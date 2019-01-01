Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Leicester demand £90m for Man Utd target Maguire

Ceballos could leave Madrid on loan
Dani Ceballos is to be sent out on loan by Real Madrid this season, according to Onda Cero.
The 22-year-old Spanish midfielder has been linked with Tottenham and AC Milan this summer, and would likely benefit from a first-team role away from Madrid.
He played 23 times in La Liga last season, scoring three goals for Zinedine Zidane's side.
Boca 'would consider European offers' for Benedetto
Boca president Daniel Angelici says the club will not stand in striker Dario Benedetto's way if an offer comes in from Europe - as long as he can be replaced.
The 29-year-old has scored 43 goals in 67 appearances for the Argentine giants, and the Corriere dello Sport reports that two European clubs want to sign him.
Roma and Marseille are thought to be the interested sides, with the clubs looking to replace Edin Dzeko and Mario Balotelli respectively.
Villa's Wesley signing confirmed
Aston Villa have finalised the club record signing of Brazilian striker Wesley Moraes, after the forward's work permit was granted.
The 22-year-old targetman signs for £22 million ($27.7m) from Club Brugge, and will join his new teammates for pre-season training.
He scored ten goals in the Belgian top flight last season, and will replace Tammy Abraham in Villa's team after the forward returned to parent club Chelsea.
West Brom want Benfica's Krovinovic
West Brom manager Slaven Bilic wants to bring fellow Croatian Filip Krovinovic to the club, according to Mail Online.
The former Croatia under-21 midfielder is thought to be keen on the move, likely to be an initial loan deal with a view to buy.
He has made 28 first-team appearances for Benfica in the last two seasons, also turning out for their B team.
Bayern poach Chelsea youngster Musiala
Bayern Munich have signed 16-year-old German attacking midfielder Jamal Musiala from Chelsea.
The youngster has played for both England and Germany at under-16 level, but was won over by Bayern's plans to aid his development as a player.
Bale refuses to consider Madrid exit
Gareth Bale is adamant on seeing out the remaining three years on his contract despite being told he isn't in Zinedine Zidane's plans at Real Madrid, according to AS.
Bale has been linked with a move away from the club for some time, and it has been reported that Madrid could look to include him in a swap deal for Manchester United's Paul Pogba.
But the Welshman's wages are a huge obstacle for any buying club, and Bale is said to be happily settled in the Spanish capital.
City look to Ake as Maguire alternative
Manchester City could look to sign Bournemouth defender Nathan Ake as a cheaper alternative to Harry Maguire, claim l'Equipe.
Reports today claim that Leicester won't be willing to let Maguire leave for less than a world-record fee, leaving the likes of City preferring to look elsewhere.
Ake, 24, has three years remaining on his contract with Bournemouth, but may find the allure of Champions League football with City too good to turn down.
Everton's Ramirez leaves on loan
Everton forward Sandro Ramirez is to spend a third spell away from the club on loan, according to The Times.
He leaves for Real Valladolid on a season-long loan deal, having previously spent time with Sevilla and Real Sociedad since joining from Real Sociedad in 2017.
Ramirez scored 14 league goals in 2016-17 for Malaga - but hasn't scored a single goal in 42 appearances in the Premier League and La Liga since then.
Cincinnati sign Van der Werff
FC Cincinnati have signed 30-year-old Dutch defender Maikel van der Werff, the MLS side have announced.
It will be the first time Van der Werff has played outside of the Netherlands, having previously turned out for FC Volendam, PEC Zwolle and Vitesse.
“He brings a high level of experience and leadership to our backline and will be an excellent addition as we solidify our style of play," said manager Gerard Nijkamp.
Newcastle's Perez meets with Leicester
Newcastle forward Ayoze Perez has been in Leicester to discuss a move from Newcastle, according to TalkSport.
The 25-year-old is thought to fancy a step up from Newcastle this summer, though he had been most strongly linked with a return to his native Spain.
However it is now thought Leicester and Newcastle may have already agreed a fee for the player, who enjoyed his best season in English football so far last campaign with 12 goals in the Premier League.
Barcelona to consider offers for Umtiti
Barcelona are to begin considering offers for €50 million (£45m/$56m) centre-back Samuel Umtiti this summer, reports Sport.
The Frenchman has fallen out of favour with the La Liga champions, losing his place to compatriot Clement Lenglet last season in addition to suffering from a knee injury.
