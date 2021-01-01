Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Bayern confident in Haaland pursuit

PSG wanted Courtois over Navas
Paris Saint-Germain preferred Thibaut Courtois over Keylor Navas when shopping for goalkeepers in 2019, writes AS, but the French club can have no complaints about how things have worked out between the posts.
Navas helped PSG advance past Bayern Munich to the Champions League semi-final on Tuesday and has been a huge presence in Europe throughout the campaign.
Welsh given four-year extension
Welsh given four-year extension
We are delighted to announce @stephen_welsh17 has signed a new four-year deal with the Club!
Wolves look to offload €15m Mir to La Liga
Wolves are ready to sell Rafa Mir, currently on loan at Huesca, to one of several interested clubs in La Liga, according to Marca.
The forward is valued at €15 million and has drawn the attention of Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and Sevilla.
Bayern confident in Haaland pursuit (Daily Mail)
The Bavarians feel they have an edge if the striker remains at Dortmund for one more year
Bayern Munich are confident they can land Erling Haaland as long as he stays at Borussia Dortmund until the summer of 2022, claims the Daily Mail.
The forward has a release clause that kicks in next year, which would make him a relatively affordable heir to Robert Lewandowski.
However, the likes of Real Madrid and Manchester City are keen on buying Haaland this year.
Motherwell renew full-back O'Donnell
Stephen O'Donnell has signed a new two-year deal with the club
Stephen O'Donnell has signed a new two-year deal with the club 👏
Ipswich announce new director
The board of Ipswich Town Football Club is delighted to announce the appointment of Mark Ashton as the Club's chief executive officer. He will join on 1 June, 2021.
👇 #itfc