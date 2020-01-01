Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Tottenham set their sights on Ings

Lucas Hernandez is not looking to leave during the transfer window but says he may review his options if his situation continues to be "complicated" this season.

The World Cup winner joined Bayern from in an €80 million (£68m/$90m) deal ahead of the 2019-20 campaign, a club-record fee.

However, Hernandez suffered ankle ligament damage in October and struggled for game time with Alphonso Davies nailing down a spot at left-back and David Alaba slotting in seamlessly in the centre of defence when Hansi Flick replaced Niko Kovac as head coach.