Barca reportedly will look for at least €50m for the defender with Juventus and Manchester United reported to be interested, although neither have made contact.
Loftus-Cheek agrees new Chelsea deal
Ruben Loftus-Cheek has agreed a new contract at Chelsea that will see him remain with the club for 'at least five years', according to The Telegraph.
The England international's deal will earn him around £150,000-a-week, with the Blues determined to keep him on board despite having two years left on his current contract.
Loftus-Cheek made 40 appearances across all competitions last season, scoring 10 goals.
Bayern sign Chelsea youngster Musiala
Chelsea have lost one of their top young players to Bayern Munich with Jamal Musiala set to join the Bundesliga champions.
The 18-year-old was born in Germany and has appeared for both England and his birth country at under-16 level, and has opted to sign a five-year deal with Bayern rather than remain with the Blues.
Chelsea will receive compensation for the forward's departure, who joins young players such as Jadon Sancho, Reiss Nelson and Reece Oxford in moving to the Bundesliga from the Premier League.
Milan close to €20m Hernandez signing
AC Milan are drawing closer to completing the signing of Theo Hernandez after the defender completed a medical on Tuesday afternoon, reports calciomercato.com.
The Real Madrid full-back is reportedly expected to sign a five-year contract with Marco Giampaolo's side, joining in a deal worth €20 million (£18m/$23m).
Hernandez made 28 appearances on loan at Real Sociedad last season as they finished 9th in La Liga.
Portland Timbers head coach Savarese signs contract extension
Portland Timbers head coach Giovanni Savarese and his coaching staff have signed 'multi-year contract extensions' with the MLS club.
Alongside Carlos Llamosa, Miles Joseph, Guillermo “Memo” Valencia and Shannon Murray, Savarese equalled the club's best regular-season win total in 2018 with 15 victories - qualifying for only Portland's second-ever MLS Cup.
The Timbers' owner, Merritt Paulson, told the club's official website: "We expect Gio to be our on-field leader for years to come.
"The current Timbers club culture has never been better and Gio is a top-quality coach and an even better person."
Dembele wants Barcelona stay amidst Bayern and Liverpool interest
Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele wants to remain at Camp Nou this summer despite interest from some of Europe's top clubs, reports L'Equipe.
The Frenchman joined the La Liga champions in a deal thought to be worth £136 million ($171m) two years ago, and has been a reported target for Bayern Munich and Liverpool this summer - with L'Equipe claiming the two clubs 'made contacts' for the player.
Dembele however hopes to stay in Spain and fight for his place with the Catalan giants after making 42 appearances last season, scoring 14 goals.
Quaresma to link up with Ibrahimovic in LA
Reports in the Turkish press are linking LA Galaxy with a move for Portugal veteran Ricardo Quaresma.
Quaresma, now 35, is under contract with Besiktas but his relationship with the club's hierarchy is thought to have soured, meaning he could move this summer.
With the Galaxy currently second in the Western Conference, they are looking to improve their squad from a position of strength and Quaresma is seen as an exciting addition.
Inter sign Sensi from Sassuolo
Inter have completed the signing of Italy midfielder Stefano Sensi from Sassuolo, the club have confirmed.
Sensi, 23, has signed initially on loan with the option to make the deal permanent.
Having cemented his place in Sassuolo's first team last season, he will be hoping to build on his two Italy caps to date while at San Siro.
Hannover take Schalke forward on loan-to-buy deal
Hannover have taken 22-year-old German youth international Cedric Teuchert on loan from Schalke, the club have confirmed.
Teuchert, who has scored eight goals in eight games for Germany at under-21 level, will join initially on loan with Hannover having the option to buy him at the end of the 2019-20 season.
He made nine appearances for Schalke last season, and follows fellow forward Marvin Ducksch through the door at his new side.
Augsburg sign Ecuador international Gruezo
Augsburg have made their sixth signing of the summer with the capture of Ecuador international Carlos Gruezo from FC Dallas.
The 24-year-old midfielder joins on a five-year contract for an undisclosed fee after spending making almost 100 appearances in three and a half years in MLS.
Gruezo will be well accustomed to life in Germany, having previously spend two years with Stuttgart.
Herrera bids farewell to Porto
Mexico midfielder Hector Herrera has said goodbye to Porto fans in a post on his Instagram account.
