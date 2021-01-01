Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man City monitor Lewandowski

Goal takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Updated
Comments (0)
Robert Lewandowski, Bayern Munich 2020-21
Getty

Giroud set for AC Milan move, Maldini confirms

2021-07-14T23:30:00Z

AC Milan technical director Paulo Maldini has confirmed Olivier Giroud will complete a move to the club on Thursday.

The Serie A side reached an agreement with Chelsea over a €2 million deal for the French striker last week.

Read the full story on Goal!

Giroud Milan GFX
Goal

Trippier desperate for Premier League move (The Telegraph)

2021-07-14T22:55:00Z

The right-back has been targetted by Manchester United

England right-back Kieran Trippier is desperate to ditch Atletico Madrid for the Premier League, writes The Telegraph.

Manchester United have already had a bid rejected, and at least two other rival clubs are said to be in the hunt.

Trippier provided an assist in the Euro 2020 final against Italy and was a standout performer for Atletico Madrid in a title-winning domestic campaign.

Sassuolo want Grujic as Locatelli replacement

2021-07-14T22:40:00Z

Norwich agree to Mumba extension

2021-07-14T22:25:00Z

Man City monitor Lewandowski (Daily Mail)

2021-07-14T22:15:00Z

The Bayern Munich striker has previously suggested he could be open to a move

Manchester City are monitoring the status of Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski amid concerns they may not be able to pry Harry Kane away from Tottenham, writes the Daily Mail.

Lewandowski, 32, is five years older than Kane and would be seen as more of a short-term solution for Pep Guardiola's attack than the Spurs man.

Given his age and a contract with just two years remaining on it, the Poland star would also likely be significantly less expensive.

Nagelsmann confirms Lewandowski drawing interest

2021-07-14T22:00:00Z

Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann says it is no surprise to see teams interested in Robert Lewandowski because of his excellent form in recent seasons.

Lewandowski, 32, finished last season with 48 goals in all competitions as Bayern secured another Bundesliga title.

The Poland star's form has prompted rumours that he could be set for a move this summer and Nagelsmann says he has already discussed the issue with the striker.

Read the full story on Goal!