter.com/DS6eDFkXgn
Chicharito returns to West Ham training
Javier 'Chicharito' Hernandez has returned to West Ham triaining amid reports he is set to leave the London Stadium.
The former Manchester United forward has hinted at a desire to move on from the Irons, though he now insists he is happy to back with the club ahead of the new campaign.
Yaya Toure joins Qingdao Huanghai
Former Barcelona and Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure has completed a move to Chinese second tier side Qingdao Huanghai.
Toure last played for Olympiacos but was released just three months after returning to the Greek side in December.
There were some reports suggesting he had retired, but he will now continue his career in the Far East.
Coutinho agrees to join PSG
Brazil international set to leave Camp Nou
Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho has agreed to join Paris Saint-Germain this summer, according to Sport.
The Brazil international's move to Parc des Princes will help facilitate Neymar's transfer in the opposite direction.
PSG have requested a player be used as part of the deal that would see Neymar return to Camp Nou after two years in France.
Arsenal make contact over Fekir deal
Arsenal have made initial contacts regarding a move for Lyon midfielder Nabil Fekir, according to L'Equipe.
France international Fekir could be sold this summer if he cannot agree a new deal with the Ligue 1 outfit.
They have already rejected a number of bids from Chinese clubs, and the Gunners could now swoop in.
Lyon sign Ndombele replacement Mendes
Lyon have completed the signing of Lille midfielder Thiago Mendes in a deal worth a reported €25 million (£22.4m/$28m).
Mendes will act as a replacement for Tanguy Ndombele, who left Lyon for Tottenham on Tuesday.
Thiago Mendes s'engage avec l'Olympique Lyonnais !— Olympique Lyonnais (@OL) July 3, 2019
Bem-vindo 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/Der5tZBnwU
Pogba wants Juventus return
Paul Pogba's preference this summer is to return to Juventus, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.
The Manchester United midfielder has made it clear he is keen to depart Old Trafford after struggling for consistency with the Red Devils.
And though Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane is desperate to sign him, the allure of returning to Juve is driving Pogba towards the Bianconeri.
Maguire tells Leicester he wants to leave
England international eyes Foxes exit
Harry Maguire has told Leicester City that he wants to leave the club this summer, according to The Sun.
Manchester United, Manchester City and Arsenal have all shown an interest in siging the England international.
The Foxes, however, are holding out for £85 million ($107m) if they are to sell the former Hull City centre-back
Lacazette could replace Griezmann at Atletico
Atletico Madrid are interested in bringing in Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette as a replacement for Antoine Griezmann, according to the Mirror.
It's thought that the former Lyon man is looking to move on after the Gunners failed to qualify for the Champions League last season, and Diego Simeone is able to offer this at Atleti.
The Frenchman scored 13 goals in 35 Premier League appearances for Arsenal last season, and could be an ideal replacement for his compatriot Griezmann, who is expected to be presented at Camp Nou next week.
Chelsea could confirm Frank Lampard today
Chelsea could officially announce Frank Lampard as their new manager today, according to a report in the Sun.
The Blues have been in talks with their former midfielder, who is currently in charge at Derby, for some time and it's expected that the club will release the news at some point today, with a press conference to follow tomorrow.
Chelsea are due to fly to Dublin ahead of their first pre-season fixture on July 10th, and it's expected the official news will be released before they make the trip. Meanwhile it's been reported that Derby will appoint Dutchman Phillip Cocu in Lampard's place.
Arsenal target Tierney wants Celtic stay
Arsenal transfer target Kieran Tierney wants to stay at Celtic, reports The Express.
It's been suggested that Unai Emery would like to bring the 22-year-old left-back to the Gunners, however the youngster is said to prefer to stay put for now.
Meanwhile Celtic are reportedly open to a transfer, but will hold out for a fee of at least £25 million. Tierney has already made 12 appearances as a full Scotland international and has been with the Hoops since joining the youth sector back in 2005.
Man Utd go for Spain star Olmo
Manchester United are putting together a bid for Spain U21 star Dani Olmo after he put in some star performance at the recent European Championships, according to Croatian newspaper Sportske Novosti.
After spending seven years in the Barcelona youth sector, the winger moved to Dinamo Zagreb in 2014, where he has collected four league titles and lifted three Croatian cup trophies.
The report suggests that United will face stern competition from several clubs, with Bayer Leverkusen said to have already submitted a £22 million bid. However, officials at Old Trafford are set to offer £35 million in an attempt to bring the 21-year-old to Manchester.
Unhappy Everton striker Ramirez makes loan move to Valladolid
Everton striker Sandro Ramirez has joined up with La Liga outfit Valladolid on a season-long loan.
The club confirmed the news in an official statement, after the 23-year-old failed to score in eight appearances for the Toffees since moving to Merseyside in a £5.3 million deal back in summer 2017.
↩️ | Sandro Ramirez has joined @LaLiga side @realvalladolid on a season-long loan for the 2019-20 campaign. #EFC 🔵— Everton (@Everton) July 2, 2019
The striker also failed to score in two previous loan spells in La Liga, his barren run made up of 13 appearances for Sevilla between January and summer 2018, and 24 appearances with Real Sociedad last term.
Newcastle push for Roberto Martinez
Newcastle United will look to make a bid for Belgium boss Roberto Martinez as they search for a replacement for Rafa Benitez, according to the Sun.
The Spaniard is under contract with the Belgian FA until 2020, but the Magpies are expected to make an approach as owner Mike Ashley looks to seek a boss with Premier League experience.