The 29-year-old has been at the club since 2013 but looks set to leave with one league title and two super cups to his name.
Atletico Madrid have been strongly linked with a move for Herrera as part of Diego Simeone's summer revamp, with midfielder Rodri looking set to leave the Wanda Metropolitano.
Maguire's price tag continues to rise
Leicester will demand £90 million ($113m) for Harry Maguire, according to the Telegraph - up from a previously quoted asking price of £80 million ($101m).
The two Manchester clubs have been heavily linked with the England international, but it now seems they will have to make the 26-year-old the most expensive defender in history if they are to prise him away.
United in particular are desperate for defensive upgrades, and the Foxes clearly feel they can afford to wait for an eye-watering sum if they are to part with a star player they are under no pressure to sell.
Sevilla to snap up Marseille's Ocampos
Sevilla are looking to tie up a deal for Marseille left-winger Lucas Ocampos, according to l'Equipe.
The 24-year-old Argentine, who has scored 21 goals in the last two seasons in all competitions, is expected to cost the Andalusian side around €15 million (£13.5m/$17m).
Ocampos would arrive as a part-replacement for outgoing Spaniard Pablo Sarabia, who has joined Paris Saint-Germain.
Boateng won't be staying at Barcelona
Kevin-Prince Boateng's Barcelona adventure looks to have come to a conclusion with the Ghana star seeming to confirm that he wouldn't be staying at the club in an Instagram post.
The much-travelled 32-year-old moved on loan from Sassuolo in one of the more unusual transfers of the January window, but made only three appearances in La Liga.
Lyon in 'advanced talks' with €25m Sampdoria defender
Lyon could be ready to splash some of the cash from the sale of Tanguy Ndombele with the signing of Sampdoria defender Joachim Andersen, report Sky Sports Italia.
The 23-year-old Danish centre-back could cost up to €25 million (£22.4m/$28.2m), around 17 times what Sampdoria paid for him only two years ago.
The Italian side are thought to have already turned down one offer from Lyon, but negotiations are continuing.
Derby to announce Cocu as Lampard replacement
Derby County are moving closer to a deal to replace Chelsea-bound manager Frank Lampard with Barcelona legend Philipp Cocu, according to Mail Online.
Terms have mostly been agreed with the 48-year-old, with just a few loose ends set to be tied up - so his arrival could be announced this week.
Cocu, who won more than 100 caps for the Netherlands in a 20-year playing career, has previously held managerial roles with PSV and Fenerbahce.
Pogba & Lukaku to hold Man Utd talks
Paul Pogba and Romelu Lukaku are to hold talks with Manchester United regarding their future, reports ESPN.
The Red Devils are in the process of welcoming their squad back for pre-season and discussions are planned with two men generating plenty of transfer talk.
Stuttgart complete Coulibaly capture
Tanguy #Coulibaly kommt zum #VfB. Der 18-Jährige wechselt vom FC Paris Saint-Germain zum Klub aus Cannstatt und unterzeichnet einen Vertrag bis zum 30. Juni 2023.— VfB Stuttgart (@VfB) July 2, 2019
---
Zur Meldung: https://t.co/i91BYmMJtm pic.twitter.com/Kwnewh7nHL
Lacazette a target for Spanish side
Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette is a target for an unnamed Spanish club, reports Yahoo Sport.
The France international has been linked with Barcelona in the past and is representative is said to be ready to hold talks with the Gunners regarding future plans.
Martinez to stay at Arsenal
Emiliano Martinez will be staying at Arsenal for the 2019-20 season to challenge Bernd Leno for the club’s No.1 spot.
The Argentine keeper spent the second half of last season with Reading in the Championship, but is now looking to make his mark at Emirates Stadium.
Spurs seal £65m Ndombele deal
Tottenham have wrapped up a £65 million ($82m) deal for Tanguy Ndomebele, claims Sky Sports.
The France international has completed a medical and agreed personal terms with Spurs, freeing him to complete a club-record transfer from Lyon.
Bordeaux keen on Koscielny
Sandro in Everton exit talks
Sandro Ramirez is in talks with Real Valladolid over a move away from Everton, reports Sky Sports.
The Spanish striker has flopped at Goodison Park and is eager to secure a permanent return to his homeland.
Barca can get Neymar & Griezmann
Barcelona are in a position to be able to land Antoine Griezmann and Neymar, reports ESPN.
