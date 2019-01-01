Lukaku won't force move away from Man Utd
The Belgian forward has been linked with a move to Inter
Romelu Lukaku will not force his way out of Manchester United this summer amidst reports of a potential switch to Inter, reports the Mirror.
The Belgian striker is reportedly a top target for Antonio Conte and talks are underway regarding a transfer, with the Red Devils valuing the 26-year-old at £80 million ($100m).
Lukaku's agent, Federico Pastorelli, wishes to remain respectful to Manchester United and is unwilling to upset the club's fans in forcing a move to Italy.
Manchester United considering Hysaj approach
Manchester United are considering a move for Napoli full-back Elseid Hysaj, reports dimarzio.com.
It is no secret that the Red Devils are in the market for a full-back this summer, and they have reportedly seen two bids turned down for £50 million-rated ($63m) Crystal Palace youngster Aaron Wan-Bissaka.
The Serie A side are looking to balance the books before they can turn their attention towards James Rodriguez, Kostas Manolas and Hirving Lozano, and Hysaj would likely be a player they would look to cash in on.
Arsenal target Tierney to solve defensive woes
Arsenal are interested in adding Celtic defender Kieran Tierney to their back-line ahead of next season, reports the Daily Mail.
The 22-year-old full-back still has four years remaining on his contract at Celtic Park however, and it would reportedly take a multi-million pound offer to prize him away.
Unai Emery is a big fan of the Scot, according to the Daily Mail, who report that a bid from the Gunners could arrive at Celtic in the coming days.
Napoli close in on James loan move with €30m purchase option
The Serie A side are moving quickly with negotiations for the Real Madrid man
Napoli are closing in a loan deal to sign James Rodriguez from Real Madrid, with a view to making the deal permanent for €30 million (£27m/$34m), reports dimarzio.com.
James' agent, Jorge Mendez, is reportely in Madrid to finalise a deal with the player already keen on a move, while Napoli wait on confirmation.
The Colombian has spent the past two seasons on loan at Bayern Munich, who opted not to make the move permanent at the end of last season.
Walker agrees two-year extension at City
Manchester City right-back Kyle Walker has agreed a two-year contract extension at the Etihad Stadium, according to the Evening Standard.
The Premier League champions have been heavily linked with a move for Juventus' Joao Cancelo, but the England international has signed on for another two years despite knowing his place is under threat.
The deal is rumoured to be worth almost £180,000-a-week, with the official announcement expected to come next week.