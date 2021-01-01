Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: West Ham star Rice insists on contract release clause

Declan Rice, West Ham
Olmo agrees five-year Barcelona deal

2021-09-03T08:00:12Z

Dani Olmo has reached a personal agreement with Barcelona over a five-year contract.

Mundo Deportivo says the Catalan side approached the RB Leipzig player and he has told them he wants to make the move.

Now they must convince the German side to sell.

Leeds rejected several Greenwood offers

2021-09-03T07:31:39Z

Leeds knocked back offers from six teams to keep hold of Sam Greenwood on transfer deadline day, Football Insider says.

Championship sides were lining up for the 19-year-old, but Leeds opted to keep him as they did not strengthen their attack by signing an extra striker.

Juventus and Dybala still far away from agreement

2021-09-03T07:00:52Z

Juventus are still in talks to commit Paulo Dybala to a new contract.

But Calciomercato reports the two parties are no closer to reaching an agreement.

Dybala will have to carry the Bianconeri this season after Cristiano Ronaldo's departure but Juve are not willing to match his demands of a €10 million salary.

Ribery to decide between Salernitana or Hellas Verona

2021-09-03T06:29:11Z

Franck Ribery is the subject of a transfer battle between Hellas Verona and Salernitana, Sky Sport reports.

The former France international is a free agent since leaving Fiorentina and both Serie A sides are in talks to land him.

Pjanic pay cut could reach 60 per cent

2021-09-03T01:48:13Z

Miralem Pjanic will take a pay cut of up to 60 per cent this season while on loan at Besiktas and will likely be on reduced wages in the final two seasons at Camp Nou as well, according to RAC.

The midfielder joined Barcelona from Juventus last summer but has already been cast out of Ronald Koeman's squad.

Colorado's Bassett turned down Benfica move

2021-09-03T01:00:53Z

Colorado Rapids star Cole Bassett has revealed he turned down an approach from Benfica to stay in MLS. 

“It was very tough,” he said, per the Denver Post.

“I mean it’s a Champions League club there. They got a rich history. You watch those teams when you’re growing up (and) you see all the players that have come out of there.”

West Ham star Rice insists on contract release clause

2021-09-02T22:55:46Z

Man Utd, Chelsea & Liverpool all linked to England midfielder

West Ham United's in-demand midfielder Declan Rice is insisting the club write a release clause into his new contract, reports 90mins

The England international is one of the Premier League's most coveted players, with Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool and Manchester City all linked with his services.

Declan Rice, West Ham 2021-22
Man Utd face Ronaldo shirt shortage

2021-09-02T22:45:38Z

Manchester United are struggling to keep up with the demand for Cristiano Ronaldo replica shirts, reports the Independent

The club have faced a huge spike in interest in purchases, and were already behind in production due to Covid-related delays. 

Aurier considering Arsenal move

2021-09-02T22:35:06Z

Former Tottenham defender Serge Aurier would consider crossing the north London divide, reports Sky Sports

Arsenal have emerged as one of the possible destinations for the Frenchman, who is a free agent after leaving Spurs.