Fears had been raised regarding the Blaugrana's ability to do two big-money deals, with Financial Fair Play taken into account, but raids can be made on Atletico Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain.
Arsenal complete £6m deal for Martinelli
Arsenal have completed the signing of Brazilian youngster Gabriel Martinelli, with the 18-year-old arriving at Emirates Stadium in a £6 million deal.
He has said of those he models himself on: “I look up to Cristiano Ronaldo, [Lionel] Messi and Neymar as they are players who can decide games and are very professional, who dedicate themselves to the whole game."
Palace incensed by Arsenal's Zaha offer
Crystal Palace have been "left incensed" by Arsenal's £40 million ($51m) offer for Wilfried Zaha, claims BBC Sport.
The Gunners are stepping up their efforts to try and land the winger, but have tabled a ball which falls well short of the Eagles' £80m ($101m) valuation and are considered to be trying to unsettle the player.
Arnautovic hands in transfer request
Marko Arnautovic has handed in a transfer request at West Ham, according to Sky Sports.
The Austrian forward came close to sealing a move to China in January and has been linked with a return to Serie A this summer.
Real Madrid sanction Sevilla loan for Reguilon
Real Madrid have sanctioned a loan move to Sevilla for Sergio Reguilon, but have made a point of leaving a purchase option out of the agreement.
Sources close to the discussions have revealed that a deal between two La Ligarivals is close and the 22-year-old will therefore form part of the squad refresh being overseen by Zinedine Zidane at the Santiago Bernabeu.
Marchisio leaves Zenit by mutual consent
Claudio Marchisio has had his contract cancelled at Zenit Saint Petersburg by mutual consent.
The 33-year-old moved to Russia last year from Juventus, where his last deal had also been terminated early.
The club can confirm that Claudio Marchisio's contract has been mutually terminated.— FC Zenit in English🌊 (@fczenit_en) July 1, 2019
Zenit would like to thank Claudio for his time with the club and wish him all the best for the future. pic.twitter.com/yu27GeBsMZ
Arsenal target Hull winger
Arsenal are considering a move for Hull City winger Jarrod Bowen, claims The Sun.
The Gunners are preparing a £12 million ($15m) bid as they look to reinforce their squad with a tight transfer budget this summer.
They have already made a £40 million bid for Crystal Palace winger Wilfreid Zaha, but the Premier League side are said to want much more for their star forward.
Neymar's father offers transfer update
Neymar's father denies reports his son his set to enter transfer talks over a return to Camp Nou.
The Brazil star has been linked with a move away from Paris Saint-Germain after the club's president said celebrity behaviour will no longer be tolerated, a remark widely believed to be aimed at Neymar.
Bury appoint Paul Wilkinson as new boss
⚪️🔵 Bury Football Club are delighted to announce the appointment of Paul Wilkinson as the new First Team Manager!— Bury Football Club (@buryfcofficial) July 2, 2019

Welcome, Paul!
Welcome, Paul!
Full Details ⬇️ #buryfc #UTShttps://t.co/XON2Dp1cxX
Ravel Morrison trains with Sheffield United
“We will talk and see how it goes. It could be a good fit for both. We’ll see how it goes.”— Sheffield United (@SUFC_tweets) July 2, 2019
Chris Wilder on Ravel Morrison who is training with the Blades this morning.
The 26 year old will also join us on our pre-season trip to Portugal 🇵🇹 #SUFC 🔴 pic.twitter.com/JAczQCfuiR
Leicester reject £70m Maguire bid
Leicester City have turned down Manchester United's bid of £70 million ($88m) for Harry Maguire, reports Sky Sports.
It was claimed the Red Devils moved ahead of Manchester City in their hopes to secure the England centre-back's signature when they made an improved offer on Tuesday morning.
Ndombele arrives for Spurs medical
Tanguy Ndombele has arrived at Tottenham for a medical ahead of his proposed move from Lyon, according to Sky Sports.
The Premier League club have reportedly already agreed a £65 million ($82m) fee for the 22-year-old.
Spurs have already completed the signing of Jack Clarke from Leeds United on Tuesday.
Juventus complete Rabiot deal
🤝2️⃣5️⃣😊— JuventusFC (@juventusfc) July 2, 2019
Benitez unveiled by Dalian Yifang
Rafa Benitez has been appointed by Chinese Super League club Dalian Yifang.
