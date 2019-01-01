Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Juventus make Varane top target

United eye Wan-Bissaka
Manchester United are ready to spend £35million ($46m) on Crystal Palace defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka, according to the Daily Mail.
Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has indentifed Wan-Bissaka as his number one target to replace Antonio Valencia, who is expected to leave the club this summer.
The 21-year-old has developed into one of the Premier League's brightest young prospects since breaking into the Palace team a year ago.
Herrera contract talks stall amid PSG interest
Manchester United are relucant to meet Ander Herrera's £200,000-a-week wage demands despite interest from Paris Saint-Germain, according the Mirror.
Herrera is out of contract in the summer and so is free to hold talks with foreign clubs, with French champions PSG reportedly keen.
The Spaniard is hoping to use that interest to earn an improved deal at Old Trafford, but the Red Devils are refusing to bow to his demands for now.
Barca open Mata talks
Midfielder set to leave Old Trafford
Barcelona have opened talks with Juan Mata's father and agent with a view of signing the midfielder on a free transfer, report The Sun.
Mata is out of contract in the summer so is free to hold talks with foreign clubs.
The Red Devils are keen to keep the Spaniard but are only prepared to offer him a 12-month contract, with Mata wanting a two-year deal.
Chivas sack Cardozo
Chivas have sacked manager Jose Cardozo after Sunday's 2-1 defeat to Pumas made it five games without a win.
Former Chivas midfielder and youth team coach Alberto Coyote has been placed in interim charge.
Juve target Varane
Defender expected to leave Real this summer
Juventus have made Raphael Varane their number one defensive target this summer, according to Calciomercato.
The Serie A champions are keen to sign long-term replacements for the ageing Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini.
With Ajax's Matthijs de Ligt set to join Barcelona Juve have instead turned their attention to Varane, who is expected to move on after eight seasons at the Santiago Bernabeu.
Ajax hold Pavon talks
Ajax officials have met with Boca Juniors sporting director Nicolas Burdisso to discuss a possible deal for Cristian Pavon, report InformacionCABJ.
The 23-year-old is expected to secure a big-money move to Europe this summer, with Arsenal heavily linked with a move recent weeks.
However, Ajax may have moved into pole position after holding talks with Burdisso and confirming they are willing to spend in excess of €10million (£8.6m/$11.2m) to land the Argentina winger.
Terriers facing player exodus
Huddersfield are facing a player exodus this summer following their Premier League relegation, report the Daily Mail.
The Terriers' return to the Championship was confirmed on Saturday after a 2-0 defeat at Crystal Palace.
That is likely to spark a summer of upheaval at the John Smith's Stadium as a number of players look to move on.
Leicester hopeful of Tielemans deal
Leicester are increasingly confident of securing the permanent signing of loan midfielder Youri Tielemans, according to the Daily Mail.
Tielemans has impressed for the Foxes since joining on loan from Monaco in January.
Leicester loaned Adrien Silva to Monaco as part of the deal and hope the good relations they have with the French club will help them secure a £40million ($52m) permanent move for Tielemans.
Siewart's Huddersfield future in doubt
Jan Siewert's future at Huddersfield is in doubt after a breakdown in relationship with his players, report The Times.
Siewert is believed to have alienated a number of senior squad members due to his hardline approach since succeeding David Wagner in January.
The Terriers' relegation back to the Championship was confirmed on Saturday following a defeat to Crystal Palace.