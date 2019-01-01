A report published by Spanish outlet Marca has revealed that representatives of Rodrigo Hernandez have deposited €70 million at the headquarters in order to secure his release from .

The midfielder, known as Rodri, is now a free agent and is said to have been contacted by many of Europe's top sides, as well as a last-ditch attempt from Diego Simeone to convince the player to remain at Atletico.

Born in Madrid in 1996, the player is now expected to make a decision regarding his future.