The Spaniard left Newcastle when his deal ran out at the end of last month, and was unveiled at a press conference on Tuesday.
Benitez has spoken of his disappointment at being unable to negotiate a new contract at St James' Park.
Arsenal told fair price for Tierney
Former Arsenal full-back Nigel Winterburn says a fair price for Celtic defender Kieran Tierney would be £20 million ($25m).
The Gunners have had a bid of £15 million ($19m) for the Scotland international turned down already this summer.
Unai Emery is apparently keen to add Tierney to his defensive options, but the north London club has a restricted transfer budget after again failing to qualify for the Champions League.
Hibernian announce takeover by US-based businessman
🆕 | The Board of Hibernian have announced that the majority shareholding in the club has passed fom HFC Holdings - owned by Sir Tom Farmer and Rod Petrie - to Bydand Sports LLC - a new company set up for that purpose by US businessman Ronald Gordon.— Hibernian FC (@HibernianFC) July 2, 2019
➡️ https://t.co/zgTbdjzvWV pic.twitter.com/TXG0aACXuE
Spurs & Man Utd to battle for £70m Lo Celso
Real Betis will be looking to make at least £70 million ($88m) from any sale of GIovani Lo Celso, reports Marca.
Manchester United and Tottenham are both said to be keen on the Argentina international midfielder
Man Utd overtake City with £70m Maguire bid
Manchester United have edged ahead of arch-rivals City by tabling a £70 million ($88m) bid for Leicester defender Harry Maguire, claims Sky Sports.
The Foxes are said to have been in talks with the Red Devils and Blues for some time now, with a potential switch to Old Trafford now looking like the most likely option for an England international centre-half.
Griezmann holding up Felix move
Atletico Madrid are yet to complete a €126 million (£113m/$142m) move for Joao Felix as they are waiting to receive funds for Antoine Griezmann, claims ESPN.
The Liga giants are looking to generate €120m from the sale of a World Cup winner being heavily linked with Barcelona, with that deal allowing them to bring in a highly-rated Portuguese star as the Frenchman’s replacement.
Snodgrass signs new West Ham deal
We are delighted to announce that Robert Snodgrass has signed a one-year extension with the club until the summer of 2021! #Snoddy2021— West Ham United (@WestHamUtd) July 2, 2019
Leeds closing in on Costa capture
Spurs sign Clarke from Leeds
✍️ #WelcomeJack #COYS ⚪️ #THFC— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) July 2, 2019
Sterling eager to play abroad
Raheem Sterling admits that a spell outside of England forms part of his future plans, but the Manchester City winger is not looking to head to Germany as he wants to go somewhere “warm”.
The England international has told British GQ: “Ever since I was a kid, 100 per cent it’s always been a dream of mine to play abroad somewhere. It would be nice one day to finish training and go home and sit in your garden and eat some dinner.”
PSG snap up Sarabia
🆕 ✍️🇪🇸— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) July 2, 2019
We are delighted to announce @Pablosarabia92, the 27-year-old attacking midfielder from @SevillaFC_ENG, has signed a five year contract with @PSG_English!
📷 🎥 You can catch Pablo's arrival on Friday on https://t.co/E6vTM9jbI5#WelcomeSarabia
🔴🔵 #ICICESTPARIS pic.twitter.com/m3eU9Hy4JK
Man Utd eye West Ham star Diop
Manchester United have shown an interest in West Ham's Issa Diop, says L'Equipe.
The Red Devils will reportedly make an approach for the former Toulouse man in the next few days.
Zenit set to table £9m Rogic offer
Zenit Saint Petersburg are readying a £9 million ($11m) offer for Celtic midfielder Thomas Rogic, says The Herald.
The playmaker has emerged as one of the key players at Parkhead over the last few seasons and helped the Hoops to a triple treble last term.
Wolves target Benoit Badiashile
Man Utd reach agreement with Bruno Fernandes
Manchester United have reached an agreement with Bruno Fernandes ahead of his proposed transfer from Sporting, claims The Sun.
The Portugal star has been linked with a number of Europe's top clubs but reportedly favours a move to Old Trafford.
Fernandes is now hopeful a deal can be arranged between the two clubs.
Kalas leaves Chelsea to join Bristol City
Keep moving forward. ✍️— Bristol City FC (@BristolCity) July 1, 2019
Sydney FC sign former Wanderers playmaker
Sydney FC have signed former Western Sydney star Alexander Baumjohann.