The report suggests that the former Everton boss would land a pay increase of around £1 million per season over his current deal if he took the job, with other options for the Tyneside club said to include Manchester City assistant Mikel Arteta and Nice boss Patrick Vieira.
Man Utd go head-to-head with Werder Bremen for Collins
Young Stoke star Nathan Collins is said to be subject to a battle on the transfer market between Manchester United and Werder Bremen, according to the Sun.
The 18-year-old stands at 6'5" tall and made three senior appearances at the end of last season.
It's reported that United have competition from Bremen, who have enquired about the Irishman's availability following the success of Englishman Jadon Sancho at Borussia Dortmund.
Leicester agree £30m fee for Ayoze Perez
Newcastle United have accepted a £30 million bid from Leicester City for forward Ayoze Perez, according to the BBC.
The 25-year-old has scored 48 times for the Magpies in 195 appearances since making the move to Tyneside from Tenerife in 2014.
The capture of the Spaniard will mark Brendan Rodgers' second signing of the summer, after Leicester brought in defender James Justin from Luton Town.
Hammers reject 'insulting' bid for Arnautovic
West Ham have rejected a €22 million (£20m/$25m) offer from Chinese Super League club for star striker Marko Arnautovic.
Sky Sports says the Hammers dismissed the bid instantly, accusing it of being 'an insult' for that quality of player.
Speculation has been swirling around the future of the 30-year-old Austrian, but Football London reports Arnautovic is yet to ask for a move away from the London club.
Arnautovic has become an accomplished centre-forward over the last couple of seasons, hitting double figures in goals in both of West Ham's last two Premier League campaigns.
Villa snare Brazilian forward in club-record transfer
Newly promoted Aston Villa have strengthened their squad with the signing of Brazilian striker Wesley Moraes in a record £22 million ($28m) deal from Belgium's Club Brugge.
The 22-year-old's move had already been agreed between the two clubs, but was only made official once a work permit was received on Tuesday, Goal reports.
The reported £22m fee paid by Villa for Moraes surpasses the £19m outlayed to sign Darren Bent from Sunderland during the 2010-11 season.
Moraes scored 26 league goals in 76 matches for the Belgian club as he became a key player over the last two seasons.
Mbappe uses social media to end Madrid speculation
Real Madrid's hopes of landing Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe have been extinguished after the French attacker took to his Twitter account to send a message.
Goal reports that the 20-year-old posted an image of himself in PSG's new kit with the club's slogan, ‘Ici c’est Paris’ - ‘this is Paris’ - followed by ‘19/20’, in a clear sign of commitment to the Ligue 1 giant.
ICI C’EST PARIS 19/20 🔴🔵 @PSG_inside pic.twitter.com/diGY7fksve— Kylian Mbappé (@KMbappe) July 2, 2019
Mbappe has been subject to several rumours about his future this summer, with reports suggesting he was keen for a new challenge in the Spanish capital.
The striker scored 39 goals and made 18 assists in an incredible season for the French champions.
Madrid want to include Bale in Pogba deal
French star still Spanish side's top target
Real Madrid are pushing to include Gareth Bale in a deal to sign Manchester United's Paul Pogba this summer.
Marca claim that the Spanish side are "eager" to put the Welsh winger in any deal for the French star.
Neymar plans to return to PSG for preseason
Brazilian not expecting Barca move this summer
Neymar is planning on rejoining Paris Saint-Germain for preseason amid rumours of a potential departure, according to El Transistor.
The Brazil star has been linked with Barcelona and a reunion alongside Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez.
But, with preseason looming, Neymar is expected to return to Paris to begin training with the club that signed him from Barca two years ago.
Arsenal enter Maguire race with low bid
Arsenal have seemingly entered the race for Harry Maguire, according to the Sun, although the club's initial bid is much lower than that of Manchester United.
The Gunners have submitted an offer of £50 million for the England centre-half, far less than the £70m offer Leicester rejected from Manchester United.
Arsenal are also pushing to sign Wilfried Zaha, but have also failed to meet Crystal Palace's valuation of the forward.
Jagielka training with Burnley while searching for new club
Phil Jagielka is training with Burnley as the veteran defender awaits a move to a new club, according to the Daily Mail.
The 36-year-old was released by Everton last month, ending his 12-year stay with the club.
And Sean Dyche is allowing the defender to keep fit while working with Burnely, although the club is unlikely to sign him as a result.
Spurs and Milan chase Ceballos loan
Dani Ceballos is set to leave Real Madrid on loan this summer with Spurs and Milan two of the clubs interested in his services, according to El Transistor.
The midfielder scored two goals for Spain in the triumphant run through the U-21 Euros.
Ceballos has made 56 appearances for Real Madrid, having joined the club from Real Betis in 2017.
Torino pursuing Watford defender
Torino are chasing Watford's Adam Masina, according to Gianluca Di Marzio.
The fullback joined Watford this past summer, moving from Bologna following a five-year stint with the club.
He made 11 appearances in all competitions for Watford with seven of those coming in the Premier League.
Cocu eyed as Lampard replacement
Phillip Cocu will be confirmed as the new Derby manager following Frank Lampard's departure, according to Sky Sports.
Lampard is expected to be named Chelsea boss within the next few days, having recently agreed to a contract with his former club.
Cocu will now step in, having won the title three times in four seasons as PSV boss before an unsuccessful stint at Fenerbahce.