The former Germany U21 international scored three times and notched three assists in the A-League last season.
Speaking ahead of his move on Tuesday morning, he said: "I came to Australia last year not knowing a lot about Australian football. However, it didn’t take me long to see that Sydney FC is the biggest club in the country by far and in all aspects of the game."
American midfielder Reyna joins Dortmund
American midfielder Giovanni Reyna has joined Borussia Dortmund, the club announced.
The son of U.S. national team legend Claudio, the 16-year-old midfielder moves to Germany having previously been in NYCFC's academy system.
Atlanta United sign Hyndman on loan
Atlanta United have secured the signing of United States international Emerson Hyndman on loan for the remainder of the season, the MLS side have announced.
The Bournemouth midfielder will be eligible to feature for the reigning MLS champions when the league’s secondary transfer window opens July 9.
Atlanta also has the option to make the move for the 23-year-old permanent at the end of the 2019 season for an undisclosed fee.
Altidore has $25m offer from China
United States international Jozy Altidore has an $25 million (£20m) offer from Jiangsu Suning FC, according to Steve Goff of the Washington Post.
The Chinese club are offering Toronto FC a transfer fee of $10m, while Altidore would make $25m over the course of a three-year deal.
Altidore signed an extension with Toronto in February through 2022 and makes $6.3 million per season.
Ndombele to have Spurs medical
Tanguay Ndombele is expected to have a medical on Tuesday ahead of a possible £65m record move to Tottenham, according to the Daily Mail.
Ndombele has agreed a five-year contract with Spurs and will move on an initial £56.5m fee, with another £8.5m possible through add ons.
The Lyon midfielder has now arrived in London in order to undergo the final steps to complete the move.
Arsenal plan raid for £12m Bowen
Arsenal are readying a move for 22-year-old Hull striker Jarrod Bowen, who can be had for £12 million ($15m) reports the Sun.
Bowen has been on the Gunnars radar since January, and they have come away impressed with him after the Hull man netted 22 times last season.
Tottenham were also watching Bowen, but have yet to make an official approach.
Jenkinson a possible Wan-Bissaka replacement
Arsenal defender Carl Jenkinson is seen at Crystal Palace as a potential replacement for Aaron Wan-Bissaka, according to the Sun.
Jenkinson could be had for a fee of around £5 million ($6m) and Palace manager Roy Hodgson is a fan of the former England international, who he capped in 2012.
Arsenal are hoping to raise funds to sign Wilfried Zaha, who Unai Emery has made his priority this summer.
Man Utd ready Longstaff offer
Manchester United are preparing to make their first approach for Newcastle's Sean Longstaff this week, according to the Telegraph.
United are working on a single transfer at a time this summer, so after securing Aaron Wan-Bissaka's signature, they have turned to the £25 million ($32m) Longstaff.
Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to land another signing before the club heads on their pre-season tour in Australia and Asia.
Inter resume pursuit of Lukaku
Inter are ready to resume the chase to sign Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku in hopes of securing loan for the Belgian, according to Gianlucadimarzio.com.
The Serie A club are hoping to secure Lukaku on a two-year loan arrangement, with a forced purchase option of €70 million (£63m/$79m).
Inter want to set up a meeting with United in order to hammer out an agreement.
Arsenal offered Fekir for £30m
Arsenal have been offered the chance to sign Lyon playmaker Nabil Fekir for £30 million ($38m), according to the Mirror.
The Gunners have made an offer for Wilfried Zaha, but are unlikely to secure his services unless Crystal Palace can be convinced to substantially cut their price.
Fekir nearly moved to Liverpool for twice that price, only for the deal to fall apart due to medicals, and is unhappy over how that move broke down.
Lampard agrees to Chelsea return
Frank Lampard has agreed on a contract at Stamford Bridge and an announcement by Chelsea is thought to be imminent after Derby County allowed him to skip the first day of pre-season to complete the deal.
Chelsea will buy out the last two years of Lampard's Rams contract at the cost of £4m ($5.06m) to replace their former head coach Maurizio Sarri, who joined Juventus a fortnight ago in a deal worth upwards of £5m ($6.32m).
The 41-year-old returns to the club where spent 13 years, scoring 211 goals in 649 games in what is the most successful era in the club's history.